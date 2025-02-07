It's the Cost Dummy! High Internet Bills are Barring Tourists' Access to Free Wifi

It was a typical morning at our favorite family café when I witnessed something that took me back to my days as CEO of Tonga Cable Ltd. A cruise ship had docked nearby, and tourists were flooding the local cafés, not just for coffee, but in search of something that has become as essential as water to modern travelers i.e. WiFi connectivity.





As I watched these visitors' faces fall upon learning there was no free WiFi available, I couldn't help but reflect on how far we've come, or rather, how far we've regressed. Back in 2018, we had a vision for Tonga's digital future, one that recognized the crucial intersection of tourism and technology in the 21st century.





During my tenure as CEO of Tonga Cable Ltd, we implemented two groundbreaking initiatives that transformed our digital landscape. We made the bold decision to slash wholesale internet prices by 50%, making our rates the most competitive in the Pacific at the time. This wasn't just about numbers, it was about creating accessibility and opportunities for our people and visitors alike.





In parallel with this pricing initiative, we launched the "Free-Internet-WiFi at Ports" project, a collaborative effort with the Ministry of Public Enterprises. The concept was simple yet transformative, provide travelers with 30 minutes of free internet access at key entry points. We successfully implemented this at Fua'amotu Airport and Vuna Wharf, with plans to expand to Vava'u, Ha'apai, and 'Eua.





Fast forward to 2025, and it's disheartening to see this progress stalled. Today's scene at the café was a stark reminder of how essential digital connectivity has become to tourism. You don't need to be a rocket scientist to figure out why business owners do not offer free WiFi, it's because the cost per data is still very expensive here. Our two main service providers are not helping the situation, seemingly content with maintaining high prices that hurt both local businesses and our tourism industry.





However, there's a practical solution at hand. My simple advice to business owners in the tourism sector would be to take ownership of their connectivity quest and invest in a Starlink kit. This investment could transform their ability to serve tourists while bypassing the traditional barriers posed by our current service providers. While this might seem like a significant upfront cost, it's an investment in their business's future and in Tonga's tourism industry as a whole.





The lack of free WiFi at tourist hotspots reverberates throughout our economy in ways both subtle and profound. When tourists can't easily connect, they spend less time in local establishments. Their inability to share their Tongan experiences on social media diminishes our organic marketing reach. Business travelers, finding themselves unexpectedly disconnected, may think twice about returning. Perhaps most concerning is the gradual erosion of our reputation as a tourist destination in an increasingly digital world.





As someone who has been at the forefront of Tonga's ICT infrastructure development, I see a clear path forward. Having said that, there are so many changes I can implement to take us forward in ICT. I am willing and able, but they need to put me back in the driver's seat. We must revive and expand the free WiFi initiative at ports and tourist hubs, building upon the foundation laid in 2018. This needs to be part of a modern digital infrastructure strategy that aligns with regional standards and global expectations.





The new government has an opportunity to revitalize our digital roadmap. The foundations we laid in 2018 can still serve as a blueprint for progress. With the right leadership and vision, we can not only restore our previous initiatives but expand them to meet the demands of modern tourism.





The technology and expertise exist. The blueprints are there. What we need now is the political will to put the right people in the right positions to drive this change. As someone who has successfully implemented these initiatives before, I stand ready to contribute to this essential work of bringing Tonga's digital infrastructure into the modern era.





Our beautiful island nation deserves to offer visitors not just our renowned hospitality and natural beauty, but also the digital connectivity they need to share their experiences with the world. The future of Tonga's tourism sector is inextricably linked to our digital infrastructure. By investing in modern ICT solutions, whether through government initiatives or private solutions like Starlink, we can create an environment where tourists feel connected and comfortable, while still immersing themselves in our rich cultural heritage.





This balance between digital accessibility and cultural authenticity will be key to positioning Tonga as a leading destination in the modern tourism landscape.

Written by a former CEO of Tonga Cable Ltd, reflecting on the state of ICT infrastructure and tourism in Tonga, February 2025.