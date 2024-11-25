What Investors Want From AI Startups in 2025





You’ve seen the numbers, overall VC funding is down, but AI investment is up. The future of AI startups looks rosy, right? Except…numbers tend to tell half-truths. Most of that money’s going to seasoned players, not startups. My job keeps me in close quarters with early-stage tech investors, and here’s the intel from the front lines: AI in a pitch deck is now more red flag than green light.





Money’s not tight—it’s just tired.





The tech industry had its frat party years: the mad-genius founders, the moonshots, the "move fast and break everything" mantra that mostly just broke trust. Crypto bred cons, the metaverse became “meh”, and investors are asking: why will AI be any different? Capital ain’t in short supply, but patience sure is. But, convince the disillusioned that you’re pulling off a Nike—just doing it, without overpromising or underdelivering—and you’ll still get signatures on the dotted line.





So, if my sources can be trusted, here’s what investors are looking for in an AI startup in 2025.





You’ve Got A MPP, Not A MVP

AI’s no longer a Wild West, which means halfway-there MVPs that test broad markets are out of style. Expansive, multi-function AI concepts look pretty on a pitch deck, but scream “I’m a cash-burning abyss that needs a ton of TLC”. Investors now value maximum precision products (MPPs)—narrow solutions that do JUST ONE TASK exceptionally well—as these are faster to implement, easier and cheaper to scale, and command greater loyalty.

Why This Shift Happened:

Commoditization of Foundational Models: Pre-trained AI models like GPT, BERT, and Stable Diffusion have made baseline AI capabilities accessible to everyone and are now the default general-purpose option for enterprises. Businesses are now only considering finely-tuned solutions that guarantee reliability, airtight security, and seamless interoperability.





Vertical AI’s Track Record: Over the last five years, domain-specific AI products (e.g., Grammarly, Datadog) consistently outperformed generalized solutions in both adoption and investor returns.





Growth Of Niche Acquisitions: With the future of IPOs cloudy and big players increasingly acquiring niche startups for their precision in both talent and tech, investors like domain-specific projects that aren’t banking on NASDAQ for their payday.





Looming Legal Minefield: Next year, AI regulations will spring up like weeds. The broader the product, the higher the likelihood of stepping into a regulatory mine. MPPs are inherently safer bets, as their limited scope allows startups to focus on regulatory compliance within a specific domain.



Tip: Build Add-On Services Around Your MPP

The nature of precision products makes it easier to wrap high-margin services such consulting or training, creating ecosystems that generate multiple revenue streams and deepen customer dependence—AI compliance startup Truera, for example, offers a focused product for model explainability but wraps it in consulting services that help enterprises audit and refine their algorithms.





You Prioritize Sustainability, Not Scale.

Scale has gone from sexy to scary. Scale means money, time, and a stroke of luck—all of which are in short supply. The sustainability of growth has taken precedence, with a particular focus on financial sustainability. With AI’s high maintenance reputation yesterday’s news, investors want startups that can scale cost-effectively while maintaining profitability and strong unit economics. (Added bonus: There’s growing momentum in the revenue-based financing (RBF) space, which ties funding to predictable income streams rather than valuations. If you can prove your startup has predictable revenue growth and profitability, you can attract funding that lets you retain more ownership and control.)





Why This Shift Happened:

Limited Follow-On Capital: The availability of cheap capital has dried up, thanks to rising interest rates and the proliferation of institutional investors with money tied up in poorly placed hype investments. Since future funding is no longer guaranteed, VCs want to see a clear path to self-sufficiency.





Lessons From The Unicorn Graveyard: This year’s mass unraveling of growth-centric wunderkinds from Allbirds to BYJU’s—though not AI focused—still remains top-of-mind for investors. (And WeWork, but blame Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto for this.)





Market Saturation Makes Scale Less Attractive: Unless you’re working on extremely advanced AI applications, most AI domains are about as a crowded as a Moroccan bazaar. In saturated markets, chasing scale often results in diminishing returns as acquiring the next marginal customer can cost far more than retaining an existing one.





AI’s Move To Mission-Critical Use Cases: AI is increasingly being deployed in high-stakes industries like healthcare, defense, and finance, and reliability, longevity, and operational efficiency are more valuable than user metrics in these environments.



Tip: Get Creative With Your Pricing Model

Now that profitability reigns supreme, get ready to be pummeled with questions over pricing. With the FTC’s “Click-To-Cancel” rule welded in place, the days of rigid pay-for-access subscription pricing as a default are waning. Try integrating some outcome-aligned pricing models that appeal to the subscription-fatigued customer, proving to investors that you’re thinking one step ahead.





Pay-for-Results Pricing: Charge customers only when your product delivers specific, measurable outcomes. This reduces adoption friction and ensures immediate alignment between your startup and users’ goals.

Tiered Milestone Payments: Break pricing into incremental milestones that tie costs to achieved outcomes. Customers only pay as they progress through stages of value realization.

Rewards-Based Pricing: Provide discounts or rewards to customers who achieve higher levels of engagement or retention, ensuring long-term loyalty.

Value-Based Pricing: Tailor prices to the unique value your product delivers in different contexts or industries, ensuring high-value customers pay proportionately more.

Hybrid Ownership Models: Combine freemium access with equity-like or loyalty-based pricing for long-term customers, turning them into stakeholders in your product’s success.



You’re A Compliance Crackerjack

In 2025, “regulation” will snatch the spotlight from “AI”. While it was acceptable to have compliance as page 15 of your pitch deck 365 days ago, don’t expect any follow-ups if it’s squeezed into the Appendix next year. Without a proactive compliance strategy, investors will question both your expertise, and whether you’ll even get a chance to implement your go-to-market strategy. Furthermore, regulatory complexity introduces barriers to entry, and with Palantir’s near-monopoly as a prime example, investors know that startups that get in compliance’s good books early receive a de facto first-mover advantage. (Another bonus: Startups that prioritize compliance are inherently better positioned to attract ESG-focused funds, which accounted for $2 trillion in investments globally in 2024.)

Why This Shift Happened:

The EU’s AI Act is Setting a Global Standard: The EU’s recent AI Act and Musk’s high profile antitrust lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft sets a global precedent for stringent AI compliance, pressuring startups worldwide to meet new transparency and safety requirements.



Escalating Geopolitical Tensions: Countries are racing to secure technological sovereignty, implementing stringent national AI standards as a form of protectionism.



Trust At An All-Time Low: Whether you’re targeting mom and pop or SMEs, transparency and compliance have become non-negotiable. A 2024 McKinsey report found that 78% of enterprise buyers rank "regulatory alignment" as a top-three factor when selecting an AI vendor, up from just 40% in 2022.



Cross-Industry Spillover Effects: Major compliance failures in high-profile sectors (e.g., finance, healthcare) have spooked investors across industries. The fallout from breaches and algorithmic errors has ripple effects, raising expectations for compliance even in traditionally less-regulated sectors like retail or logistics.



Compliance Is Becoming Automated: Advancements in RegTech solutions, like real-time data auditing or algorithm explainability dashboards, lower the barriers to regulatory adherence and shifted investor expectations: if compliance is easier than ever, why aren’t you ready?



Tip: Build “Public Sandbox Pilots” With Regulators and Competitors

Pitch relevant regulators the idea of a controlled public sandbox where policymakers and key stakeholders collaborate to test and refine AI applications for your industry in a real-world, compliant setting. This helps you position your company as a trusted partner that they can consult when forging the rules, all without adding to your workload—you’re going to be testing things out anyway, a few more beta users won’t make a difference. You can even invite competitors to join in, reframing the initiative around industry transparency, not competitive advantage, adding karma points with policymakers and potential customers. Consistently publish sandbox findings, from flops to fireworks, and soon regulators won’t be knocking on your door to audit you, but to ask for advice.





You (Plan To) Serve The Underserved

If your team doesn’t plan to be multilingual in a year or two, prepare to be ghosted. Investors have been mulling over emerging markets (SEA, Africa, LatAM) for years due to the proliferation of unmet demand in these economies, but due to inadequate support systems like infrastructure and talent, the risk trumped rewards. Now that the stars have aligned (and developed markets are bloated), they want in. Fast.





Why This Shift Happened:

Explosive Growth Of Digital Infrastructure: Local governments and private companies (such as Google and SpaceX) have invested heavily in infrastructure like broadband access, digital payments, and logistics networks, making it easier for startups to reach rural and remote areas.



Decentralized Technology Has Matured: In areas still bottlenecked by traditional infrastructure, blockchain, peer-to-peer networks, and distributed AI systems can now provide solutions for startups to bypass these roadblocks.



Regulatory Incentives For First Movers: Emerging markets are actively incentivizing startups to enter underserved sectors through tax benefits, subsidies, and reduced compliance burdens. If there’s any change of regulatory arbitrage, it’s in these countries.



Rising Sophistication Of Local Investors: The emergence of local venture capital ecosystems open to co-investment with foreign parties provides global investors with a critical way to de-risk their bets, thanks to and their deep understanding of cultural nuances and regional operational barriers.



Tip: Present “Market Reversal Products” for Emerging Regions

Proposing that you’ll retrofit your product for an emerging market is shorthand for “we included a global expansion strategy last night because we know you like developing countries”—unoriginal, insincere, and likely to fail even if you do get funding. Instead of adapting for emerging markets, pitch that you’ll design solutions in emerging markets that can reverse-flow back to mature markets, framing your go-to-market strategy as one that begins with regional depth and ends with global breadth. Here’s how this could work:





Identify a pain point unique to the underserved market that holds global relevance

Develop lightweight modular designs that thrive in resource-constrained environments and can easily scale up with additional features for high-resource markets

Once validated locally, quickly adapt the core solution for higher-margin applications in developed regions





You Don’t Exude A Neumann-Holmes-SBF Vibe.





The only place where the “mad-genius visionary founder”persona still sells is Hollywood. Investors in 2025 equate (excessive) charisma to cults, and cults to corporate coffins—they want founding teams with complementary skills, emotional intelligence, and succession plans.





Why This Shift Happened:

Maturing Markets Underpinned By Uncertainty: Now that we’re past the blue ocean phase of AI, tech wizardry doesn’t guarantee competitive edge. Scaling AI startups requires diverse expertise—technical, regulatory, marketing—which no single person can embody.



Next Year Is Rife With Uncertainty: 2025’s startup landscape is shaped by unpredictable regulatory, technological, and market momentum. Collaborative teams that blend technical, operational, and strategic expertise are better equipped to handle turmoil.



Gen Z and Millennial Talent Value Empathy Over Ego: The next generation of startup talent wants to work for leaders who prioritize empathy, diversity, and work-life balance—“growth at all costs” and “move fast, break things”



Culture Of Real-Time Accountability: Social media, whistleblowers, and investigative journalism have made it impossible for founders, even those as influential as Elon, to fully control the narrative around their companies. And with next year’s uncertainty the prime breeding ground for crisises, disruptive founders are now seen as liabilities because their visibility amplifies scandals (whether warranted or not), and in many cases affects company valuation during acquisitions.



Proof That Distributed Leadership Models Work: Canva, GitLab, Stripe, the list of goes on. You might not be able to name their founders, but they’ve broken into unicorn territory, and if the past is any indication, they don’t seem to be going anywhere. Furthermore, investors have seen that founder-centric models don’t scale well internationally, and as emerging markets gain traction, a startup’s global potential is paramount.



Tip: Include A “Leadership Audit” To Prove Your Team Can Survive You

Don’t leave team management questions to Q&A. Impress investors by preparing a structured, transparent audit that clearly demonstrates you’re not a dictator. Key things to include:





Decision Ownership Map: A clear breakdown of who owns strategic decisions across key areas (e.g., product, marketing, compliance), including key personnel (both internal and external advisors) that would be consulted when making decisions in each function.

Crisis Playbooks: Document how the team would handle key disruptions (e.g., regulatory challenges, market pivots) and identify which team members would take the lead.

Leadership Continuity Plan: A detailed succession or delegation framework outlining how the startup operates if the founder is unavailable.



You’ve Got Followers, Not Just Features

The easiest (and possibly only) way startups without earth-shattering models, ex-Big Tech founders, or a client directory can win investors is by showing organic community traction. Equity crowdfunding, open-source collaborations, or tokenized communities (like DAOs) prove that a startup has more than an idea—they’ve built a self-sustaining ecosystem of advocates and contributors. Moreover, community reduces AI’s trust issue: loved from real humans is the best, and most immediate form of reassurance.





Why This Shift Happened:

Generative AI Saturation Killed the “Feature Game”: Investors are feeling the burn from backing "feature-first" startups that talked big but peddled repackaged versions of cookie-cutter solutions, turning to community-driven models as a validation filter.



Ad Costs Are Skyrocketing: Ad spending in 2024 hit an all-time high, with CPC rates increasing by over 30% in saturated markets. Investors recognize that word-of-mouth growth significantly lowers CAC, making community-driven models the most scalable and defensible GTM strategy.



Big Contracts Don’t Cut It: Last year, enterprise churn in tech startups rose by nearly 20% amid layoffs and budget cuts, forcing investors to reassess buy-in from marquee clients as sole proof point, instead turning to grassroots support as an alternative proof of demand pathway.



Post-Pandemic Cultural Shift: Consumer priorities have shifted toward meaning, sustainability, and shared purpose, making emotionally resonant communities more attractive—this year, community-first startups outperformed peers by 15% in retention metrics.



“Contributor Economies” Outperform Consumption Models: The recent successes of open-source startups like Hugging Face and Web3 projects like KlimaDAO have made it clear that contribution drives retention, reducing dependency on paid acquisition. The

TikTokification Of Metrics: The viral success of TikTok (over 52 minutes/day/user in 2024!) and its micro-influencers reshaped investor thinking to prioritize engagement depth over sheer user volume.



Tip: Turn Contribution Into Measurable Equity

By quantifying contributions and turning them into equity-like rewards, you can shift your community from passive fans to active stakeholders who have a vested interest in your success. Set specific, trackable actions that qualify as contributions, such as code improvements, beta participation, and referral efforts. Establish “Ownership Tiers”, offering different levels of rewards based on contribution intensity, ranging from early access to features, to voting rights, to revenue share or equity allocation. Transparency through leaderboards or public dashboards is also key, both for trust and to promote some healthy competition.





You’re AI-Adjacent

Finally, serious money is going into a much unsexier space: not AI itself, but in the services, tools, or platforms that support and/or accelerate AI ecosystems—think optimizing workflows, managing AI’s regulatory burdens, or enhancing deployment for specific industries. Augmenting AI is a double kill: it sounds less costly than AI development, and since we all know “AI is the future”, you don’t need to convince potential backers you’re in a hot market. If you haven’t got a fully fleshed out product yet, this might be a canvas worth exploring.





Final Thoughts: Startups Are The New Bonds





2025 brings with it some delicious irony: startups, the original chaos machines, are now investors’ last hope for stability.





Why? Because everything else is acting like a startup. Currencies are swinging like meme stocks. Big Tech is chasing moonshots that would make 2010-era VCs blush. Regulators are rewriting the rules before the ink on the last set is even dry. Investors no longer want “disruption”—they want dependability. A startup that just does what it says on the tin: solves a real problem, generates steady cash flow, and doesn’t implode on X at 2 a.m. Basically, act like a bond.





It’s not a time to be bold—it’s a time to be boring. If your startup doesn’t have the potential to land its founder on the cover of Vanity Fair, congratulations. That’s exactly the kind of business investors are betting on now.



