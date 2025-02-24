0% Fee Crypto Payments – Powered By a Neobank

February 24th, 2025
Keabank is a global crypto-friendly neobank, bridging traditional and innovative banking services. Businesses across industries can onboard effortlessly, complete a single verification, and access a full suite of banking and crypto payment tools. Keabank offers exclusive partnership opportunities for businesses attending SiGMA Dubai 2025.

Dubai, UAE – 23-25 February 2025--At SiGMA Dubai 2025, Keabank is unveiling its crypto payment processing solution—built for businesses that want to accept cryptocurrency seamlessly and cost-effectively.


And when we say "0% fees" on crypto payments, it's not just a marketing claim. Keabank offers  zero commission on all incoming crypto transactions for the first six months when settled to a Keabank account. After that, benefit from the lowest market fees—starting at just 0.3%. No hidden costs, just seamless transactions.

Key Benefits for Businesses:

  • 800M+ Crypto Customers – Expand your reach and attract a new wave of digital-first consumers.
  • Up to 80% Lower Transaction Fees – Compared to traditional banking fees, Keabank significantly cuts payment costs.
  • 20-30% Revenue Growth – Businesses typically see an increase in sales after integrating crypto payments.
  • Instant Bank Settlement – Accept payments in leading cryptocurrencies and withdraw instantly via SEPA or SWIFT.
  • Seamless Integration – One onboarding process for both banking and crypto services.
  • No Rolling Reserves, No Hidden Fees – Full transparency and control over your funds.


Businesses across industries—e-commerce, iGaming, SaaS, fintech, cars, property, luxury items, and beyond —can onboard effortlessly, complete a single verification, and access a full suite of banking and crypto payment tools.

The Power of Payment Intelligence

One of Keabank’s key innovations is Payment Intelligence—but not in the way of what we have seen before. The payment intelligence solutions we’ve seen before only offered one thing—financial data analytics.


Keabank’s Payment Intelligence Layer is a game-changer, enabling seamless, rapid integration with any third-party provider for payments, crypto, and compliance. It’s not just smarter—it’s a completely new approach to financial connectivity. Our solution is tailored for the B2B segment, giving businesses the ability to scale quickly and integrate new payment methods without delays, inefficiencies, or compliance bottlenecks.

Robust Regulatory Framework

Keabank operates under a strong regulatory framework, holding both a crypto license, enabling the provision of high-performance crypto solutions, and a full-fledged payment license, supporting fiat transactions. This dual licensing structure allows Keabank to facilitate secure, efficient, and compliant financial operations between crypto and traditional finance.

Keabank at SiGMA Dubai 2025

  • Booth 135B – Experience our solutions in action.
    - Panel Discussion – Keabank CEOMark Berkovicswill speak on:
    "Stablecoins & the Crypto Payment Ecosystem”.
    Unlike the usual crypto rollercoaster of value volatility, stablecoins offer a new level of stability to the digital currency game—how will they change the digital assets and payments landscape?

Exclusive Opportunities for SiGMA Attendees

Beyond high-energy networking and insightful discussions, Keabank is offering exclusive partnership opportunities for businesses attending SiGMA Dubai.

About Keabank

Keabank is a global crypto-friendly neobank, bridging traditional and innovative banking services.

One verification, unlimited access – With a single KYB, clients unlock a full suite of banking and crypto services—including crypto processing, IBANs, SEPA/SWIFT transfers - all powered by Payment Intelligence. Schedule a meeting with us at SiGMA: [https://calendly.com/meet-keabank/aibc-sigma>

For more information on our services and the latest updates, please visit our official website at www.keabank.com.
Media Contact: [email protected]


Stay connected with us through our official channels:

Keabank is a trademark of Gulliver Inc and Angels Gate SL.
Please refer tokeabank.com for further details.

This story was distributed as a release Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here


