The Noonification: 2024 Just Might Be The Year Crypto Enthusiasts Are Looking For (1/8/2024)

Technology's 24 Most Important Social Networks for Content Distribution By [ 8 Min read ]
I've spent 10+ years distributing tech content to technologists tech companies as founder/ceo of hackernoon. Here's my take on these networks positionings. @David Read More. Life After Smartphones: Are Critics of Apple's iPhone Sales Slump Missing the Bigger Picture? By [ 5 Min read ]
Sales issues surrounding the iPhone have led to Apple's stock receiving two rating downgrades within a week, sending share values tumbling in the new year. @dmytrospilka Read More. 2024 Just Might Be The Year Crypto Enthusiasts Are Looking For By [ 7 Min read ]
Riding the emotional hype of last quarter's price action, we are heading into 2024 with a renewed spirit! Institutions, Regulators, and Degens gather in anti.. @andreydidovskiy Read More. Markus Lanieux Fled a Traffic Stop - He's Now Doing Life in Prison By [ 22 Min read ]
Lanieux, who had been arrested for aggravated flight from an officer, was prosecuted under Louisiana's controversial habitual offender law @propublica Read More.