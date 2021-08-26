In Decentralized AI We Trust

456 reads

In today’s world, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a centralized process that helps organizations to achieve their objectives. Central authorities gather data and information through their platforms and create AI suitable for their own needs. Facebook uses your activity data on Facebook and Instagram to personalize news feed that suits your personal beliefs. Facebook was fined $5 billion by FTC over privacy violations in 2019 (link) and €7 million in Italy for misleading users in 2021 (link). France fined Google $120M and Amazon $42M for dropping tracking cookies without consent in 2020.