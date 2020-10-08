2x Noonie Nominee David Deal is All About the Beats

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
“In these unprecedented times…” People write unprecedentedly good Hacker Noon posts. One such writer is David Deal from the United States - double Noonie Nominee in the Back the Internet and Future Heroes Award Categories. Scroll down for David's take on tech today.
I am a writer, storyteller, digital junkie, and vinyl record addict.
I blog about technology, marketing, and entertainment, and I perform as a storyteller at events such as First Person Live in the Chicago area. I also act in the Bristol Renaissance Faire.
I'm most excited about artists creating new music.
I'm worried about the stability of the world as the pandemic continues.
Love one another.
The pandemic has made me more appreciative of the simple joys of life. Life has returned back to basics: enjoying good company and a short walk.
Wellness care.
Yacht rock is great rock.
Instagram.
Patience.
