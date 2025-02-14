



Somewhere along the way, startup marketing got hijacked by creator economy logic.





Founders now believe:





“If I build an audience, I’ll have an easier time selling.”

“If I post valuable content, customers will come to me.”

“Content is how you earn trust.”





All wrong.





No startup has ever failed because it didn’t have a blog. Name one high-growth startup that failed because it didn’t have a content marketing strategy.

You can’t. Because it’s never happened.





Startups fail because: 1) They didn’t find product-market fit. 2) They spent like fools. 3) A combo of shaky financials plus bad operations.





Not because they skipped the “10 SaaS Growth Hacks” Medium post.

The Case Against Content Marketing

Content isn’t just eating up your time—it’s going to eat your startup for lunch. You think you’re building something, but really, you’re just shuffling pixels around and calling it momentum. You’ll die because you’re wasting your best thinking on being interesting instead of being necessary.





Don’t try to be a media company when you haven’t even figured out how to be a business.

You Ignore Your Most Powerful Asset: Your Product

The best startups don’t need a perfect LinkedIn strategy. They need a product so good that people can’t shut up about it.





Tesla didn’t become Tesla because Musk wrote aspirational posts. (Tesla happened, then people started dissecting every Elon tweet.)

Superhuman didn’t win because they ranked for “best email productivity tool”.

Notion didn’t explode because they had a “high-value” newsletter.

They each built something so good that content wasn’t necessary.





But content marketing makes you spend more time talking about your product than making it actually worth talking about. If you’re creating Canva graphics explaining why your product is amazing, ask yourself: Why isn’t it obvious already?

You’re Playing To Your Weakness

If you’re a tech founder, chances are your biggest strength isn’t crafting “valuable content.” But content marketing throws you into the most crowded, attention-starved battlefield on earth that’s populated by all the creative genius humanity has to offer: the Internet.





Content marketing pulls you away from your strengths. It forces you into a slow, bloated, competitive game where you’re fighting against seasoned creators and media companies—people whose entire business is content. And you’re out here thinking you can compete?





While you’re wasting time learning how to be a copywriter, you’re neglecting the strengths that gave you the guts to build a company in the first place.

You Become Passive Instead of Aggressive

Content marketing is a wait-and-see game.





Write.

Publish.

Wait for traffic.

Hope someone converts.





Do this long enough, and you'll start convincing yourself that the reason you're not making progress is because you haven’t published enough. So, you rinse and repeat, cranking out more content—and waiting for something to happen. I promise you, nothing will. Unless you’re a media company, the real problem won’t be solved through content volume. Look at the Airbnb guys. They tackled crappy check-in rates by bringing their cameras into homes and taking better photos, not by blogging about the future of holiday stays.





Founders love content marketing because it’s a safe way to feel productive without doing the uncomfortable shit. Well, if you want to stay away from the uncomfortable, you should consider going back to your desk job.

You’re Sprinting For The Wrong Finish Line

Content marketing subtly shifts the goalpost of what success looks like.





Instead of $$$ in the bank, founders start measuring social impressions.

Instead of customers using the product, they’re tracking newsletter signups.

Instead of winning market share, they’re focused on LinkedIn comments.



Traffic isn’t traction. Awareness and engagement don’t pay the bills. Real growth is customers in, cash in. If you don’t know the difference between attention and action, content marketing is eating your brain. Are you really growing, or have you just gotten more people to consume free content?

You’re Killing Your Brand

Weird, right? You’d think viral content will help you build your brand. Nope, because going viral means you’ve got to jump on every buzzword, every new format, and every other trend because it’s what everyone’s talking about. Well, trends don’t care two cents about what your brand stands for.





Every time you chase a trend, you’re stretching your brand thin, trying to force it into a mold that doesn’t fit. You’re watering down your purpose for a quick hit, all while ignoring the fact that building a memorable brand means sticking to your guns, even if it’s what the algorithm despises.

Inbound’s Still In. You Just Don’t Need Content To Do It.





The content marketing trend is a byproduct of people misunderstanding HubSpot’s whole inbound marketing thing.



Inbound was and still is genius, but inbound marketing was never about “just create content.” It was about creating undeniable value before asking for the sale. (That, and not relying on paid ads for awareness.)





HubSpot made content work because information was scarce in 2006—they gave away what no one else would. Today, everyone’s got an “ultimate guide” to something. And if they don’t, GPT can make something up based on a prompt. The problem now isn’t lack of content. It’s too much content.





Here’s how to do inbound marketing in the post-content age.





1. Figure Out If Content Even Makes Sense for You

Before you waste another hour on a blog post, ask yourself:





Is my audience actively looking for information, but struggling to find it?

Is there a knowledge gap that makes them hesitant to buy?

Are my competitors hoarding insights instead of sharing them?



If the answer is yes, fine. Write. Publish. Own the space. If the answer is no, STOP. No one needs your “Top 10 Trends” list. They have Google and chatbots for that.

2. If People Don’t Need More Information, Give Them Less Problems

Know what’s better than teaching people how to do something? Making sure they never have to learn it in the first place.





You can write another 1,500-word thesis. Or, you can build something—a tool, a feature, an experience—that solves the same problem but without needing people to read a bunch of text. Look at the content that’s dominating your space—the posts that get all the likes, shares, and comments. Then ask yourself: How can I make this educational BS obsolete?





Here’s a thought: Tell your audience exactly how much time and money you’re burning on content—and then tell them you’re ditching it to build something free that actually helps them. "We were going to spend $20K this quarter on content, but instead, we’re using it to build a free AI-powered email draft generator for sales teams. Tell us what you need, and we’ll make it happen."





People will talk about it. They’ll share it, they’ll use it, and they’ll remember the one who actually did something instead of just saying something.

3. Content Isn’t The Only Thing That Gets Organic Attention

The other principle of inbound marketing? Organic growth. Yes, content generates organic awareness and conversation. So do a lot of other things. Like stunts. This is a last resort because stunts could backfire (though for a startup, any PR is good PR), but at least you’re exercising your creative brain cells.





If you have to force people to see your content, why not just skip the middle step and force them to see your product instead?





Stop badgering GPT for content ideas, and use that time to hijack attention—starting fights on X, sitting on the doorsteps of potential clients for weeks on end with a cardboard sign, anything that gets people talking about your company now, not in six months when Google decides to bless you with traffic.





(Tip: When pulling a stunt, just make sure it barely costs you anything to execute. That way you won’t hate yourself if you don’t get returns.)

Final Thoughts: Why Are You Marketing Like a Coward?

You built something from nothing. You ignored the safe path, told the doubters to shove it, and bet on yourself. You made a move.





So where’d that nerve go?





The second it came time to market, you swapped instinct for “best practices.”

Innovation doesn’t come from following rules, and attention won’t be earned through compliance.



It’s taken. It’s ripped out of the market’s hands by people willing to do what no one else is doing.

Treat marketing like you treat your product—or get used to being ignored.