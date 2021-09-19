how-to-better-leverage-data-in-your-fundraising-strategy

Site Color
Text Color
Ad Color
Text Color
Evergreen
Duotone
Mysterious
Classic
or
TechSoup equips changemakers with transformative technology solutions and skills they need to improve lives globally.
According to a study conducted by Statista in the U.S. and Canada, "donor cultivation, acquisition, retention, and communications" is ranked the second biggest challenge faced by nonprofits, second only to concerns about staffing.
Fundraising is increasingly competitive with government budget cuts, a wealth of worthy causes to give to, and difficulty engaging donors given the way they consume content with new technologies. That's something that has anecdotally increased since the COVID-19 pandemic.
To gain an edge in today's cluttered fundraising environment and achieve long-term sustainability, it's imperative that nonprofits use data effectively to guide their fundraising strategies, especially when the nature of fundraising, including fewer in-person events, has changed. Here are a few practical tips for leveraging data to drive fundraising results.
Above all, nonprofits need to create a culture that values data-driven decision-making. Leadership should demand quantitative and qualitative analysis of how past fundraising efforts perform and use the results to inform future outreach. The staff should understand the importance of making evidence-based decisions and should be trained on the basic vernacular of fundraising key performance indicators (KPIs). Those who are on the ground running fundraising efforts should establish a test-and-learn process to optimize the ROI on new initiatives.
The peril of being in the "big data" age is never the lack of data, but rather having too much data and not knowing how to use it. Nonprofits need to figure out the metrics that truly matter to their organization and relentlessly measure against them. There are four categories of fundraising KPIs:
1. Funding KPIs: These are numbers that directly reflect how much money has been raised, such as donations received year-over-year, the average gift size, percentage of recurring gifts, and percentage of contributions matched through corporate philanthropy.
2. Donor KPIs: To maximize your fundraising results, you need to keep a regular check on who your donors are and how they change over time. For example, pay attention to
3. Channel KPIs: Nonprofits should adopt an omnichannel strategy to meet where their donors are and measure the effectiveness of the channels used, be it email, social media, or online events. Examples include email open and conversion rates and social media amplification rate (shares, retweets, and so on).
4. ROI KPIs: Ultimately you need to understand the return on investment (ROI) for fundraising to inform future strategies. For example, what is the cost per dollar raised, the cost of acquiring and retaining a donor over their life cycle, and the cost per campaign.
There are many metrics to consider — it's important to be thoughtful about determining what to measure upfront so the data can have a real impact on improving your fundraising efforts.
In collecting, managing, and applying data to drive fundraising strategies, there are several common pitfalls that nonprofits should watch out for.
Fundraising success hinges upon developing a data-driven strategy, having an effective execution plan, and being agile enough to revise campaign strategies based on data along the way. Nonprofits should also refine this feedback cycle over time, reassessing what to measure and how to measure according to what drives the best results. Organizations that have cracked the code on using data to inform their fundraising strategies will be able to differentiate themselves from the rest and be successful in the long run.
Originally published as "Tips for Using Data to Drive Fundraising Strategies" with the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license.