O.XYZ Launches OCEAN – Cerebras-Powered AI Engine, 10x Faster Than ChatGPT





O.XYZ is thrilled to announce the official launch of OCEAN , a next-generation decentralized AI Search Engine powered by the industry-leading Cerebras CS-3 wafer-scale chips. On February 22, the company unveiled this new platform, touting speeds ten times faster than ChatGPT and positioning OCEAN as a truly transformative solution in both B2C and B2B markets. From blazing response times to a broad feature set that includes voice interaction and a commitment to decentralization, OCEAN represents a major leap forward in how users worldwide can engage with AI.





OCEAN’s speed and real-time response capabilities are central to its unique value. Ahmad Shadid, Founder of O and IO, explains that one of the reasons for such swift performance is the adoption of Cerebras’s cutting-edge hardware.





"The Cerebras CS-3 chip, known as the Wafer Scale Engine (WSE-3), has 900,000 AI-optimized cores and four trillion transistors on a single chip. Traditional GPU-based systems often require complex orchestration and distributed programming to handle large models, but the Cerebras approach offers simplicity and scalability." – claims Shadid.





Cerebras can scale from one billion to 24 trillion parameters without requiring code changes, freeing users from the delays commonly associated with AI assistants. With 21 PB/s of memory bandwidth, Cerebras-based processing provides low-latency, high-efficiency performance that far surpasses traditional GPU systems.





While speed and performance are crucial, OCEAN brings more than just high-octane AI. Shadid refers to OCEAN as “the world’s fastest AI search engine,” emphasizing that beyond raw computational power, the platform delivers a sleek, intuitive user experience. This includes a voice interaction system that will allow users to speak their prompts directly to “Miss O,” who can respond in audio format. This conversational style, along with advanced AI agent capabilities slated for future versions, puts OCEAN on a path that goes beyond just answering text-based queries.





From a product standpoint, OCEAN adopts a dual approach, serving both individual consumers and enterprises. For users who simply want a next-level AI-powered search engine, the app offers quick responses, privacy-focused features, and a decentralized framework to ensure data security. For business clients, OCEAN plans to roll out an API service powered by the very same Cerebras infrastructure that underpins its consumer operations.





The O community has gained exclusive access to the closed testnet of the OCEAN Search Engine, and initial tests suggest it may run up to 20 times faster than popular AI services like ChatGPT and DeepSeek. X is already flooded with dozens of comparison videos demonstrating the remarkable speed difference, prompting widespread excitement and curiosity about the search engine’s capabilities.









In the next five years, O.XYZ envisions OCEAN becoming a fully integrated platform with advanced routing intelligence. The proprietary “O Routing Intelligence” (ORI), developed by O.RESEARCH, will dynamically route subtasks to the most suitable model, whether it is an open-source option or a specialized AI for more complex requirements. ORI will help optimize costs without compromising speed or accuracy. This first-of-its-kind technology lays the groundwork for building a massive AI library featuring hundreds of thousands of models. Over time, this expansion is expected to bring OCEAN closer to artificial general intelligence (AGI), while still emphasizing security and user data ownership. With ORI, the team presents a unified intelligence technology similar to the one that OpenAI announced this February. ORI will select from over 100,000 open-source models, routing tasks to the best one in real time. ORI will be integrated into OCEAN in spring 2025.





ORI will be the central hub for AI innovation, seamlessly integrating multiple AI models into a unified intelligence. Through its integration with OCEAN, users will effortlessly harness the power of diverse AI models in one place.

About O.XYZ

O.XYZ aims to reshape artificial intelligence by developing systems independent of corporate control. It focuses on making AI technology accessible, transparent, and community-driven, ensuring superintelligence serves humanity's interests.





O.XYZ's technical foundation centers on building an AI ecosystem designed to be shutdown-resistant and self-led. Their key initiatives include developing 'Sovereign Super Intelligence,' creating decentralized infrastructure, and researching hyper-fast AI systems.





The project operates under the O.Systems Foundation, led by Ahmad Shadid. Shadid, who previously founded IO.NET– a $4.5B Solana DePIN – brings his experience to O.XYZ's work on building an autonomous, community-led AI ecosystem.



