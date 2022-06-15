Rich Dad, Poor Dad, Bitcoin & Canned Tuna

Robert T. Kiyosaki has been telling his inspirational stories for almost thirty years. Desperate times call for desperate measures, including “guns and bullets,” according to the legendary author. That’s how Bitcoin found itself in an interesting “company” of the 2A and food - cans of tuna fish.

Robert T. Kiyosaki has been telling his inspirational stories for almost thirty years. The final chapter of the countless editions of his books is nowhere in sight. From zero to hero, at his finest.





To put it mildly, and as gently as possible, we live in interesting times. I’m not the only one who has been waiting impatiently to read what Mr. Kiyosaki has to say about it. If it has to be a tweet, so let it be. That’s exactly what we need right now, a man of few words with so much money-related wisdom.





Well, we all got more than we bargained for. Desperate times call for desperate measures, including “guns and bullets,” according to Kiyosaki. That’s how Bitcoin found itself in an interesting “company” of the 2A and food.





Clearly, writing books and tweets isn’t the same thing. The limited number of characters leaves too much room for unlimited interpretations and questions, such as this one.





It turned out that crypto traders who are also winemakers are more than welcome mood lifters. I can’t say that I don’t approve of this list, not necessarily in this order.





I also don’t blame those who thought that the legendary author got carried away a bit. Nobody doesn’t need a reminder of what has been going on all over the world in the last couple of years.

The “Red Monday” - The Best Investment Holiday

I think that 2022 made us reconsider and redefine anything and everything we used to be sure about, including Friday the 13th. That’s how we got this Monday the 13th tweet:





Since the black color has been “claimed” by Fridays, I guess the red is more than suitable for what happened…





“…on Monday, the S&P 500 officially entered bear market territory, dropping more than 3% to a level more than 20% off its January peak. The world-renowned economist Jeremy Siegel says it sure looks like stocks have discounted at least a “mild recession” amid this year’s downturn.”





“Siegel was asked whether he thought it was fair to say that a recession has been priced in given that the S&P 500 has seen an average contraction of 31% in each recession since World War II.”





“I think we’re pricing in a mild recession,” he responded. “I’m not saying how severe the recession actually will be.”





If red is the color of a mild recession then we will have a problem choosing the most suitable color for a severe recession according to this tweet:





The crypto-winemakers were silent this time on Twitter, but Redditers were pretty vocal.





This Tesla Model S owner would rather walk than give up on his Bitcoins. If that’s not a true crypto love, I don’t know what it is. Talking about Tesla cars and controversial tweets, I believe there’s one more than a qualified gentleman to offer a word of advice to Kiyosaki.





Crashes Are the Best Times To Get Rich?!

One of my favorite authors could easily get away with a series of controversial tweets if it hadn’t been for a small inconsistency problem, which I couldn’t ignore. Almost exactly one month earlier Kiyosaki didn’t tweet about the end of the old world, but about the beginning of the new world of investment opportunities.





Of all edible options available - “cans of tuna fish.” A resourceful man shouldn’t rely on a can (I can use the plural, or the rhyme is gone), not even guns and bullets because we all know that if…





You give a poor man a fish and you feed him for a day. You teach him to fish and you give him an occupation that will feed him for a lifetime. (Chinese proverb.)





If fishing just ain’t your thing, and you prefer to stick to cans, then don’t forget - to recycle.





Take care, Kiyosaki.