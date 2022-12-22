3 Easy Ways to Share Your Location on an iPhone

If you have ever gone out to meet a friend at some location unfamiliar to you and you did not have their correct address, you would perhaps find it valuable to be able to communicate your exact location to them with or without the details. This is precisely what an allows you to do, send your Location through GPS to anyone within a fraction of a second. Due to some apparent privacy concerns, the phone does not share your location information constantly. Instead, you are the one to choose whether to send the info to a particular person. iPhone There are several options for you to do this: you can share your location info with another person through Apple Maps, Google Maps, Contacts, or Messages. Depending on your application, you can share your location just once or for some time. If you are on the move and want the other person to find you easily, for instance, you can choose to share your current location with them for a while. The iPhone is fitted with a chip (Global Positioning System), which transmits your current location instantaneously. This is one of their most important features because it helps you find your lost phone and also helps you to make known to another person where you are. This article will discuss how you can send your current location with family and friends with your iPhone. GPS 3 Simple Ways to Share Your Location on iPhone Need to let someone know where you are? Here are three simple ways to share your location on your iPhone. Learn how to use the Share My Location feature and other methods to share your current location with friends and family easily. Part 1: Enable Sharing Location Settings Go to Settings on your iPhone. Tap Privacy on the Settings menu. Location Services. Hit the toggle switch on the right-hand side of "Location Services." (The switch should be green when the location is activated and grey when it is off) Move down and hit Messages. Hit While Using the App. This option is usually activated by default. If not, you may need to amend the settings. Part 2: Share location with iMessage Go to the iMessage application. Click on the chat number you want to send it to. (You must compose a message first if you want to send your current location info to a new person). Tap the name of the contact. Tap on the i below the name of the contact. Hit Send My Current Location. This will send a map showing your current location. If you are moving, hit Share My Location alternatively. This option is beneficial if you wish to share quick updates with the other person. Part 3. Use Your List of Contacts Go to the Phone app. Hit Contacts at the lower part of your screen. Click on the contact you want to send to. Hit Share My Location. You will be given three options: "Share Indefinitely", "Share Until End of Day", or "Share for One Hour". Select one of the options. Any time you want to halt sending the location info, hit Stop Sharing. If you share your location often, remember to confirm the contact you are sending this information to for security reasons and to protect your privacy.