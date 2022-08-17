Terra # LUNA

Terra, as a blockchain system, is seeking to create an ecosystem that is based and focused on the new generation of applications for decentralized finance on a fast blockchain with ease of mining altcoins pegged to significant fiat monies across the globe.

All + / - % changes are for a 24 hour window

Price $ 1.95 -1.48 % Market Cap $ 248,807,596.27 -1.16 %

Trading Volume 54,255,143.881 + 13.07 Circulating Supply 127,475,474.31 0