581 Stories To Learn About Nfts

NFTs = non-fungible tokens. When people think of NFTs, they usually think of digitized art such as paintings or videos.

Creators with zero to little coding experience can leverage any of these platforms to build an NFT collection, unlike many other currently available solutions.

What are NFTs and why is everyone going crazy over them?

NFTs are a new technology that you need to understand. THis is what they are and how the very first NFT came about in 2014 when it was made on a whim.

Minimum Viable Cult is the next big thing for Web3. Are you ready?

An all-female NFT team? Yes, they are here and they brought the Nudie Community!

Can blockchain and NFTs solve long-standing problems in our healthcare industry?

3moji NFTs are changing the meta on the Solana ecosystem and bringing true utility to Solana NFTs with upgradeable and composable NFTs.

This blog delves deep into how I created an onchain Loot Royale NFT Collection Dapp - both smart contract and frontend in the most detailed manner possible

A guide to finding good web3 games and avoiding scams in 10 steps

A dynamic NFT can change its properties to fit external conditions such as time, weather and other variables. This ability makes it useful for art and data.

Annual tech predictions from venture capitalist, Bernard Moon. On NFTs, 3D-printing, meat substitutes, cryptocurrencies and commercial banking

On Wednesday, March 16, President Of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law in Ukraine on virtual assets, after a large number of donations through crypto.

The amazing artwork of AI Nightbirds needs to be explained, this is where I come in. I will break down the main points of AI Nightbirds and my thoughts overall.

The most recent non-fungible token (NFT) boom may have you thinking that NFTs are all about digital art and collectibles. Well, for a brief period, they were - after all, who could ignore the infamous Beeple piece selling at Christie’s for $69 million?

Two-year-old Xenia Rose has already started working towards her dream of being a professional artist, with the launch of her first collection of NFTs.

We are at a point where the crypto industry is all very cautious. The NFT sector is at its all-time low. Web2 and AAA gaming are finding their way to us.

We selected some of the hottest trends on the NFT market, showing that innovation happens fast to create value.

Reddit launched digital collectibles, and that's great. But NFTs aren't all digital collectibles, and we should stop using the term so often.

Hey Hackers! I’m Tran Hung and I’m the CEO @ UQUID.

Trust in Web3 is dangerously low. Is this the end of the movement, or can we do something to rebuild and come back stronger?

The Man Who Fell To Earth : The future of human curiosity is decentralized and open source.

NFTs are looking forward to an exciting future tied into the Metaverse as in-game assets that players can carry over between experiences beyond current limits.

A look at the gaming industry and the metaverse and why the two industries are inextricably linked though not necessarily in a harmonious union together.

Utilize The Power of NFTs On Your Website

Confti is a protocol allow users to divide and co-own NFT.

Gaming has provided an opportunity for people to learn about logistics, economics and logistics by their very existence, making the future of gaming interesting

Lets look at how NFTs can be used in sports talent discovery.

Let's look at what an NFT Project with Utility is and why it's different from any other NFT.

In September, the official launch of Authic.io will take place: the first exclusive NFT marketplace in the Netherlands. Here, quality and user-friendliness are

See why and how the NFT market is valued at $7 billion. However, experts believe that the market is heading to a trillion-dollar valuation.

These blockchain-based games are taking play-to-earn to an entirely new level.

NFT Rentals can help lower the barrier to entry to some aspects of NFTs by making it cheaper and more affordable in certain contexts that the technology is used

Mutts - gather round. The Canine Cartel rules the streets of the blockchain, got it?

A newbie tale of navigating the world of cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets to get to the holy grail of no-money-down NFTs.

Why are play-to-earn games good? What is their positive impact? How do they affect the lives of people in a positive way?

Want to buy virtual artwork for $1.98M?

Polygon and Solana are both promising projects with unique value propositions; comparing them does an injustice to both- but we will compare them anyway!

When the game ‘Cryptokitties’ first released in 2017, the mainstream market was blown away, like a kid in a candy store

Are NFTs Securities? Despite the promise of blockchain’s capabilities, it shows signs of one of humanity’s oldest lessons: history repeats itself.

A rare Invisible Friend NFT (Non-Fungible Token) from the highly anticipated Invisible Friends project just sold at auction for 496.69 ETH ($1.3M USD) on the Op

During the Non-fungible Conference, Hackernoon got an exclusive interview with Arunkumar Krishnakumar, who shared insights on his new project, Bullieverse.

Are you a photographer? Consider attaching an NFT to your photographs. You don't want to miss out on the new blockchain platforms and cashing in on royalties.

Why does the number of users in Metaverse crypto companies grow slowly or even decrease? How to onboard more users in your Metaverse project? All the answers a

New NFT Marketplaces for 2022? There are sure to be many, but so far, be on the lookout for LooksRare and Coinbase NFT.

SEC is interested in one of the most popular NFT collections Bored Ape Yacht Club. Will it be a high-profile precedent for the entire art market of NFT.

2021 has been the year of NFTs. The space has risen from relative obscurity to experiencing rapid growth throughout the world.

In recent months, a Vincent Van Gogh painting, 45 drawings of a renowned Marvel Comic artist, and a rare digital sword from an online gaming world were stolen. In the traditional criminal network, these items would eventually be sold on the black market.

Cubetopia is a Web3 game that brings the world of Minecraft to World of Warcraft on the blockchain.

NFTs have typically been valued largely on a trait-rarity basis. However, Bored Ape Yacht Club is on the verge of revolutionizing NFT valuations.

With Soulbound NFTs, NFT's can represent much more of who you are and not just what you can afford. Projects like Seed Society and POAP are doing it right.

Nike is launching its own web3 platform (.Swoosh). It will use it to promote and sell virtual shoes.

What is an NFT worth on the open market, really? Are transaction histories reliable indicators of value?

Anndy Lian is a serial entrepreneur based in Singapore. He is always trying to work hard in the crypto and blockchain industry. He shares his story with me.

NFTs are the future of fractionalized assets because they are low cost, easily tradeable, secure, transparent, and decentralized.

Metaverse gaming is still in its early stages, however, there are several virtual world-building games for those who like an immersive 3D experience.

5 NFT News Publications You Should Follow to Keep Up With the Industry

Learn more about Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and how they will make a huge impact in gaming, virtual worlds, and the metaverse.

NFT Real Estate Marketplace development is gaining prominence and taking the crypto space world by storm.

NFTs which you are already familiar with, has a huge range of possibilities for business, influencers, creative artists, freelancers, brands to capitalise on something that wasn't possible before. Seamlessly across borders, anybody can monetise "memberships" and gives "hodlers" incentives for being part of a community.

Interview with Epix Industries. Epix Industries is building solutions, tools, and multiverses for the future of the professional NFT industry

The Luna Story: the sudden rise and fall of a cryptocurrency ecosystem that left only one winner in the clamourous aftermath of a sudden market crash.

Gaming metaverses will usher in a new form of globalisation, in the form of virtual globalisation.

The following four steps will demystify the NFT buying process for you so that you approach purchasing your first NFT with confidence and excitement.

By 2040 the breast cancer burden will increase to more than 3 million new cases per year. Time to make a difference, web3 people!

Roblox is a beast of a game. It has +43 million daily active users. And more than half of the US population under 16 is playing it.

The Snoop Dogg/ Eminem BAYC video was a mess, and Paula Abdul did it better in 1988.

Tobias W. Kaiser, the creator of DALL·E's Game, speaks to HackerNoon about Web3, technology, and DAO.

Let's have a quick look at the overview of what NFT is.

Zora is a universal media registry protocol on Ethereum. This protocol makes it easy to buy, create, or sell NFTs in a decentralized and permissionless fashion.

So while on the surface it may seem like the crypto industry has slowed down, it hasn’t stalled development.

Redditors have now minted over 5 million NFT avatars. Reddit’s Polygon-based avatars launched in July.

Did you wonder where can you find a free skin cancer screening in the USA?

Earlier this month, Instagram announced it would allow users to mint and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its platform.

NFT CCO, CCO,Open source NFT

Switch from P2E to P&E to garner long-term sustainability within GameFi. Join OpiPets as they utilise P&E and storytelling to catalyse GameFi's mass adoption!

The money pouring into the metaverse is building the virtual infrastructure for a space that could lay the foundations for the bulk of future human activities.

Learn how Reddit onboarded 3 million people into NFTs.

Crazy headlines saying that the total sales volumes of NFTs have plunged more than 90 percent. The next thing I remember, I had to launch my book immediately.

PolygonPunks launches to become the world’s first “punks” NFT on the Polygon (Matic) network – following in the footsteps of the legendary Ethereum based NFT.

The development of Web3 Metaverse game meets many limitations, with the support of fat contract in real-time compute-intensive talks, low latency can solve them

The Sandbox COO, Sebastien Borget, held a press conference at the Non-Fungible Conference in Lisbon, where he introduced the latest Sandbox releases.

A 3D stereo NFT collection was recently launched on OpenSea by Qoobex, a leading mobile tech pioneer in 3D immersive stereo technologies.

These 5 new Minecraft servers innovate and expand on the decade old game, displaying what the future has in hold for it.

By integrating immutable NFT technology within the halal supply chain, consumers can investigate and ensure increased confidence in the origin of halal foods.

The story introduces different perspectives, acknowledges the state of the growing NFT ecosystem and the way artists see it and the challenges they face.

Many people are always asking if [Insert a Metaverse Project Here e.g. AxieInfinity] has (or still has) a future. So, I decided to write about an easy framework

Real-world assets will soon represent a significant portion of NFT sales and real estate is leading the charge.

Sony has a new patent that will allow them to track changes in ownership, metadata, and visual appearance of digital assets.

Why the High Demand for PFP NFTs and logic of several collectors collecting a specific NFT - in my case “Drop Bears”.

Virtual worlds powered by Web3 aren’t quite as popular as some of us expected.

Why artists should not trust digital marketplaces

game boxing NFTs not sports blockchain frank warren Tyson Fury Chisora Mike Tyson game p2e trading cards collectibles digital marketplace moments highlights IMX

NFT initiatives aim to help Ukraine survive in the fight against the Russian aggressors. Check out to see how digital art helps people in need.

Bitcoin NFTs - technically called "Ordinals" are now available. This article will explain where to find them, how to buy them, and how to make them.

Why Discord Won't Work For Most NFT Projects Long Term. Building sustainable NFT communities isn’t as easy as it first appears. That’s why I started FanCircles.

NFT for ticketing is evolving vertical attracting sport event organizers and music festivals worldwide with FlashBack being a pioneer in the space.

Let's talk about challenges and opportunities to increase adoption of art NFTs.

The Metaverse is a sustainable, immersive and simulated world where everyone can come together to talk, work, play or entertain.

NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token and it is like a digital certificate of authenticity.

NFTs are the most versatile form of digital assets. Your NFT could even be virtual real estate, virtual worlds, fashion, and much more. Research shows that 83%

Chevvy had everything that’s right for an NFT to succeed ...and yet, there were no takers at their recent NFT auction. This piece takes a look at why.

A weekly tracker of web2 brands entering web3 and metaverse.

This use case proves how digital fashion NFTs can also increase the value of PFPs projects.

Nifty League is bringing competitive gaming to web3 - moving away from play-to-earn (P2E) into a new era of play-and-earn (P&E)

Why are NFTs bad for the environment? These are all examples built on blockchains that do not use Proof-of-Work or any other type of energy-intensive methods.

What if you could buy, trade and sell NFTs without paying excessive gas fees? Rollbit's NFT marketplace allows you to do just that!

Do not miss this post if you are a beginner or an NFT trader. This article will share my knowledge of NFT marketplaces. Read now!

Nike launches new web3 platform Swoosh. Nike’s community to ‘co-create the future of Nike' Users can access virtual events and purchase digital wearables.

Does Valhalla have the merit to back up the hype it has garnished? I completed a full deep dive to find out. These are my findings...

A multi-chain approach to NFTs -- one that frees creators from reliance on Ethereum with their prohibitively high Eth and Gas fees -- is a matter of necessity.

This article debunks two critical opposing theories to NFTs: "Right click saving means I own it" and "It is digital who will see it or care about it?"

A contrarian POV on NFTs from ThoughtSlime

A﻿n interview with Chris Lahaye, co founder and dev with Lemonade.Social

We created a web3 game and asked our players if it was OK to burn their character tokens if they died. They signed up.

In a world packed full of products made from our natural resources, brands and consumers are beginning to pay more consideration to the impact of fast fashion.

After market manipulation allegations it makes sense that retail investors would turn to the blockchain, but GME may not repeat its success.

Do you know that if you publish your gif on tenor.com, it will be featured on gif search everywhere: on Twitter, Discord, Telegram, Whatsapp, Viber, Facebook?

One of the key features of Web3 games is the use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are unique digital assets that can be bought, sold, and traded like real-w

Hackernoon hopped at the chance of getting an exclusive interview with Jokong and Rikong, who were kind enough to share with us Ape Gang’s latest initiatives.

A stream of celebrities have released NFTs on marketplaces such as OpenSea, Rarible, and NBA Top Shot; capitalising on the boom of the incipient NFT market.

The crypto game F1 Delta Time was a major PR disaster, but was it really that bad? Basic game analytics show that its developers still achieved their goals.

Anyone who plans to buy an NFT must understand what they're getting.

In this article you will find best Free NFT Generator to Make Your NFT Art Collection without Coding. Also, Learn How to Create an NFT Art in few minutes.

An NFT marketplace is dropping the world’s first religious relics in the form of NFTs on December 1st until December 3rd.

Play-to-Earn games have already revolutionized the blockchain industry.

Today we played Honeyland, a mobile-based blockchain game in open alpha.

The hype for NFTs has slowly fallen off in 2022 but the use cases for them still remain exciting. Find out about the NFT use cases that will survive the hype.

How we sold multiple real world properties as NFTs, and what's still needed to disrupt the multi-trillion dollar real estate industry via NFTs.

A look at the value of blockchain technology within the gaming industry

An interview with the co-founder and artist for Solana-based NFT project, Girlfrens.

A simplified breakdown of non-fungible tokens (NFT), using easy-to-understand analogies and non-technical terms.

Using our JavaScript SDK and API, you can create royalty NFTs with just a few lines of code. No need to code your own smart contracts, or run blockchain nodes.

Hello! I’m Qin En - venture capitalist by day and podcaster by night. When the sun is up, I invest in emerging markets. When the sun goes down, I talk parenting

The Internet does not stand still. Like any other technology, it goes through many evolution stages, constantly improving its possibilities for users. If a modern teenager sees the way the Internet looked like at its early stage of development, one would probably get lost trying to figure out what's in front of him. Let’s briefly run through the stages of the Internet evolution, starting with Web 1.0 and ending with what we have today.

The gaming industry is one of the latest to integrate blockchain, crypto and NFTs especially with the growth of the metaverse.

Can P2E be a sustainable source of income for you? How do you earn from it? What roles is MegaFans playing to shape the future of P2E games?

Samsungs blockchain and Web3 partnerships, ventures and investments.

It's just the beginning for NFTs, which can revolutionize invoicing. NFTs are immutable, transparent, and fraud-proof - making them perfect for invoicing.

Creating an NFT on Ethereum needs you to understand the difference between ERC-20 and ERC-721 tokens as well as the functions inherent to such tokens.

The fastest and easiest way to mint NFTs. No coding or deploying smart contracts, no private keys, no need to hold crypto. 1 API call to mint on 5 blockchains.

Omnichain NFTs are NFTs that can exist in two or more chains.

LayerZero, is a protocol that allows smart contracts and blockchains to communicate easily.

NFTs' potential to enhance data security is due to their immutable nature. Blockchain offers a decentralized structure for data protection with high security.

They say this is a Bear market but I've seen two announcements this week that actually mean more than any other Web3 VC funding press release.

A brief introduction to the Metaverse and its applications

Hacker Noon's Decentralized Internet interview with Renjit Philip.

Bitcoin NFTs are quickly becoming a hot new trend in the world of digital collectibles. What is the potential? What to look out for?

Is natural capital boring and obsolete, or an under-served and under-appreciated asset class that will explode in relevance in the future, just as NFTs have?

While there is no doubt more information flowing than ever before, the early hopes of the internet have yet to materialize.

Finance has normally been a solo affair. But change is here, from DAOs, play to earn and gamified finance - defi is the new social frontier of the internet.

NFTs have courted more controversy than any other digital asset. The latest outcry comes from Bitcoin Maximists regarding Ordinals - Bitcoin NFTs.

In 2017, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) arose as a medium of exchange without an economy. They became a way of trading kitschy virtual collectibles like CryptoKitties — that is until a collector paid $170,000 (600 ETH) for a kitty named Dragon. The new digital token had created digital scarcity. In a digital economy with runaway reproduction trampling over copyrights, NFTs offered a way to attach data to a currency. Only the holder of the NFT with the unique identifier for Dragon could sell, exchange, or destroy the cryptocollectible.

April was an exciting month for NFTs after several big announcements from major players in the industry disrupting it and creating new opportunities in there.

Throughout 2021, ecstatic shouts of “Wagmi!” floated down the gold-plated NFT Twitter streets like Ethereum-coated confetti.

How games are implementing NFTs, and why the multibillion-dollar GameFi and blockchain gaming market has been named one of the top trends of 2022.

Blockchain game Ethermore: The Value Proposition according to the community.

2020 has seen economic contraction on an unprecedented scale. Collectively we have been plunged into unchartered waters by events outside of our control with little insight as to how to right the ship.

Web Scraping OpenSea to get NFT data and trade history about the NFT collection The Bored Ape Yacht Club

Today the whole world is talking about the war in Ukraine. But for 80 employees of WeSoftYou company from Ukraine, it's not just news, it's our personal story. So while the Ukrainian Armed Forces are perfectly capable of dealing with Russian aggression on the real battlefield, we decided to confront the enemy the way we know best: with Web3 initiatives. So we are pleased to present our collection of NFT avatars -- CryptoCossacks Club (https://cryptocossacks.com/ ).

Understanding NFTs, knowing what they are, what they are used for and how to buy or sell them

Proof of belonging is a commonly used concept in the crypto space and it more or less refers to a method of ascertaining that an individual is a legitimate.....

Today offline businesses can use NFT tokens to increase revenue. NFTs are a powerful tool for attracting crypto enthusiasts. Read to know how to use NFTs.

KRebels is the first project to use non-fungible tokens (NFTs) issued through blockchain technology to raise awareness of the dangers inherent in climate change

This article talks about Web3, Solana, DAC and NFTs.

Suvrangsu Das is a Product Marketing Specialist at MediaX. He tells us how founders can effectively market their projects in the crypto space.

I've often fantasized about time traveling to coach my younger self. This is the advice I'd give myself when I was launching my last startup.

NFTs and NFT Markeplaces had a good 2021, generating massive profits and breaking some records. So how will they evolve in 2022? What will change this year?

Success with an NFT development project requires a careful, managed approach similar to any modern software development initiative.

Unique Network purchases cryptopunk to showcase the value of multichain NFTs and fractionalization, with plans to distribute to tens of thousands for free.

NFTs have been the talk online for a while, but not everyone understands why anyone would want to purchase digital arts for millions! Learn more from our guide.

The thought that NFT is dead to me is a misconception. Let's walk you through 10 misconceptions that I see often.

Tran Hung is the CEO of Uquid, He has been named Hackernoon's Altcoin Champion of 2021.

In this article, we’ll look at a way to bypass this centralized control and connect with fans without an intermediary.

Learn more about the lay of the cryptoland. An introductory post on NFTs, Play-to-earn games, and Decentralized Finance.

How two brothers grew a sell out NFT collection on Flare Network

NFT minting has evolved over time, from first-come, first serve (FCFS), to whitelist spots. Now there is a new protocol based on predictions that avoids it.

An in-depth interview with the Founder/CEO of a platform aiming to become a core infrastructure component of the one of the fastest growing industries ever.

Interview with AMZSCALE founder on what it takes to win in online retail as an Amazon seller and how to tell if a product will succeed or fail on the platform.

The crypto market is facing yet another potential systemic risk if Silvergate, one of the largest crypto-friendly banks, winds down its operations.

NFTs are quickly breaking out into the real world in surprising ways.

In this article, will discuss on Top NFT Influencers in 2022, The Biggest NFT Influencers to follow in 2022 and Best Top NFT Influencers on Twitter and YouTube.

Cosmic Champs drops its second round of NFTs in preparation for upcoming Beta.

Let's take a look at three innovative fan engagement platforms.

Tracking brands moving into web3, developments in NFTs, and the metaverse.

This piece will critically explore why blockchain does not solve any (so-called) interoperability issues and how NFTs are void of any value in this sense.

Crowdz is addressing liquidity with a new Web3 marketplace for receivables.

Non-Fungible Tokens, otherwise known as NFTs, have become the craze of internet users. They are unique, provably scarce, digital assets powered by blockchain te

It is important to study the NFT space as a whole when considering investing in or creating new projects.

A brief explanation about what NFT royalties are and how creators benefit from them.

How NFTs can be used in the digital media space.

Over the last 30 days, AnRKey X’s NFT sales volume was in the top-10 in the entire world on Rarible.com

If 2021 was the buzz of Web3, in 2022 we will understand more about the huge impact of emerging technologies on decentralized economy & remote workforce.

Financial NFTs have the potential to reshape and vastly improve the financial landscape. Here we discuss the future of Financial NFTs in DeFi and trade finance.

We have been hearing about NFTs being sold for millions of dollars, but what are NFTs? Are teenagers really making millions from JPEGs or is there more to it?

This interview with Alfred de Candia is part of the HackerNoon decentralized internet series. Alfred is a senior Android developer and CTO of Hoken Tech.

The future of the NFT marketplace looks bright. The benefits of using non-fungible tokens are becoming more apparent every day.

NFTs are the newest hype. Millions of dollars in transactions and to tell you the truth, I love how they disrupted the art gallery space.

Here are April's winners of the future of gaming writing contest held by HackerNoon and Meganfans esports. Sign up to win up to $5800 in cash prizes and NFTs.

The legal context of minting, purchasing, and owning music NFTs.

Gamers are right to be wary of NFTs. Let's see what it will take for gamers to embrace in-game NFT items.

In this NFC interview, we spoke with Amelia Tomasicchio, the Co-Founder and Editor Chief at The Cryptonomist. We discussed NFTs and the publishing world.

Looking for Solana's next top NFT project? The search ends at Anybodies—this is your comprehensive guide.

Now that NFTs are back on the rise, many investors are trying to find a way in, but it can be hard to identify value in the enigmatic world of collectibles.

It takes a lot of time and labor to go through each NFT smart contract to retrieve data. Different pre-built NFT APIs can be utilized to address this problem.

With mega-corporations dominating the marketplace, can the average person still create an innovative new digital product and compete in this day and age?

how tokenization is transforming the entire investment ecosystem including traditional venture investment and start up markets

Since the dawn of the internet, people have found groups they can connect and share similar interests.

A look at how NFTs are being used in the sports industry and why the gaming industry shows that it has the potential to take off as a massive success.

NFTs on Bitcoin, powered by Stacks blockchain, Clarity smart contract.

How NFTs are the changing the game for owning a piece for true art.

This article talks about how blockchain and NFTs can disrupt the fan engagement economy by personalising engagement by leveraging NFTs.

Despite great enthusiasm, NFTs are neither thought-provoking, complex, nor beautiful. If anything, it's auto-generated pixelated JPEGs and shallow content.

2022 is coming to a close, and the new year’s just around the corner now! I personally have lots of predictions for the NFT ecosystem in 2023.

How are museums using NFTs, and perhaps just as intriguing, why are they using NFTs?

Grab your free mint spot.

Once an NFT leaves the marketplace where it was sold, there are no guarantees that the original creator will ever see another penny again. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

With solutions like delegate.cash, you can now keep your NFTs safe while still actively using your cold wallet however you like via delegation.

Looking to become an NFT artist? Here is how you can become an NFT artist and fulfil your dreams to live a good life!

Unfortunately, even though NFTs are relatively new, there’s already been an issue of hackers stealing non-fungible tokens. Here's a closer look.

Are there any NFTs drawbacks or pitfalls that need to be looked at and addressed? Can biometrics be the solution to the main NFTs problems?

The potential of NFT to upend numerous industries has helped it gain ground swiftly in development.

SundayMonday is a renowned pixel artist who has made a name for himself by selling his art as NFTs on the blockchain.

The Metaverse may appear as though it will become a wildly successful project but this may not be the case. The vaunted Metaverse may be unsuccessful.

An in-depth tutorial on how to launch your first NFT on the Polygon Network. From setting up, to deploying and verifying on OpenSea. This covers it all.

The NFT community is growing stronger and more dynamic by the day. This article covers the top challenges and five best practices using artist data.

Crypto market welcomes a new gen of NFTs – wrapped ones, or wNFTs, or NFT 2.0 as I call it. Let’s understand what it is and which potential wNFTs have.

ideally, good web3 UX suggests more than design interfaces. Developers and UI designers have to fix this by how we build, interoperability, open-source e.t.c

In this article, we'll address the things you need to look out for when investing in NFTs, and how to identify promising projects.

Crypto security should be a top priority for everyone. In this article, I go over some best practices and securities tips so you can keep your assets secure.

All you need to know about the crypto-charged creator economy.

A look into some of the issues with OpenSea, and some of the disruptors out there providing solutions

Let's demonstrate some issues NFTs have by cloning them!

There have been poor outputs from much-hyped projects. Thankfully their day in the sun is over, making space for projects with tangible and intrinsic value.

A story of how I created NFT Sorter, a tool that lists over 150+ projects sorted by Twitter followers, number of tweets, average likes, replies, and retweets.

Some outstanding features of the Metaverse

We at Tatum have been big fans of Celo for a while now. What’s not to love? Blazing fast transaction times, minimal gas fees, full EVM compatibility...

What is on-chain analysis and why is it important to consider when making cryptocurrency investment decisions?

Monitoring recognizable brands as they move into web3

Pudgy Penguin has skyrocketed in the last couple of weeks. Where has this come from? Is it here to stay? My personal experience with Pudgy and more.

In 2019, popular Ankara University in the capital city of Turkey, Ankara organized the inaugural lecture on NFTs education.

Have you ever held onto an event ticket from a memorable night?

We are here to make a guide on ten opportunities for creators in the upcoming Metaverse and discover what are Web 3.0, MetaFi and Create2Earn.

Cannabis brands are especially able to benefit from the unique relationships NFTs create.

In this article, we’ll provide a step-by-step guide on how to create an NFT as a beginner.

Smart Contracts and NFTs can allow IoT devices to negotiate prices and transact with eachother.

Here are some NFT gift ideas for your loved one: an inexpensive NFT to get them started, a little bit of ETH, and more!

Seeing that royalty fees are one of the unbeatable value propositions of NFTs, the question of what next rings constantly in the hearts of creators and artists.

Although it is one of the largest industries in the world, there are many pitfalls to working in the adult content industry. Crypto and NFTs will change that.

NFTs might be infamous for being a platform where rich people buy monkey pictures but they have utility far beyond that thanks to their interoperability.

Web3 projects can now leverage TURN tokens – a new open marketplace for buyers and sellers of Diligence smart contract security auditing.

This confusing exhibition provides a stellar and pretty comprehensive snapshot of China’s NFT landscape from a number of angles

Explaining blockchain technology and smart contracts.

Currently, Metaverse is a term that is no longer strange in the technology world. It gives the technology world incredible numbers.

Some software tools are listed here with subscription details. Their pros and cons are also mentioned to help you decide on the best one to create your NFT art.

Taking a look at current trends, this piece looks into the future of the NFT market.

Collider Craftworks seeks to put their tools, experience, and expertise together into the “metaverse," with their first NFT collection, called Cypher.

Brands entering web3. Adidas, Burberry, Balenciaga in metaverse. Virtual influencers.

Let’s walk through a handful of cool gift ideas you can consider for NFTs currently priced around 0.01Ξ (~$12 USD) each!

Looking for a unique NFT collection that supports a great cause? Look no further than Tutti Frutti Women!

Central Africa Republic pioneering Web3 technology. They are relying on the Sango Project which uses blockchain tech, cryptocurrency (bitcoin), metaverse tech.

Let's look at what NFTs are, why they are traded, and also get a basic understanding of the NFT market and why it is so notoriously volatile for traders.

The sports industry has seen NFTs become increasingly popular as fans pick up sports club tokens and related NFTs to show their support for their teams.

Artistic autonomy has probably been a fraught issue since the dawn of time.

Hosting in-game assets on the blockchain would open countless doors in the world of video game asset trading and ownership. It's not a matter of if, but when.

NFTs are important for the future of the metaverse. They have the ability to revolutionize the metaverse now and in the future, when they are fully utilized.

As more and more artists and collectors turn to NFTs - museums are starting to take notice.

Joining the Metaverse isn't so easy, as this striped red fox recently discovered. So how do we embed inclusivity into its foundation for an equitable future?

Learn about the exciting developments in NFTs, gaming, and DeFi protocols, including the overlap between them, and innovations expected in 2023.

Vijay, Founder & CEO of bitsCrunch talks about the importance of securing the NFT ecosystem.

There are three currently known PoW based NFTs for readers to compare and consider which would be the next hotspot and opportunity in the NFT market.

As the NFT space continues to grow, we'll continue to see more unique utilities for projects that utilize the technology such as credit cards and schools.

NFTs can revolutionize the gaming industry by allowing users to own their digital assets via the blockchain.

It allows art museums to thrive amidst the uncertainty of a digital future by embracing the technology changing it.

Crypto enthusiasts attribute different meanings to decentralization and anonymity. This article examines these two pillars and the various arguments around them

Here’s a collection of the top practices to consider while buying an ideal NFT.

Hackernoon editors gave importance to my writing skills and today, I am doing this Interview

Dogecoin has been disrupting the cryptocurrency space for a long time. Now the NFT space has its own Dogecoin...

Web3 has become a popular buzzword nowadays, which has shown promise but has yet to deliver value at scale.

NFT Boom - A New Wave of settlers Making Their Way Around the Onchain Frontier.

Why are so many people buying digital real estate on The Sandbox and how is it going to make them rich? This article explains why you should join them today!

For early investors, virtual land appreciation has been beyond reality, doubling their money in a few months.

Since it is so easy to counterfeit papers and information on the internet, having a unique and secure certificate of authenticity is incredibly valuable

What The Future Holds for NFT Lending. Making The Case for Fast Loans and Pool Lending

How to create an NFT in 15 Lines of Code and what will NFT stand in 2022 if you will invest your time in NFTs?

What is the deal with NFTs anyway?

Decentral Games Emerges As The Front-Runner In The Growing Play-To-Earn Model Revolution

NFTs as a technology bridge the opportunity gap and levels the playing field between artists worldwide. Meet 7 artists who's lives changed thanks to NFTs 👀

What does it take to successfully launch a metaverse platform? These three keys to success set the stage for long-term prosperity in Web3.

At 16 years-old, I founded my first company, Rivo Trading, a FinTech startup which has been nominated for the Best Trading Technology in 2020 and 2021.

Multi-Token Standard (ERC1155) was introduced in 2018 by Enjin.

Promoting NFT projects for free is a combination of common sense and effective marketing strategies, which when put together can offer more than exposure.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are one of the fastest-growing assets in the crypto industry. NFTs are unique and non-interchangeable units of data. In this article,

Even the savviest people can be scammed. Learn the anatomy of an NFT scam and how you can protect yourself and the community from scams and scammers.

In this article you will gain some insights about NFT Marketplaces on different chains.

An examination of developments in the cryptosphere in 2022

Skybound Entertainment has partnered with The Sandbox to bring The Walking Dead to world of metaverse gaming. Will you survive? Bonus: Read for a free NFT!

What is digital real estate, and should I invest in this digital asset? Where the market is going, and why it's worth getting in the game early!

The 5 Best Solana NFT Marketplaces for a variety of applications.

NFT utility is waiting to be unlocked! All hail the new 'Input Economy' - Niftyz.io

How to maximize upside in the next market cycle - take advantage of these 5 burgeoning trends.

The combination of unique and meaningful art, charitable focus, community involvement, and creative endeavors makes the Tutti Frutti Women NFT project stand ou

Online trading comes with a number of risks, so it's important to understand what you're getting into before placing any trades.

Short dive into what must be done for crypto so survive.

With a market cap of $43bn & a trading volume of $3.6bn as of last month, the NFT craze has hit an all–time high. But what really gives value to NFTs?

We are writing this article because we believe that NFTs are the future, and despite the growing number of scammers, you shouldn't be afraid of NFT investment.

The Metaverse's opportunities and challenges - what we need to do to keep up with this rapidly evolving part of the future before it leaves us behind.

One of the most confusing things for new blockchain investors is knowing when you actually owe taxes on your cryptocurrency and NFTs

Our friends at Naavik released a report on the state of blockchain gaming in collaboration with Coinmarketcap.

Non Fungible Tokens (NFT) are a special type of crypto token backed by an asset. They are non-interchanged with each other and are non-divisible.

MojitoNFT Market announced that it has been successfully deployed on KCC (KuCoin Community Chain).

A look at four technology developments for the end of 2022 and Christmas.

In this piece I put forward the argument that gaming will be the lynchpin that'll drive crypto adoption

A new form of entertainment has been on the rise - digital assets known as NFTs. Here, we explore what NFTs are and their use in gaming and music.

An easy-to-read introduction to the major terms and concepts of web3 and NFTs

In this article you will find best Best NFT Marketplaces and Top NFT Marketplaces in 2022 and Top NFT Platforms to Buy and Sell NFTs.

The CEO of Koinos Group interviews Tim Copeland, a journalist at Decrypt where their mission is to demystify the decentralized web

Enjin, the leading ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has teamed up with MindArk to launch the “Eggs of Entropia

The philosophy of how to build a fully decentralized internet. Web3.0 needs interoperability, open source and better economic designs to succeed Web2.0

NFTs (and crypto in general) have been battling some major headwinds recently, but when the storm's passed what awaits is a blue ocean of opportunity!

The COVID-19 zeitgeist seems to be moving away from masks and restrictions, as many U.S. states lift mask mandates and ease restrictions.

For many, cryptocurrency represents just another economics class. Regardless of how powerful and transformative it may be, money isn’t always very exciting.

Creators generate an enormous volume of content. Here, I discuss the detrimental effects of centralization and how an NFT-enabled creator economy can help.

This article explains how to launch a NFT collection for free. Learn how to promote and launch a NFT collection without having to spend any money.

Game developers decided to return people's motivation to sports. This article is about StepN and other move-2-earn projects where users get tokens for a run.

A look at how pets are standing out in the metaverse.

Blur is an NFT marketplace built in an effort to be the “best NFT Marketplace for pro traders”

3 Gaming and Social Trends Shaping up the Metaverse: Digital ownership and content creation, NFT gaming and DAOs

An NFT trading card is a digital trading card that exists on the Blockchain. Thanks to blockchain technology, anyone can verify the authenticity and ownership o

This week on HackerNoon’s Stories of the Week, we looked at ApeCoin and the Bored Ape Yacht Club after a surprise performance at MTV from Snoop Dogg and Eminem

Blockchain architect and co-founder of Koinos Group reveals the "dirty secret" of NFTs.

The first step you’ll take to building an NFT minting Dapp is to prepare the artwork. Without the artwork, you can’t have your NFT project actualized.

NFTs and Blockchain Gaming brings the fastest Global Adoption in the crypto sphere today.

As part of QUDO’s interoperable NFTs development, we decided to create our own game as a case study and to encourage other developers to create their own as well, in order to showcase our first category of interoperable gaming NFTs — Guns.

In this article, I'll go over five NFT security tips to ensure the safety of your digital assets.

OpenSea standout alone with its performance and updated techs in its platform in that way now OpeSea again comes up with new multi-chain concept with Solana

Today, there is nostalgia for pixel art. The creativity of the 90s is returning to the modern world as a fashion item to stand out and offer a unique product.

here is how tokenization is being used to address the inefficiencies in the traditional real estate market.

No, NFTs are not just JPEGs, and no, you do not need to justify collecting them. Here's how to explain it.

It's time to quit your day job and start selling $5 NFTs. Kidding, not kidding.

NFTs can be expensive to own which makes fractionalizing NFTs a solution to people who want to buy into the market but can't afford the cost of a full NFT

NFTs claim to bring positive change to the games industry because of their links to the blockchain and their decentralised design being wildly different.

The Metaverse is a hot topic that has been discussed extensively. Here's a personal view of the travel industry in the future of the Metaverse.

There has been an explosion of interest surrounding NFTs in the past few months. Whether it’s Nyan Cat (you know, that cat gif from a decade ago) being sold, or Grimes selling $6 million dollars’ worth of digital art earlier this year, the mainstream has woken up to NFTs. Although many won’t be fully conscious of what they are, this increase in awareness looks like a good thing for this asset class.

Should you invest in Crypto Punks or Substrate Punks? This article discusses the rise of Cross-Chain NFT Marketplaces.

NFTs designed and run by real world crypto women are setting the bar high for digital art and the diverse use cases for identity-driven PFPs.

[359. Guiding to the NFT Marketplace -

A Unique Business Module](https://hackernoon.com/navigate-any-nft-marketplace-quick-tips) A complete guide in developing an NFT marketplace. Create your own NFT Marketplace easily.

I built an app that measures the value of an NFT based on its environmental impact, rather than its artistic value.

How will we decorate our homes in the metaverse? Our virtual homes have endless potential.

With the use of blockchain explorer or by retrieving it from the smart contracts that manage them, you may locate the metadata for your NFTs.

You can find partially explained material for ERC token standards, but I have come up with these articles to explain about three major token standards.

I discuss the nature of NFT art with artist and supermodel, Sasha Pivovarova, and world-renowned artists Emmanuel Flipo, Igor Vishnyakov, and Artem Mirolevich.

NFTs are certificates of ownership on digital collectibles, including but not limited to digital artwork.

Minecraft released a statement on its website emphasizing its lack of interest in integrating any form of NFTs into its games.

As technology advances and becomes more accessible to the masses, it must be used to get voices heard while improving governance.

The implementation of NFT leads not only to the improvement of operations and brand image but also causes some legal issues which are worth knowing about.

When the sports industry gets together with Web3, what kind of things can we expect to happen?

Uppermost on my mind is launching an investment platform that I believe will revolutionize how people invest their capital.

Do you have NFTs? Now is the time to use them in the metaverse!

Some cool artworks that recreate new vision of art.

If the metaverse becomes a place where we spend most of our time, one area I expect to see a huge impact is in our use of digital currencies.

Learning about Non Fungible Token standards will help users better understand the nuances of each type of NFT and the blockchain protocols they are built on.

Since the start of the pandemic, people have embraced virtual lives. Video games have been major beneficiaries of this shift, particularly online games where people visit to spend time and have fun. These games, many of which are free to play, make money by enabling players to purchase extra in-game virtual assets such as “skins” (costumes for their avatar) or upgrade specific powers or experiences.

NFTs are reshaping the relationship between artists and their followers. It's possible to own music, video, and other digital assets by purchasing an NFT.

Alireza Karimi Moghaddam partnered with blockchain’s Yacooba startup to create an astonishing and exclusive 12 NFT collection.

It’s a brutal NFT winter, but you wouldn’t know it from the lit discord of Axie Infinity’s first social club. Today, we sit with BYAC founder Zakariah Wain.

how to successfully launch an nft game

Learn all about the Polygon Proof of Stake sidechain and how it helps Ethereum scale. Then compare Polygon to Ethereum by quickly launching an NFT project.

Medusa Collection NFTs seek to correct the record concerning this misunderstood mythical character and raise money for alternative education.

Pepemon started as an experiment between developers and graphic designers. But it quickly evolved into one of the most under-the-radar projects in the space.