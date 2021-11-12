Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Is Bringing E-Commerce into the AI Era by@ilyshka

How Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Is Bringing E-Commerce into the AI Era

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) is a reimagining of short-term financing for the e-commerce era. The application process does not affect the customer's credit score. BNPL offers more flexibility than do other payments plans, typically allowing customers to customize the number of installments and payment schedule. Revenue in this model is instead from referrals and from penalty fees that collected on late payments. The model has only really become viable over the last year or so because of technological innovation.
image
Elay Romanov Hacker Noon profile picture

@ilyshka
Elay Romanov

Entrepreneur. Machine learning enthusiast

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Is AI a Trick or a Treat? - 5 Fears About Artificial Intelligence by @ilyshka
#artificial-intelligence
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile

Tags

#payments#digital-payments#digital-payment-transformation#ai#artificial-intelligence#artificial-intellingence#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading