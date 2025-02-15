Every New Apple Device Expected in 2025

Macbook Air (Early 2025)
Apple plans to refresh the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, with the focus to be on the chip refresh.
iPhone SE 4, Apple Watch SE 3, iPad (Spring 2025)
We are expecting a new budget-friendly price iPhone, a refreshed low-cost iPad
WWDC Software (June 2025)
- IOS 19 with Apple Intelligence features and Siri updates
- macOS
- iPadOS 19
- tvOS 19
- watchOS 12
- visionOS 3
iPhone 17, Apple Watch 11, Airpods (September 2025)
The iPhone lineup is getting a major revamp. Instead of an iPhone 17 Plus, this year’s release features an ultra-thin iPhone 17, positioned as a hybrid between the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro in both design and price.
Smart Home Push, Mac Pro (late 2025)
HomePad is the most exciting product by most Apple users. It will be released with updated Apple intelligence and Siri features.