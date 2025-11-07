Sonami Announces Presale Developments And Layer 2 Expansion

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 6th, 2025/Chainwire/--Sonami ($SNMI) today announced the continuation of its presale and the expansion of its ecosystem through the launch of the first Solana Layer 2 token. The project has been developed to address network congestion and reliability challenges often experienced by Solana users during high transaction periods. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 6th, 2025/Chainwire/-- Sonami ($SNMI) Sonami ($SNMI) Sonami Introduces Layer 2 Efficiency for Solana-Based Transactions Sonami ($SNMI) is a project developed to tackle performance challenges on the Solana network, such as congestion and maintaining reliability during periods of high activity. It is the first token launched on Solana Layer 2, allowing Sonami to offload transactions and enhance network efficiency. Through this approach, multiple transactions are bundled into one, helping to reduce congestion. By processing transactions in this way, $SNMI aims to improve efficiency and security while maintaining high transaction speed and scalability. These attributes make Sonami suitable for high-frequency decentralized applications, including gaming ecosystems that require real-time interactions. It is also designed to support microtransactions and meme coin applications. The Sonami ecosystem is expected to continue expanding to support the community’s evolving needs. The Sonami platform is under continued development and has been noted for its growing presale participation. The project’s roadmap outlines further stages of technical and community growth following the conclusion of the presale phase. Sonami Outlines Presale Roadmap and Token Listing Plans Transparency has been identified as a key element for participants considering involvement in digital assets. Sonami has released details of its presale structure and subsequent development milestones. In the initial phase, focused on presale distribution, the project reports ongoing activity and participation. Upon completion of the presale, tokens will be bridgeable to Layer 2, and $SNMI is planned to be listed on decentralized and centralized exchanges. The third phase of the roadmap will introduce expanded utility for token holders, reflecting Sonami’s focus on speed and reduced network congestion. Sonami Tokenomics Overview The Sonami project plans a total supply of 82,999,999,999 $SNMI tokens to support continued ecosystem growth. Token distribution has been outlined as follows: 15% is allocated for marketing, 20% for the treasury, and 25% for staking incentives and rewards. The remaining 40% is divided between development (30%) and exchange listings (10%) to ensure liquidity and ongoing technical advancement. As of this release, Sonami reports raising over $2 million during the presale. The current token value is stated at $0.0019 per $SNMI. About Sonami The Sonami project is driven by a collective of seasoned blockchain developers and ecosystem architects with deep roots in the Solana ecosystem. The core team brings together talent from leading Web3 infrastructure projects and traditional fintech backgrounds, united by a shared vision of solving scalability challenges at the protocol level. Sonami Sonami The Sonami Foundation's roadmap is ambitious because the problem demands ambitious solutions. The team believes in building transparently, shipping consistently, and letting the technology speak for itself. The future of decentralized applications depends on solving scalability today, and Sonami is committed to being at the forefront of that solution. Contact Zakit Mobad contact@sonami-so.io This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. Program Program