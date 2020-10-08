Before you go, check out these stories!

2x Noonie Nominee David Deal is All About the Beats

October 8th 2020
“In these unprecedented times…” People write unprecedentedly good Hacker Noon posts. One such writer is David Deal from the United States - double Noonie Nominee in the Back the Internet and Future Heroes Award Categories. Scroll down for David's take on tech today.

The Noonies are Hacker Noon's way of getting to know — from a community perspective —  what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here's what David had to share.

1. David, which 2020 Noonies have you been nominated for?

  1. Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - APPLE
  2. Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - INNOVATION

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I am a writer, storyteller, digital junkie, and vinyl record addict.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I blog about technology, marketing, and entertainment, and I perform as a storyteller at events such as First Person Live in the Chicago area. I also act in the Bristol Renaissance Faire.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

I'm most excited about artists creating new music.

5. What are you worried about right now?

I'm worried about the stability of the world as the pandemic continues.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Love one another.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

The pandemic has made me more appreciative of the simple joys of life. Life has returned back to basics: enjoying good company and a short walk.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Wellness care.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Yacht rock is great rock.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Instagram.

11. What are you currently learning?

Patience.

