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Why the Beyoncé Bowl Matters to Connected TV and Live Sports

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byDavid Deal@davidjdeal

David Deal is a marketing executive, digital junkie, and pop culture lover.

December 30th, 2024
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David Deal
    byDavid Deal@davidjdeal

    David Deal is a marketing executive, digital junkie, and pop culture lover.

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David Deal@davidjdeal

David Deal is a marketing executive, digital junkie, and pop culture lover.

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tech-stories#nfl#netflix#connected-tv#beyonce#music#sports#streaming#hackernoon-top-story

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