The Future of Finance Writing Contest 2022: Round 2 Results Announced!

In the FIRST place, we have NFTs are More Than Street Cred, DAMNIT! My Frick'n HOUSE is On-Chain! by @alyzesam. The SECOND place goes to @kameir’s The Fed's Disastrous Confusion about Money. In the THIRD place, we have The Housing Shortage is the Next Target in Blockchains' Sight by @correspondentone.

Fellow Hackers, it's THAT time again. We have the results for the winners of the #Future of Finance writing contest Round 2.





If this is your first time reading, HackerNoon has built a partnership with Bricktrade giving y'all an exciting opportunity to win $$$! We're giving away monthly prizes worth $2,000 to the best Future of Finance stories EVERY MONTH.





Here's how you can participate:





Here are the topics we highly encourage you to write about: Web 3 property, prop tech, crowdfunding, real estate fractionalization, real estate tokenization, real estate, virtual real estate, and investing in real estate via crypto or fiat.

How do we shortlist the best stories?

First, we picked all the stories tagged #Future-of-Finance on HackerNoon, published in July 2022!





Then we picked the top 10 stories giving 60:30:10 weightage respectively to:

Number of hours read

Number of people reached

Freshness of the content





Here is the list of our top 10 nominees:









WINNERS!!!

Finally, the winners are decided through voting. Our editors vote on their favorite stories, and the stories with the most vote win!





Here are the winners of the 2nd Round:

"The volatility of the market cycles and how rapidly the world is evolving has worried many of us. As a fellow co-founder of blockchain technology solutions, It's been refreshing to see projects arising offering everyday consumers something we all have longed for. These are the types of projects we need to invest time and resources into, as they will bring mass adoption to all our blockchain solutions."





Congratulations @alyzesam, on winning 1,000 USDT! You did it!!!

"The term "money" is often used as a synonym for currency. However, the determination of the former qualification is observably a distinction left entirely to users of the latter. Which is to say that money is a contract between two or more parties. The arrangement solves a central challenge in trade referred to as the coincidence of wants problem, entailing an agreement over one or more units of account and media of exchange."





Huge congratulations to @kameir on winning 600 USDT!!





Congratulations @correspondentone, on winning 300 USDT!!





Congratulations to all the winners again! We will contact y'all soon, and we will see the rest of you next round!