Every New Apple Device Expected in 2025

by David PerruFebruary 15th, 2025
Apple plans to refresh the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models. HomePad is the most exciting product expected by most Apple users.
featured image - Every New Apple Device Expected in 2025
David Perru HackerNoon profile picture

Macbook Air (Early 2025)

Apple plans to refresh the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, with the focus to be on the chip refresh.



iPhone SE 4, Apple Watch SE 3, iPad (Spring 2025)

We are expecting a new budget-friendly price iPhone, a refreshed low-cost iPad



WWDC Software (June 2025)

  • IOS 19 with Apple Intelligence features and Siri updates
  • macOS
  • iPadOS 19
  • tvOS 19
  • watchOS 12
  • visionOS 3



iPhone 17, Apple Watch 11, Airpods (September 2025)

The iPhone lineup is getting a major revamp. Instead of an ‌iPhone 17‌ Plus, this year’s release features an ultra-thin ‌iPhone 17‌, positioned as a hybrid between the standard ‌iPhone 17‌ and the ‌iPhone 17‌ Pro in both design and price.



Smart Home Push, Mac Pro (late 2025)

HomePad is the most exciting product by most Apple users. It will be released with updated Apple intelligence and Siri features.


Apple Intelligence Catch-Up

Apple Intelligence has arrived, but Siri and Apple’s AI suite of features are nowhere near the level of rivals OpenAI, Anthropic, and others — especially with the absence of an Apple chatbot.

Apple still has to ship the AI-infused version of Siri that it showed off during a preview of iOS 18 at its developer conference in June 2024. The current integration is rather limited. We expect that version of Siri to arrive in beta as soon as iOS 18.4 beta now that iOS 18.3 is days away from arriving for the public.

iOS 18.3, however, illustrates some of the challenges for Apple’s artificial intelligence challenges.

More info about Apple 2025 Plans from Bloomberg

About Author

David Perru HackerNoon profile picture
David Perru@davidperru
Editor | I research and write stories
Read my storiesAbout @davidperru

