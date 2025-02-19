111 reads

Moonacy Protocol Has Started Development Of Its Own Payment System

by BTCWireFebruary 19th, 2025
Moonacy Protocol is a platform for fast cross-chain exchange of cryptocurrencies. It has the ability to invest in a liquidity pool and receive daily interest. The project team talked about the beginning of the development of a B2B payment system.

Moonacy Protocol  is a platform for fast cross-chain exchange of cryptocurrencies with the ability to invest in a liquidity pool and receive daily interest. The project team talked about the beginning of the development of a B2B payment system.

Why is it needed?

Businesses that will have access to the Moonacy Protocol payment system will be able to conveniently accept payments in cryptocurrency, automatically exchange it for any currency, and withdraw it. Currently, companies accepting cryptocurrency payments have to use different services, which in most cases are slow and inconvenient, as well as charge a decent interest rate for each transaction.


Moonacy's head of development department, Andrew Ellison, says that requests for the payment system are coming from customers: "Many customers have already said that they want to exchange cryptocurrency not as individuals but as businesses. Lately, there have been more and more such requests."


Lately, a lot of companies want to start working with cryptocurrency because more and more countries are making it legal to accept cryptocurrency payments. By adding a B2B solution to its platform, Moonacy Protocol will thus attract large customers and take a high position in the market.

This story was distributed as a release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here


