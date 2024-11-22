Recently, my friend with a strong desire to make a difference in the world and deeply interested in the political future of society—asked me a question that sounded both paradoxical and provocative: “How can corruption be put to work for the state?” At first glance, the idea of using corruption as a tool for the state’s benefit seems controversial, but it raises an important question about the nature of governance and approaches to achieving public good in modern societies.





These reflections, however, led me to another, more interesting idea: that the best path to building a prosperous society for everyone is through integrating economic growth and environmental protection as equal goals, handing these tasks over to technologies that will emerge very soon. I am convinced that only artificial general intelligence (AGI) can reliably and effectively manage the achievement of these two essential objectives in the future.





But let’s start with corruption, one of the most deeply rooted problems in various countries. Corruption can be found in both democratic and authoritarian systems, in nations with high and low levels of development. It functions as a parallel power structure, where personal interests replace public ones and distort democratic principles. In research Corruption and Government: Causes, Consequences, and Reform , Susan Rose-Ackerman and Bonnie J. Palifka emphasize that corruption infiltrates even those structures meant to uphold justice and transparency, undermining public trust in institutions—a phenomenon we can observe in many countries, such as Russia, China, and North Korea.





Transparency International, which publishes the Corruption Perceptions Index annually , confirms that fighting corruption remains a pressing issue on a global scale. Despite the efforts of anti-corruption organizations and reformers, corruption often remains a persistent and seemingly unavoidable part of political systems.





It is worth noting that history has seen attempts at “managed” corruption, where instead of eradicating it completely, authorities aimed to minimize its harmful effects. For example, in some authoritarian regimes, corruption is tolerated as a way to maintain elite loyalty and system stability. Michael Johnston, in his book Syndromes of Corruption: Wealth, Power, and Democracy , explores the phenomenon of corruption and argues that such “managed” corruption may temporarily help sustain stability but ultimately deepens social inequality and increases public dissatisfaction in the long run.





In short, corruption cannot be turned into something beneficial, as the idea of "useful" corruption encounters several fundamental issues:





Ethical contradictions. Legalizing corruption or using it for state purposes undermines principles of justice and equality. Such a system becomes vulnerable and loses legitimacy.

Economic inefficiency. Corruption leads to resource waste and reduces the effectiveness of government management.

Social inequality. Corruption deepens social divides, as resources meant to improve life for all citizens are redirected to benefit a narrow group of individuals.



An interesting aspect of our discussion is that the ideal economic model for humanity should combine sustainable economic development with environmental protection. The United Nations, through its Sustainable Development Goals ( SDGs ), emphasizes that only balanced and sustainable economic growth can improve quality of life on the planet while minimizing environmental impact.





Thus, a crucial aspect here is the integration of economic growth with environmental goals, which modern scientists and researchers already consider the only path to long-term well-being. Economist Jeffrey D. Sachs, in his book The Age of Sustainable Development , argues that a society’s happiness can be measured not only by GDP growth but also by its level of environmental sustainability, air and water quality, access to green spaces, and social equality. The combination of these factors helps create a society in which each individual feels part of a shared prosperity, while the environment remains viable for future generations.





But what does AGI, technocracy, and the coming technological revolution have to do with this? In light of the above conclusions about corruption and the challenges of sustainable development, it’s clear that traditional management models, based on human decisions, are often unable to effectively address issues of sustainable growth. Sadly, people alone cannot fully help people. Modern technologies, especially artificial intelligence, have the potential to offer more flexible and precise solutions.





I argue that AGI will be capable of managing the economy by striking a balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability. In book Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence , Max Tegmark notes that AGI will be able to process massive amounts of statistical data, which is essentially what the economy is built on—data analysis and interpretation. Works like The Second Machine Age by Erik Brynjolfsson and Andrew McAfee emphasize that AI has the potential to transform the management of social and economic processes, helping to reduce the impact of human weaknesses and biases.





To me, this means that AGI could effectively allocate resources in the future to serve the public good, taking into account both current and long-term needs of society and our planet’s environment. I believe that the development of AGI will pave the way for a technocratic model of governance, where the economy becomes not just a tool for growth, but a system focused on creating conditions for societal happiness and well-being.





In conclusion, I believe that humanity's best path forward lies not in attempts to adapt corruption for state needs, but in the pursuit of sustainable development grounded in advanced technologies. Corruption, even when "under control," undermines trust in institutions, slows progress, and deepens inequality. Instead of seeking "useful" corruption, humanity should focus on technologies that can provide long-term economic growth while also promoting environmental protection—key aspects upon which the well-being of future generations depends.





The development of artificial general intelligence (AGI) could be the starting point for this progress. AGI has the potential to bring a new level of efficiency and transparency to governance, where traditional problems like corruption would cease to exist, as all processes would be focused on the public good. Furthermore, AGI could become a tool for balancing economic development with the preservation of natural resources. In a world where sustainable management is essential for the very possibility of life on the planet, such a model could be a solution and lifeline for future generations.





In the face of global challenges such as climate change and the depletion of natural resources, it is clear that only the alignment of economic and environmental goals will create a harmonious future. Sustainable development, managed by AGI, has the potential to ensure long-term stability in which both public welfare and the environment are preserved for the benefit of future generations. Thus, AGI could offer humanity a completely new paradigm of governance, where corruption becomes obsolete, and steady economic growth along with environmental stewardship form the solid foundation for the happiness and prosperity of society as a whole.