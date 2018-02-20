Copying text to clipboard with JavaScript
In this article, I will be explaining in depth how the copyToClipboard snippet from 30 seconds of code works. You can find the source code for it and a ton of other useful methods in the project’s repository.
30 seconds of code: Javascript snippets that you can understand in 30 seconds or lessCore functionality
One thing that comes up quite often in website building
is the ability to copy some text to clipboard, without the user selecting it or hitting the appropriate key combination on their keyboard. Javascript
can easily do this in five short steps:
- Create a
element to be appended to the document. Set its
<textarea>
to the string that we want to copy to the clipboard.
value
- Append said
element to the current HTML document.
<textarea>
- Use
to select the contents of the
HTMLInputElement.select()
element.
<textarea>
- Use
to copy the contents of the
Document.execCommand('copy')
to the clipboard.
<textarea>
- Remove the
element from the document.
<textarea>
The simplest version of this method should look like this:
const copyToClipboard = str => {
const el = document.createElement('textarea');
el.value = str;
document.body.appendChild(el);
el.select();
document.execCommand('copy');
document.body.removeChild(el);
};
(copyToClipboard method basic implementation)
Bear in mind that this method will not work everywhere, but only as a result of a user action (like inside a
click
event listener), due to the way
Document.execCommand()
works.
Making the appended element invisible
If you try out the above method, you will probably see some flashing, when the
<textarea>
element is appended and then removed. This problem is especially bad for people on screenreaders, as it can cause some really annoying issues. So, the next logical step is to use some CSS to make this element invisible and make it
readonly
in case the users try to mess with it:
const copyToClipboard = str => {
const el = document.createElement('textarea');
el.value = str;
el.setAttribute('readonly', '');
el.style.position = 'absolute';
el.style.left = '-9999px';
document.body.appendChild(el);
el.select();
document.execCommand('copy');
document.body.removeChild(el);
};
(copyToClipboard implementation without the textarea being shown)
Saving and restoring the original document’s selection
const copyToClipboard = str => {
const el = document.createElement('textarea'); // Create a <textarea> element
el.value = str; // Set its value to the string that you want copied
el.setAttribute('readonly', ''); // Make it readonly to be tamper-proof
el.style.position = 'absolute';
el.style.left = '-9999px'; // Move outside the screen to make it invisible
document.body.appendChild(el); // Append the <textarea> element to the HTML document
const selected =
document.getSelection().rangeCount > 0 // Check if there is any content selected previously
? document.getSelection().getRangeAt(0) // Store selection if found
: false; // Mark as false to know no selection existed before
el.select(); // Select the <textarea> content
document.execCommand('copy'); // Copy - only works as a result of a user action (e.g. click events)
document.body.removeChild(el); // Remove the <textarea> element
if (selected) { // If a selection existed before copying
document.getSelection().removeAllRanges(); // Unselect everything on the HTML document
document.getSelection().addRange(selected); // Restore the original selection
}
};
(Final form of copyToClipboard with selection storing)
And that’s pretty much all there is to it. In less than 20 lines of code, we have created one of the most commonly needed methods in frontend development.
If you like this article, check out 30 seconds of code for more useful code snippets for your Javascript projects!
Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!