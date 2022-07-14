Search icon
The Future of Finance Writing Contest 2022: Round 1 Results Announced! by@hackernooncontests

The Future of Finance Writing Contest 2022: Round 1 Results Announced!

Hackers, rejoice! Here we are with the winners' announcement of the first round of #Future of Finance writing contest!

For those who are reading about it for the first time, HackerNoon has built a partnership with Bricktrade giving y'all an exciting opportunity to win $$$! We're giving away monthly prizes worth $2000 to the best Future of Finance stories EVERY MONTH.

Here's how you can participate:

  1. Set up an account on HackerNoon
  2. Check out the #Future-of-Finance Writing Competition's rules
  3. Pen your story and submit it with #Future of Finance as one of the tags

We highly encourage you to write on the following topics: Web 3 property, prop tech, crowd funding, real estate fractionalisation, real estate tokenisation, real estate, virtual real estate, and investing in real estate via crypto or fiat.

How do we shortlist the best stories?

First, we picked all the stories tagged #Future-of-Finance on HackerNoon, published in June 2022!

Then we picked the top 10 stories giving 60:30:10 weightage respectively to:

  • Number of hours read
  • Number of people reached
  • Freshness of the content

Here is the list of our top 10 contenders:

  1. Elon Musk Sees a Recession Coming. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Yourself by @ras2.
  2. PONZI-FI: Why Passive Income in Crypto is a SCAM by @numerouno
  3. 3 Types of Good Debt & How You Can Make Them Work for You by @alexng
  4. Build to Rent DAO: Pioneering the Concept of 'Rent-to-Earn' by @0x180db
  5. Could Tether (USDT) Go the Way of Terra USD (UST)? by @Gautam
  6. How to Find New Cryptocurrency Projects by @cryptoengineer
  7. Worried About Bitcoin Price? Let Data Lead the Way by @ras
  8. Why Liquid Staking Benefits the Crypto Ecosystem by @mohakagarwal
  9. The Crazy Rise of Crazy Eddie: How an Electronics Store in the 80s Tricked Investors by @strateh76
  10. What Is Impermanent Loss? by@talktomaruf

Winners!

Finally, the winners are decided through voting! Our editors vote on their favorite stories, and the stories with the most votes win!

Here are our winners from the first round:

In the first place: The Crazy Rise of Crazy Eddie: How an Electronics Store in the 80s Tricked Investors by @strateh76

Congratulations champ! You've won 1000 USDT!!!

To avoid paying taxes, the head of Crazy Eddie hid profits, paid "black" wages, and fooled the auditors by introducing them to the store's female employees. Soon he thought of a bigger scheme - to go on the stock exchange at an inflated valuation. But in the end, he failed because of competitors and a split in the family.

3 Types of Good Debt & How You Can Make Them Work for You by @alexng has won the second prize!

As an alternative to requiring a large sum of money in advance, many lenders allow you to finance your closing expenses as part of the loan. Remember that adding such charges to the loan merely raises the total amount that accrues interest, which will eventually cost you more.

Congratulations @alexng! You've won 600 USDT!!

In the third place, we have How to Find New Cryptocurrency Projects by @cryptoengineer

Over 13000 crypto projects are available and this number is growing every day. Many of them are scams, don't have a business sense, or are managed by inexperienced teams. For these reasons, people often fail to score profits due to a lack of cryptocurrency understanding

To navigate in this space, we need a framework to narrow the scope of our findings because cryptocurrency research takes some time. This process is called screening, or pre-selection.

Yay, @cryptoengineer! You have won 300 USDT!

Congratulations to all the winners! We will contact y'all soon.

Also - we have a fun social media activity in store for you (more $$$ to win)! Keep an eye on HackerNoon and Bricktrade's socials for updates.

