DISCORD

#306 COMPANY RANKING
Helping aspiring programmers break into tech even if they have no experience or a degree
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discord.com
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937-1544 emps
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Since 2015
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Worth 15B
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#messaging-communications#media-production#writing-and-editing
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DISCORD

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EVERGREEN INDEX #306

Discord's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Inside Discord’s Architecture at Scale

Inside Discord’s Architecture at Scale

Thu Mar 19 2026 By Tyler Dane

How to Navigate the Discord Channel/Server of a Crypto Project

How to Navigate the Discord Channel/Server of a Crypto Project

Fri May 12 2023 By cloudy

Discord Went From MongoDB to Cassandra Then ScyllaDB - Why?

Discord Went From MongoDB to Cassandra Then ScyllaDB - Why?

Thu Apr 27 2023 By Shubhdeep Chhabra

Is Discord A Good Place For Crypto Advertising?

Is Discord A Good Place For Crypto Advertising?

Fri Oct 14 2022 By Digital Pulse

Creating a Python Discord Bot - How to Get Data for Analysis

Creating a Python Discord Bot - How to Get Data for Analysis

Fri Aug 12 2022 By Veronika Vasileva

Why Discord Won't Work For Most NFT Projects Long Term

Why Discord Won't Work For Most NFT Projects Long Term

Tue May 24 2022 By Kev Brown

Journey to the Center of the Unseen World of Discord Bots

Journey to the Center of the Unseen World of Discord Bots

Thu Apr 07 2022 By Steven Johnson

A Discord Bot to Save Messages as Notion Notes

A Discord Bot to Save Messages as Notion Notes

Fri Feb 18 2022 By Nassim Dehouche

Build a Workflow that Sends Form Submissions to Discord

Build a Workflow that Sends Form Submissions to Discord

Sun Jan 16 2022 By Kayode Oluwasegun

Sending Events and Logs to Discord via Python

Sending Events and Logs to Discord via Python

Tue Jan 11 2022 By Shayan

Community Building Platforms: Reviewing Discourse, Discord, Ghost, and More

Community Building Platforms: Reviewing Discourse, Discord, Ghost, and More

Mon Dec 13 2021 By Rosano

The Discord Evolution: From a “Chat for Gamers” to a “Chat for Communities and Friends”

The Discord Evolution: From a “Chat for Gamers” to a “Chat for Communities and Friends”

Mon Nov 29 2021 By Scott D. Clary

Discord's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
“Microslop”: Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ:MSFT) Gains Despite Growing Furor on Discord

“Microslop”: Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ:MSFT) Gains Despite Growing Furor on Discord

markets.businessinsider.com

Mon Mar 02 2026

Microsoft gets heavy-handed on Copilot Discord server, reportedly blocking 'Microslop' posts and heading down a dangerous path

Microsoft gets heavy-handed on Copilot Discord server, reportedly blocking 'Microslop' posts and heading down a dangerous path

techradar.com

Mon Mar 02 2026

Microsoft’s Copilot Discord Locked After 'Microslop' Message Flood

Microsoft’s Copilot Discord Locked After 'Microslop' Message Flood

kotaku.com

Mon Mar 02 2026

Three minors found dead, mother dies by suicide in Rajasthan; dowry angle being probed: Police

Three minors found dead, mother dies by suicide in Rajasthan; dowry angle being probed: Police

theprint.in

Mon Mar 02 2026

Why Iran war cannot be a distant discord for India

Why Iran war cannot be a distant discord for India

indiatoday.in

Mon Mar 02 2026

BJP Criticizes Raut Over International Diplomacy Remarks Amid MVA Discord

BJP Criticizes Raut Over International Diplomacy Remarks Amid MVA Discord

devdiscourse.com

Mon Mar 02 2026

Did Vijay's son Jason Sanjay unfollow him on Instagram amid divorce case?

Did Vijay's son Jason Sanjay unfollow him on Instagram amid divorce case?

indiatoday.in

Mon Mar 02 2026

Let’s explore the best alternatives to Discord

Let’s explore the best alternatives to Discord

techcrunch.com

Sun Mar 01 2026

Discord alternatives fail to impress as users leave the app

Discord alternatives fail to impress as users leave the app

windowscentral.com

Sun Mar 01 2026

Be a team player or sit in reserves, Rahul warns feuding Punjab leaders

Be a team player or sit in reserves, Rahul warns feuding Punjab leaders

hindustantimes.com

Sat Feb 28 2026

Shiba Inu Team Issues Security Measures to SHIB Holders Amid Rising Hacks

Shiba Inu Team Issues Security Measures to SHIB Holders Amid Rising Hacks

coingape.com

Fri Aug 15 2025

Political Tensions Rise: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Boycotts Governor's Independence Day Tea Party

Political Tensions Rise: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Boycotts Governor's Independence Day Tea Party

devdiscourse.com

Thu Aug 14 2025

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