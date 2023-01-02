How to Change Your Email Signature in Outlook

If you are looking to change your signature in Outlook, follow the steps below: Change Signature In Outlook Using Windows : Search and open the Outlook program on your Windows PC Step 1 : Once the program opens, click on “File” > “Options” > “Signature” Step 2 : In the “Signatures & Stationery” window, you can edit signature information. Click OK once done. Step 3 Change Signature In Outlook Using Mac Changing your Outlook signature on Mac is different than changing it on a Windows PC. : From your Mac, search and launch the Outlook application. Step 1 : Once the application is open, click on the “Outlook” menu in the upper left, followed by “Preferences” Step 2 : On the Preferences page, click on “Signatures” Step 3 : Once in the “Signatures” page, choose the signature you want to edit and make your changes. You can also choose a different account if you have more than one logged in and change signatures accordingly. Step 4 : Once you have entered the changes in your signature, update it by clicking the save button. Then close the pop-up page. Step 5 Change Signature In Outlook Using Web : Open a browser of your choice and visit the official website of Outlook (outlook.com) and sign in to your account. Step 1 : Upon successful login, look for the “Settings” menu by clicking on the gear icon on the top right corner of the screen. Once open, click on “View all Outlook Settings”. Step 2 : On the “Settings” page, click on “Mail” > “Compose and Reply”. Step 3 : Now select the signature you want to edit through the box where your current signature is displayed. You can also adjust the default signature for forwards, replies, and new messages. Click save once done. Step 4 Change Signature In Outlook Using Mobile Phone iPhone : on your iPhone, find and open the outlook app. If you do not have the app, you can download and install it on your phone from the app store. Step 1 : On the left top corner, your will see your profile icon; click on it. Step 2 : Look at the bottom left corner on the open menu page; you will see the gear icon. Tap on it to open the setting page. Step 3 : on the setting page, find mail and tap on it. Step 4 : Now find and tap signature. Step 5 : You can edit your signature details on the signature page and save the changes. Step 6 Android : Open the Outlook app from your phone, and if you do not have it on your phone, you will have to install it from the play store before you can continue with the other steps. Step 1 : Tap file and select options. On the options page, select mail and then tap on the signature. Step 2 : Now, on the signature, you can select your signature and edit it and then save the changes. Step 3 Final Word Changing your Outlook signature isn’t as difficult as it sounds. Whether you’re adding a business logo or a personal quote, Outlook makes it easy to adjust your signature at any time. With just a few clicks, you can make sure that each message you send contains the perfect signature.