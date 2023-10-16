964 Stories To Learn About Nft

Let's learn about Nft via these 964 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

NFT = non-fungible token. When people think of NFTs, they usually think of digitized art such as paintings or videos.

Who invests in NFT? Here's the list of the top VCs and investors who invest in NFT, metaverse, play2earn industry.

NFTs are a new technology that you need to understand. THis is what they are and how the very first NFT came about in 2014 when it was made on a whim.

Raunaq Vaisoha is a second-time crypto entrepreneur and has been in the space since 2013. NFTs are evolving from static to dynamic objects.

“I have been hacked. All my apes gone. This just sold please help me.”

Top things to know about Blockchain Gaming & Metaverse, which will give you more insights about play to earn games and with your knowledge it can make you rich.

In this article you will find best Free NFT Generator to Make Your NFT Art Collection without Coding. Also, Learn How to Create an NFT Art in few minutes.

The role of NFT in the Web3 economy

Are NFT marketplaces really centralized or decentralized?

With ever increasing popularity in blockchain gaming, gamers are getting sucked into the vortex of play to earn games. Is P2E here to stay or is it just a fad?

Hashmasks are a new experiment in crypto art. But 30% of the project's Name Changing Token (NCT) is already owned by users who do not even own a Hashmask.

The key thing about these NFTs, regardless of the metaverse, is that they have a value outside the game and can be transferred to anyone on the blockchain.

The remarkable team behind the Nippleverse aim to liberate the Nipple from surging censorship and central control

Crypto market welcomes a new gen of NFTs – wrapped ones, or wNFTs, or NFT 2.0 as I call it. Let’s understand what it is and which potential wNFTs have.

Day by day, NFTs are making the case for cross-chain technology stronger. At the very least, they make a case for blockchain agnostic NFT marketplaces considerably more compelling for those in the know. As the market has grown, it has expanded across multiple chains from Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Solana, and layer two solutions such as Polygon and Immutable X.

Yubo Ruan talks about the Polkadot ecosystem, DeFi and the NFT market.

Fraud in the NFT-sphere. How it works and how to protect yourself from scams. Let's talk about the main red flags that will help identify rug pull.

This article talks about DeFi, Liquidity mining and the rise of NFTs and what really lies beneath them.

With Binance's new program, football fans may win a share of a tremendous prize pool, which includes more than $1,000,000 in tokens.

How can serverless technology be used in tandem with blockchains? Find out how we built an AWS Lambda function to monitor NFT supplies.

“Antinet“ - an Internet that goes against what we’ve known.

Does Valhalla have the merit to back up the hype it has garnished? I completed a full deep dive to find out. These are my findings...

This summer I run my first own conference using NFTs as tickets and it was epic. This is how I did it (and how you can do your own!)

Until a true "metaverse platform" publicly launches, the metaverse is not real. Dive into what a metaverse platform is and what the future of Web3 looks like.

Metaverse gaming is still in its early stages, however, there are several virtual world-building games for those who like an immersive 3D experience.

Some software tools are listed here with subscription details. Their pros and cons are also mentioned to help you decide on the best one to create your NFT art.

Web3 Data Brokerage Platform is listing on Elrond’s Maiar Platform - A new Web3 Metaverse Ecosystem.

Are you a photographer? Consider attaching an NFT to your photographs. You don't want to miss out on the new blockchain platforms and cashing in on royalties.

Loyalty programs follow the development of technology and blockchain offers huge opportunities for creatives in this field.

If you’ve launched a play-to-earn game with a token linked to an external crypto-exchange then you’ve already failed.

Sergey Baloyan, a Hacker Noon contributor and a fintech expert on the future of play to earn, podcasting, and what to expect from the gaming-crypto mix.

What was once touted as a lazy-man’s trade has emerged to be the anchoring technology of Web 3.0.

Along with cryptocurrencies, NFTs have been highly successful in bringing many new investors into the blockchain world of digital assets in a short amount of ti

Jo is a VC and Tech Lawyer by day, and a Hacker Noon contributor on the topics of NFT and crypto by night. Sharing her story as part of Meet the Writer series.

After the boom of "play-to-earn" projects, the world seems to be moving to "move-to-earn". But what is the next big thing in the “do-something-to-earn” space?

How to write a smart contract NFT? Daml allows blockchain NFT smart contracts to interoperate with each other when deployed on multiple blockchains.

Numerous people utilize numerous online NFT marketplace to buy and sell goods using Blockchain technology and other cryptocurrencies.

There has been a sudden surge in interest regarding metaverses, with people waiting eagerly to see what the Internet giant has in store for us.

My wife fought for her right to remain more than a vessel during pregnancy. I'm honouring her by naming a hashmask.

In partnership with Origin Story, Roofstock onChain launched its NFT marketplace for physical real estate earlier this month.

DoraHacks has secured $20 million in a Series B1 investment, spearheaded by FTX Ventures and Liberty City Ventures, to expand its web3 incentives ecosystem.

Problems and solutions to the popular process of NFT whitelisting

Confti is a decentralized platform focused on NFT one-stop solutions to meet the diverse needs of NFT investors.

HashKey Capital is an asset manager with three dedicated funds investing exclusively in blockchain technology and digital assets.

NFTs are becoming mainstream due to recent innovations. Non-fungible tokens, better known as NFTs, are taking the blockchain, collectibles, and investment world

The world is ready to witness another revolution, the virtual revolution, creation of a virtual world with all aspects and features as same as the real world.

Why Discord Won't Work For Most NFT Projects Long Term. Building sustainable NFT communities isn’t as easy as it first appears. That’s why I started FanCircles.

A brief introduction to what makes NFTs valuable.

A smart contract is the heart of an NFT that powers it to do what it does. In this article series, we take an in-depth look at an NFT smart contract.

What do you get when you combine Clash of Clans, Pac-Man, and Elden Ring? You get the Aavegotchi Protocol's flagship game, The Gotchiverse.

There are three currently known PoW based NFTs for readers to compare and consider which would be the next hotspot and opportunity in the NFT market.

A non-fungible token is verifiably distinct from another one. So, NFTs offer a way to manage provenance, ownership and transfer of unique items.

The Ordinals protocol recently implemented the ability to add NFTs to Bitcoin transactions without requiring a separate sidechain or token.

BattleFly is an upcoming strategy game where players can own, modify and battle other players using their mechanical bugs named BattelFlys.

HackerNoon has signed on as a media partner for this year's Non-Fungible Conference

NFTs shouldn't be nameless. Projects can use the original ERC20 utility token created for naming with ease. Explore why NCT is the ideal value added solution.

The ArtCollecting.info team is pleased to announce the launch of a new NFT platform.

To bring Spellfire back to life, we've built a new game that pays homage to the original but has its own unique mechanics and lore.

It’s becoming apparent there’s a lot more to the NFT hype than simply art dealing. So what are the 5 things that you still don’t quite get about NFTs?

Let's look at what an NFT Project with Utility is and why it's different from any other NFT.

NFT initiatives aim to help Ukraine survive in the fight against the Russian aggressors. Check out to see how digital art helps people in need.

Hackernoon hopped at the chance of getting an exclusive interview with Jokong and Rikong, who were kind enough to share with us Ape Gang’s latest initiatives.

NFTs have burgeoned in recent months, with Beeple’s art piece selling for $69 million or Twitter founder Jack Dorsey selling the first-ever tweet on Twitter for $2.9 million. However, fractional NFTs in sports stock trading may soon become the next hottest sector in NFT after digital art.

Digital platforms like Zumper, Zillow, and Homesnap have made it easier for people to relocate. They cut down on commission fees and act as real estate mediators, saving people time they would otherwise have to spend dealing with the legalities. Nevertheless, there is still a middleman taking a cut.

A look at a rising player in the metaverse gaming NFT project space.

2021 has been the year of NFTs. The space has risen from relative obscurity to experiencing rapid growth throughout the world.

Th global sneaker industry is set to grow to a value of 120$ billion by 2026 from a current market capitalization of $79 billion. Sneaker giants such as Nike an

NFTs are inherently treacherous and right-clickers, collectors, and artists worldwide are falling for their deception.

Meta is trying to stay relevant by looking forward to a VR future. The problem is there are far better ways to take part in that future than logging into Insta.

Why are we all so entitled to the Blockchain industry? For the high development pace? Of course. For the number of appearing opportunities, growing like a weed under the sun and rain? Surely. For building up an alternative financial and tech sphere? You name it.

Wondering how you can invest in the emerging metaverse industry? It's actually easier than you think, and I'll walk you through the 3 main options!

What is it that makes the SolPunks community so unique? How did an entity without a roadmap become a force to reckon with in the NFT community?

If Bob Ross had been alive during the NFT craze, he’d probably be a billionaire.

NFTs are taking the music industry to levels beyond what anyone a decade ago could not fathom.

An important feature that any P2E game should have is interesting and engaging gameplay.

Valve says NFT in gaming is "super sketchy". And while NFTs aren't necessarily evil, Valve isn't wrong. And gamers welcomed the news. Here's why.

An all-female NFT team? Yes, they are here and they brought the Nudie Community!

Can the success of NFTs in the fine art, blockchain gaming, and venture capital space expand to the rest of the digital economy?

Meet Noonies 2021Nominee Gagan Gehani

Hi I’m Richard or patey.eth on Twitter. I have a newsletter and discord on how creative people can contribute to web 3 communities

Here’s a collection of the top practices to consider while buying an ideal NFT.

NFTs might be infamous for being a platform where rich people buy monkey pictures but they have utility far beyond that thanks to their interoperability.

Gaming-based NFTs may sound like something that's just for gamers but even people outside of the scene can benefit from owning NFTs in gaming as an investment

Annual tech predictions from venture capitalist, Bernard Moon. On NFTs, 3D-printing, meat substitutes, cryptocurrencies and commercial banking

In what ways exactly could digital fashion be used as a revolutionary tool to evolve the industry?

3moji NFTs are changing the meta on the Solana ecosystem and bringing true utility to Solana NFTs with upgradeable and composable NFTs.

The abbreviation NFT is becoming one of the most discussed topics in the world. Read about the impact this is having on the world.

New NFT Marketplaces for 2022? There are sure to be many, but so far, be on the lookout for LooksRare and Coinbase NFT.

Why NFT is a real revolution not only in the field of art but also in our digital identity.

Despite the common narrative that using a blockchain damages the environment, we can already use these networks to erase the footprint of every transaction

Smart Contracts and NFTs can allow IoT devices to negotiate prices and transact with eachother.

Art101 announced a Vitalik Buterin NFT collection 'Based Vitalik'

This article debunks two critical opposing theories to NFTs: "Right click saving means I own it" and "It is digital who will see it or care about it?"

Astar Network has broken a world record by publishing a national newspaper advertising with the largest brands in a single ad.

Combining playing with earning has massive potential to become one of the largest industries in the world.

NFT holders can now combine their NFTs to create new NFTs

With a group of friends and crypto archeologists, digging into the early history of Ethereum NFTs we discovered the EverDragons, minted in June 2018...

The exclusive club BAYC has managed to expand its reach in the NFT sector following its successful purchase of LANDs by its members on the metaverse Blockchain

OCEARCH and Rogue Sharks Announce New Strategic Partnership to Protect Our Oceans

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is a popular collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Ethereum blockchain that has taken the crypto world by storm.

Have you ever held onto an event ticket from a memorable night?

Earlier this month, Instagram announced it would allow users to mint and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its platform.

MetaBlaze is developing a play-to-earn Role Playing Game (RPG) comprised of worlds based mystical NFT characters that will fight battles in the metaverse.

Michael Bargury spent years working on cloud security at Microsoft, bootstrapping security products that tackle emerging threats like IoT, APIs and IaC.

NFTs are a new way to create and sell digital art, and they're gaining popularity due to their ability to get rid of the traditional intermediaries

When the market is volatile, investors seek dependability. These solutions have a chance to reduce speculation and boost confidence in NFTs.

London-based Bran Symondson uses AK47s as his medium, turning arguably the most dangerous weapon in the world into art.

Why NFT IP rights will fail and future collections will go CC0.

After the Kinect, PS Vita, and a plethora of gaming tech flops, I was ready to exit the hype train. but thanks to blockchain gaming, I just bought a new ticket.

Over the last 30 days, AnRKey X’s NFT sales volume was in the top-10 in the entire world on Rarible.com

Learn more about Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and how they will make a huge impact in gaming, virtual worlds, and the metaverse.

This confusing exhibition provides a stellar and pretty comprehensive snapshot of China’s NFT landscape from a number of angles

A brief and simple description for NFTs and a general vision on NFTs' future

In this infographic, we look at key events that led to the development of the metaverse as we know it today.

Slope and Phantom wallet users see their assets drained as a massive hack hits the Solana blockchain, something that hardware wallets are able to resist.

Here's how to create your own NFT contracts without needing to have any prior experience with programming using no-code tools available to the public.

The HackerNoon team launches a new feature. Users can use NFTs as their HackerNoon profile pictures/

Bend your mind around decentralized publishing with these success stories

DAO - Decentralized Autonomous Organizations is the new form to organize communities and work. here's the basic explanation of DAOs

This artist created the largest NFT collection of leaders (20,000 avatars) for a project that grants users access to its governance system over its presidents.

An NFT trading card is a digital trading card that exists on the Blockchain. Thanks to blockchain technology, anyone can verify the authenticity and ownership o

NFTs are making their way into the film and television space. here is how it is reshaping the movie business.

What if you could buy, trade and sell NFTs without paying excessive gas fees? Rollbit's NFT marketplace allows you to do just that!

Virtual real estate in the Metaverse is attracting enormous attention from investors. The article explains why is it worth buying real estate in the Metaverse.

Do not miss this post if you are a beginner or an NFT trader. This article will share my knowledge of NFT marketplaces. Read now!

An overview of Enjin and its ecosystem updates for 2022 to see how it will change and evolve in the year to come thanks to new opportunities for the system.

Colexion NFT Platform Raises $5 Million in Funding to expand operations in Asia.

Here some good NFT marketing tools to share our NFTs and made public to more people.

NFT Real Estate Marketplace development is gaining prominence and taking the crypto space world by storm.

We are writing this article because we believe that NFTs are the future, and despite the growing number of scammers, you shouldn't be afraid of NFT investment.

I love Worms. Therefore, I love Team17. But a CEO launching surprise NFTs while artists and devs are starving is not cool. Have game-makers lost the plot?

Hershey launches chocolate-themed metaverse experience. Timex launches Bored Ape watches. Rumors circulate that Twitter is launching a token

Web3 is a set of protocols and technologies that enable a decentralized web. This means that instead of relying on central authorities like government

With a current valuation of around $19 billion, Fantasy Sports is big, but COVID-19 is bigger. Nobody in the fantasy sports industry expected that the pandemic would not only delay games but ultimately shorten the sports season by months. With more people staying at home during the pandemic, the demand for online gaming platforms has increased significantly.

Web3 is the new update to the World Wide Web which aims to shift the dependency from tech giants to individual users. It uses the Blockchain model to function.

In September, the official launch of Authic.io will take place: the first exclusive NFT marketplace in the Netherlands. Here, quality and user-friendliness are

In this post, I introduce TwNFT, an application that lets you mint your tweets as NFTs easily and for free and explain how it works and how I made it.

How Can We Discover Opportunities Ahead of Time?

Navigating smart contracts on the RSK and RSK Infrastructure Framework(RIF) a third-layer protocol on bitcoin. They were used to mint NFTs through Carnaval.

Famous 3D Artist Gal Yoseh Launches 3D NFT Collection as the NFT’s Become Mainstream.

The way we communicate is about to change — forever.

This, along with how people treat and speculate on these “currencies'' actually behaves just like an asset or stock.

Since it is so easy to counterfeit papers and information on the internet, having a unique and secure certificate of authenticity is incredibly valuable

LiveOne will introduce its membership token in collaboration with Polygon and Cere Network to leverage its music community with community engagement token.

the current state of nfts in 2022

17 useful tools for working with Ethereum and Ethereum NFT.

PolygonPunks launches to become the world’s first “punks” NFT on the Polygon (Matic) network – following in the footsteps of the legendary Ethereum based NFT.

Petaverse - The Custom NFTs that Make a Web3 Version of Your Pet

Metapunk reckons the metaverse is more than just a virtual playground. What happens when what you do in the metaverse affects the real world?

An NFT or non-fungible token is a unique digital asset that stores image data, audio files, video, or the digital equivalent of a physical asset.

NFT gaming platforms have taken the gaming market by storm. Their growth, success, and acceptance by players has attracted the attention of many people

Twitter has recently hired Tess Renearsson – a famous blockchain engineer – to lead a new department at Twitter that will research decentralised technologies and look for ways how Twitter could implement them in its products and infrastructure. Twitter has responded to its users’ rising interest in decentralised technologies and will try to contribute to their development and to make them part of its user experience.

2021 will be forever remembered as the year of NFTs. We were interested in seeing which are the biggest names and brands that have actually already jumped on.

Celebrity involvement is one of the primary driving forces behind web3 adoption, and there are still early projects to get in on.

Kirobo have developed a Defi-focused wallet with the ability to store and mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

This article talks about referral-based blockchain-based protocol and how building infrastructure for Web3 applications is critical for society.

How can web2 games seamlessly include web3 elements like NFTs in their games?

NFT-based card games have introduced various aspects that regular games that incorporate NFT collectibles lack.

Imagine a world where you can earn money whilst playing your favourite games. Until recently, this concept of Play to Earn games has made me recoil in horror. The whole point of play is enjoyment, not the stress of work. Saying that, I’m a veteran game developer of 24 years so I’m a fine one to talk!

Art is the flight of a soul, it addresses issues, unleashes the inner world of a person and aims to convey an either subtle, or heavily metaphorical sense.

DOGAMI is an NFT play-to-earn AR mobile game that is bringing Petaverse, a place where users adopt and raise 3D dogs and earn tokens in the Petaverse.

Is trust is the major innovation of Blockchain technology. Can this technology help build trust again?

Crypto investors have noticed that NFTfi has facilitated significantly more lending in the last two months, reaching a high of $3.5m worth of NFT trades.

Detailed guide on how to create collaboration with or without a collab manager to promote your NFT collection.

Why the High Demand for PFP NFTs and logic of several collectors collecting a specific NFT - in my case “Drop Bears”.

Forget Generation Alpha, get ready for Generation M who will be the citizens of the Metaverse.

Get your insights towards the top white label NFT marketplace that performs well in the crypto sphere that attracts huge audience towards their marketplace.

Here are five new platforms hoping to become mainstays of the burgeoning NFT landscape.

Learn about the NEAR Network and get started building. You'll upload metadata to IPFS, mint an NFT on NEAR's blockchain and interact with it using Infura.

After switching my career from the creator economy to Web 3 late last year, I struggled to get up to speed. Here are a few things I did to accelerate my growth.

Whisky, often also referred to as “Liquid Gold”, has long been a traded commodity. Trading spirits in wooden casks, where the spirits’ value increases as a vintage item, are relatively stable investments but have been limited to smaller elite communities of investors who can afford the costs and have the connection with distilleries or people in the spirits business. This has not only created a huge barrier of entry into whisky investment, but also effectively barred a larger community of collectors and whisky lovers from participating.

NFTs could also be used as a form of currency. For example, businesses could issue NFTs that could be used to purchase goods and services from other businesses.

I the last 25 years, magazines have lost most of their market share to social networks. Can the NFT save the digital magazine industry?

Skrice Studios has announced the completion of its $5.5 million initial fundraising round for Heroes of Mavia, a blockchain-based play-to-earn strategic game.

NFT utility is waiting to be unlocked! All hail the new 'Input Economy' - Niftyz.io

There is a real chance that playing video games could become a career for more and more people.

NFT Summit Istanbul 2022, organized by Meta Venture Fund, will take place on May 28- 29 at the Lütfi Kırdar Convention and Exhibition Center.

Digital art chapter of Art Dubai 2022 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, is a platform for artistic expressions from the Middle East and Global South.

Meet Elena Obukhova, the Hackernoon contributor. Founder of FAS Fintech Advisory Services, FlashBack (NFT ticketing), Mentor, Speaker & Blockchain Enthusiast

This article talks about NFT based games and how developers can model an NFT based in-game token economics for their decentralized gaming offering.

The global community has been making the world a better space, sustainable for generations to come.

RIP CryptoPunk #685!

Since the dawn of the internet, people have found groups they can connect and share similar interests.

Learn why data could become the most promising NFT utility that sets the foundation for a valuable trend: Data Finance (DataFi).

This is how WEB 3.0 will empower artists and content creators beyond the power of present-day gatekeepers like Facebook and Spotify through the blockchain.

Non-fungible tokens are unique representations of digital assets. NFTs allow for better monetization and introduce a way to tokenize services and experiences.

Collins English Dictionary chose NFT as the Word of the Year in 2021. It is hardly a surprise: trading volumes of non-fungible tokens surged from $100 million in 2020 to $23 billion in 2021, according to DappRadar. The fastest-growing sector of NFTs is blockchain games. This growth was catalysed by the massive inflow of users into GameFi — a new niche at the nexus of financial services and gaming in which a gamer gets opportunities to earn real money in-game. An opportunity that was not previously available, in comparison with the chance just to have a good time.

OpenSea standout alone with its performance and updated techs in its platform in that way now OpeSea again comes up with new multi-chain concept with Solana

The art world is a highly lucrative industry, with a reputation for being both exclusive and enigmatic.

A look at some platforms that have the potential for creating vibrant experiences and communities in the play-to-earn and metaverse gaming space.

Dynamic NFTs are a new trend in web3. In five questions and answers, we explain what kind of technology it is and why it is the next big step in web3.

The latest cryptocurrency news, from Metamask to decentralized autonomous organizations. Who's doing what to whom in crypto ...

Walmart, one of the largest retailers in the world, is getting ready to create their own NFT (Non-Fungible-Token) collection.

Are NFTs really harmful to the ecosystem? Read on to know more about the this statement, which is dismissed by facts, stats, and numbers.

In 2021, NFTs' popularity skyrocketed. One of the most popular NFT collections is CryptoPunks. But why it's so expensive, and what will happen to them in 2022?

[200. 23' The Year of the NFT:

Rebutting Common Criticisms](https://hackernoon.com/23-the-year-of-the-nft-rebutting-common-criticisms) During the hype, it's good to have positive criticisms- and this is what we bring you, for NFT technology

LaCucina - recently came out of stealth and officially launched on the Binance Smart Chain to change the balance of power and make it easy for regular users to

"A Learned Cat" from one side is a painting made by a 9-year-old girl, but from another side it’s the unique digital asset existing only in Blockchain

What are the benefits of blockchain and NFTs for creative industries? How has their emergence and spread transformed the principles of communication there?

Let’s analyze how businesses interested in embracing NFTs need to also look at adding gamification to foster engagement.

The contemporary art world is well known for pushing boundaries and getting people to ask, “What is Art?”.

GameFi offers a unique gaming model and financial framework that’s focused on rewarding gamers with cryptocurrencies or NFTs just for playing games.

This article talks about decentralization and trustless layer with no intermediary control and China actions on cryptocurrency.

Coinbase NFT is looking to add support for more blockchains to the NFT market.