Lead Product Designer Katarina Markina Talks About the Future and How Her Work Helps People

Katarina, can you tell us a little about your background and how you got into design?

Before I seriously took up design, I spent a long time searching for my passion. I was an active and curious child, playing tennis and dancing professionally. However, I'm not an extrovert and I enjoy spending time in silence, learning something new and being on my own. That's when I became interested in design and started dedicating more time to it. I realized design was my thing almost immediately. I had a computer and would spend days just exploring how everything worked, which I found fascinating. That curiosity still drives me today, and I’m always eager to learn more, because the possibilities for growth with design and technology are endless.

What’s your ultimate career goal?

To be more flexible. I feel confident in design, but I want to expand my skills in coding and computer science. This is something I’m already working on and plan to continue. I enjoy doing different things and challenging my brain from various angles. I also want to read more books, travel to explore the world, and meet the right people.





Which part of the design process do you most enjoy？

I enjoy being involved in all the steps. I particularly like working with colors, experimenting, and researching the right solution, trying different ideas. One of the agencies I worked on a few years ago was SelfStudio . I created a lot of creative designs with this team. I find this kind of work really interesting, and it makes both the clients and me happy.





What pieces of work are you most proud of?

Dynamica App and WorkflowLabs. They’re two completely different projects, which is why I love them. Dynamica App is a bold, bright, and experimental mobile app that I worked on from scratch. I received a lot of positive feedback from the design community for this one WorkflowLabs, on the other hand, is a complex platform, and the goal was to make it as simple and user-friendly as possible.













What is your favorite product with a great UI design you worked on?

Sublime is a lovely product that I worked on. It is a startup that allows users to save highlights, ideas, and links, and then connect them with highlights from the Sublime community. They have a small team of a founder, a manager, a designer, and developers. I joined their team as their +1designer in 2022. I collaborated with their lead designer and founders to create different states and features for their new product release in late 2022. We still stay in touch and exchange feedback.









What projects were you working on last year, and in your opinion, were they unusual for your style?

When I was starting out in design, I thought I’d never take on certain projects, especially those related to finance, banks, etc. I considered them boring. But when I first took on such a project, I didn’t regret it at all. It turned out to be a huge learning experience, and from there, I took on more projects, met new people, and gained valuable experience. It was really rewarding! You don’t have to be personally connected to a world to work in it. I want to highlight in my portfolio that a special place for me is SalesHood . The people and teams I worked with on these project were amazing.





How does design solve people’s problems?

It takes complicated ideas or tasks and makes them simple, clear, and enjoyable. Also making complex information easier to understand and complete. Good design simplifies processes, improves efficiency, and ensures products are intuitive and enjoyable to use.





What else are you working on?

I have some thoughts and sketches to work on a project dedicated to nutrition, health and sports. With my background in sports, I have a strong understanding of sensations and feelings, and I think it would be great to share that experience with others someday.





Lastly, how do you unwind after a long day of designing and coding on the computer?

I’m a big fan of running and any kind of physical activity. Being outdoors helps me clear my mind and recharge. I also love playing tennis and I'm pretty good at it, so I enjoy finding people who are interested in playing. Balance is essential, and making time for hobbies outside of work helps me stay grounded.





Thank you, Katarina, for sharing your inspiring journey. Any final thoughts?

Thank you! If there's one thing I'd like to leave with readers, it's this: the tech industry is vast and full of opportunities. Stay curious, stay resilient, and don’t be afraid to carve your own path.





