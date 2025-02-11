Bitcoin Is Eerily Resembling the Financial System It Was Meant to Replace

As a mentor with Bitcoin Talents, I was inspired to write this piece after reading Co-Pierre Georg's LinkedIn post about Bitcoin's centralization. His reference to peer-reviewed research and commitment to seeking truth resonates deeply with the challenges I've observed in the Bitcoin ecosystem. This piece builds on my previous exploration of Bitcoin's architecture and individual sovereignty through node operation and mining.





Today, we need to confront an uncomfortable truth, while Bitcoin's design brilliantly enables decentralization, human nature consistently pulls us toward centralization. Is this tension simply a manifestation of greed, or something more fundamental to human behavior?





The journey begins with Bitcoin's original vision of a peer-to-peer electronic cash system eliminating trusted intermediaries. Satoshi Nakamoto elegantly proposed "one CPU, one vote", a network where millions of participants would each contribute their small share to maintain true decentralization. However, research by Makarov and Schoar reveals a stark contrast to this vision.





Their comprehensive 2022 study shows the Bitcoin ecosystem dominated by a few powerful player whereby exchanges control 75% of real Bitcoin volume, mining is highly concentrated, and individual holdings show significant ownership skewness. This power concentration eerily mirrors the traditional financial system Bitcoin aimed to replace.





The scholarly debate around these findings raises important methodological questions. Critics highlight challenges in definitively identifying individual miners and clustering blockchain addresses in a pseudonymous system. Some argue that mining pools represent voluntary collaborations rather than true centralization, and exchange volume figures might include internal transfers rather than actual trading.





This centralization creates real vulnerabilities. The risk of a 51% attack becomes more pressing during price downturns or after halving events, threatening Bitcoin's fundamental principles.





Why does this centralization occur in a system explicitly designed to prevent it? The answer lies deep in our human nature. We naturally seek efficiency, gravitating toward mining pools for steady returns rather than the lottery-like payouts of solo mining. We're drawn to scale, as large operations leverage their size to negotiate better electricity rates and afford more efficient hardware. And despite Bitcoin's promise of self-sovereignty, many of us still prefer the familiar comfort of intermediaries managing our assets.





The community now faces a crucial decision, do we accept this drift toward centralization as inevitable, or take bold action to realign Bitcoin with its original vision? The ultimate "red button", a hard fork returning to true decentralization remains our last resort. Such a fork would need to solve complex challenges thus preventing out sized influence through multiple nodes, maintaining network security with distributed hash power, and ensuring broad geographic participation.





Perhaps the solution isn't an immediate hard fork but a transformation journey. We could implement protocol modifications discouraging mining concentration while making individual mining more viable. Community initiatives promoting node operation and education about decentralization's importance could drive gradual change.





The beauty of Bitcoin's decentralized design ultimately rests in its community's hands. While greed may lead to centralized colluding corporate structures, the quest for financial sovereignty empowers users with the ability to eject through a hard fork if necessary. Every individual running a node, attempting solo mining, or advocating for protocol improvements joins this crucial battle for true decentralization.





The dream of "one CPU, one vote" still lives. The question isn't about technology anymore, it's about whether we can overcome our human tendencies toward centralization to achieve Satoshi's vision. The answer will shape not just Bitcoin's future, but the future of decentralized finance itself.