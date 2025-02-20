Gofaizen & Sherle Launches Full-Cycle CASP Licensing Service In Lithuania, Poland And Spain

Tallinn, Estonia, February 20, 2025--Gofaizen & Sherle, a leading fintech and crypto consultancy, has introduced a full-cycle service for obtaining a CASP license under MICA regulation in Lithuania, Poland and Spain. This new service is designed to simplify the licensing process, ensuring companies achieve compliance efficiently and on time.

Comprehensive Support for a Seamless Licensing Process

Gofaizen & Sherle provides a full range of services to ensure a smooth licensing process:





• Business analysis and strategy – Assessment of regulatory requirements in line with the company’s business model.

• Documentation management – Compilation, preparation, and verification of all required documents. • Staffing support – Evaluation of personnel qualifications and assistance in recruiting necessary specialists. • Regulatory communication – Coordination with the Bank of Lithuania to facilitate the application process.





“The process of obtaining a CASP license might take around 6 months in average, covering key stages such as document preparation, submission, potential hiring of required staff, and regulatory review. For example, in Lithuania, VASPs already operating in the country need to start the CASP license application as soon as possible. If they do not obtain the license by May 31, they may be required to suspend their activities from July 1st and until it is approved. However, if you are launching a new crypto project, you simply need to apply for a CASP license. Once it is approved, you can start operating in Lithuania’s crypto sector,” explained Maxim Gasanbekov, Head of Sales and Associated Partner at Gofaizen & Sherle.





About Gofaizen & Sherle

Gofaizen & Sherle is a leading fintech and crypto consultancy firm based in Tallinn, Estonia. The company specializes in regulatory compliance, licensing, and business structuring, supporting crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) in navigating the evolving European regulatory landscape.





For further information on CASP license in Lithuania, Poland and Spain, and expert consultation, please contact:

[email protected]

Gofaizen & Sherle

[email protected]

https://gofaizen-sherle.com/

