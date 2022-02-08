10 Best Online Courses to Learn Oracle and PL/SQL for Beginners

PL/SQL is a powerful programming language and also an in-demand skill given the popularity of the Oracle database. PL stands for a procedural language and is considered like any other language having the condition statement and loops. The good thing is the [SQL commands] are included in this language and that is what makes this programming language different than the other languages and also provides a comprehensive solution to work with the oracle database. These are the collection of the best online courses you to learn Oracle database and PL/QL.





Hello devs, if you are learning Oracle database and want to learn PL/SQL programming language and looking for the best resources like books, online courses, tutorials, and articles, then you have come to the right place.





In the past, I have shared the best free SQL and database courses, PL/SQL books, and a few free Oracle courses, and this article will introduce you to the Oracle SQL database and how they work as well as the PL language and how you can use its commands to interact with the oracle SQL database.





PL/SQL is a powerful programming language and also an in-demand skill given the popularity of the Oracle database. You can join one of these courses to learn both Oracle database and PL/SQL in-depth and add a valuable skill to your resume. It's useful for both DBAs and backend developers.





When you hear the word SQL, most people know that it is a popular language to interact with the database and execute commands to extract some data and then perform processing and so on. But PL, not much of you really knows what it is exactly.





PL stands for a procedural language and is considered like any other language having the condition statement and loops; the good thing is the SQL commands are included in this language, and that is what makes this programming language different than the other languages and also provides a comprehensive solution to work with the oracle database.





By the way, if you are a Data Scientist and learning SQL from scratch, then you can always check out Learn SQL Basics for Data Science Specialization on Coursera. This course will teach you SQL basics which applies to all database, including Oracle.





10 Best Oracle and PL/SQL Online Courses to Learn

Here is a list of the best online courses for you to learn Oracle database and PL/SQL. These are the collection of the best PL/SQL courses from sites like Udemy, Coursera, Pluralsight, and others.

If you are a software designer and developer and you want to learn the Oracle PL/SQL database, then this course is the right for you starting by learning the fundamentals of PL/SQL language such as data types and variables as well as SQL functions then moving to an advanced topic like executing PL/SQL language and its commands.





Here is the link to join this course - Oracle PL/SQL Fundamentals





Top 10 Oracle PL/SQL Courses for Beginners to learn

This course is also for beginners; it starts with you with an introduction of the PL/SQL language and software installation, then move to learn this language such as variables and beginner stuff, then moving to use SQL in PL/SQL language and functions as well as executing commands to the database and more.





Here is the link to join this course - The Complete PL/SQL Bootcamp





Best Udemy course to learn PL/SQL

If you have some previous knowledge of the SQL language and you want to move on to the PL/SQL programming language, then you are in the right place; this course starts by learning the variables and beginner stuff as well as then moving to write executable statements creating procedure and functions as well as triggers and much more.





Here is the link to join this course - Oracle PL/SQL is My Game.





Best Online course to learn PL/SQL

The ultimate course to learn PL/SQL language as well as database design starting with this language PL/SQL and learn its syntax and data types, variables, statement, and so on then moving to some advanced techniques such as using PL/SQL packages to interact with the database and finally learn how to design complex database.





Here is the link to learn more about the course - Oracle PL/SQL Fundamentals & Database Design





best online course to learn Oracle for beginners

A beginner guide to learn the fundamentals of the PL/SQL language in Pluralsight starting with an introduction about this language like why you would learn it then learn anonymous block and different data types such as floats then loop as well as conditions execution and finally learn debugging.





Here is the link to learn more about the course - Oracle PL/SQL Fundamentals









Best Pluralsight course to learn PL/SQL

By the way, you would need a Pluralsight membership to join this course which costs around $29 per month or $199 per year (33% discount now). I highly recommend this subscription to all programmers as it provides instant access to more than 7000+ online courses to learn any tech skill. Alternatively, you can also use their 10-day-free-pass to watch this course for FREE.

A comprehensive training course to learn the Oracle PL/SQL language starts as a beginner, such as a block structure and objects and data types, then moving to a complex data structure such as nested tables then learn the flow control and expectation handling and packages and trigger and more.

Here is the link to learn more about the course - Learn Oracle PL/SQL.





Another good training course to learn SQL query language as well as the PL/SQL programming language starting as a beginner in the SQL commands such as DDL and join commands then moving to the PL/SQL language and its data types as well as loops and functions and packages and much more.

Here is the link to learn more about the course - Oracle SQL PLSQL Training





A small but comprehensive course about the SQL language and PL/SQL as well and you will start by learning the SQL and how to use its commands, then moving to the other language PL/SQL and learning its syntax like using loops and cursor handling and database triggers and much more.





Here is the link to learn more about the course -Oracle Database For Beginners





A very small course to learn the PL/SQL language and with prior experience in using databases and SQL language starting by installing the environment and learning the simple syntax of Oracle PL/SQL language such as executing commands and creating a simple PL/SQL procedure.





Here is the link to learn more about the course - PL /SQL For Beginners





Another good practical course is to learn Oracle PL/SQL language, starting by understanding the fundamentals of the PL/SQL language and how to use it to interact with the Oracle database, then moving to use this language in creating real-world examples of PL/SQL programs and components.





Here is the link to learn more about the course - PL/SQL Programming with Real-World Examples





That's all about the best Oracle PL/SQL courses to learn. The Oracle database has been one of the most popular database technology for a long time, and many big-name companies such as Samsung and Amazon use Oracle for their mission-critical applications and products. That means it becomes worthy of learning how to use this database and maybe have a career in this industry.





Other Best SQL and Database Resources You May Like:





Thanks for reading this article so far. If you like these best Oracle and PL/SQL online courses practical, please share them with your friends and colleagues. If you have any questions or feedback, then please drop a note.





P. S. - If you are new to Oracle and PL/SQL Programming and looking for a free online training course to learn Oracle database fundamentals, then you can also check out this Oracle SQL - A Complete Introduction course on Udemy. It's completely free, and you just need a free Udemy account to join this course.

Also Published Here