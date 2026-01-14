New Story

Top 10 Open Source PostgreSQL Backup Tools in 2026

by
byRostislav Dugin@rostislavdugin

Golang Developer https://rostislav-dugin.com

January 14th, 2026
featured image - Top 10 Open Source PostgreSQL Backup Tools in 2026
    Speed
    Voice
Rostislav Dugin
← Previous

Databasus Became the Most Popular PostgreSQL Backup Tool in 2025

About Author

Rostislav Dugin HackerNoon profile picture
Rostislav Dugin@rostislavdugin

Golang Developer https://rostislav-dugin.com

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

cloud#database#postgresql#open-source#opensource#dba#devops#development#hackernoon-top-story

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
X
Mas

Related Stories