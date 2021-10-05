Search icon
Heard You are Into Modern Card Issuing and the Open API

This article provides an introduction to the modern payment card issuing process and how Marqeta’s open API works at the heart of it. It will help both software developers new to payment card systems and experienced technical professionals who may need a refresher. Since 2010, there has been an explosion of innovation in distributed, fault-tolerant application development. The industry has a lot of moving pieces, but a basic understanding of its key players is helpful. A basic card transaction involves two parties, the cardholder and the merchant.
Michael Hacker Noon profile picture

@MichaelB
Michael

I run Dev Spotlight - we write tech content for tech companies. Email at [email protected]

