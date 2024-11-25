Why Only 1 in 5 Developers Are Happy at Work

Within Meta, we conduct a bi-annual survey called Pulse. It’s our internal tool for gathering employee feedback about their experiences, focusing on three key dimensions: Manager, Company, and Personal Experience. The survey helps us measure employee and developer happiness, signal team health, and guide our leaders in improving Meta’s work environment.
The recently released Stack Overflow 2024 Developer Survey provides a fascinating broader perspective that complements our internal insights. Let’s break down the key findings that every tech leader and engineer should know.
Several factors contribute to this widespread unhappiness:
The survey also highlights some fascinating trends:
Across both groups, complacency is alarmingly high, and genuine job satisfaction remains rare. Although people managers report slightly higher happiness levels, these figures reveal systemic workplace culture, expectations, and support issues.
What factors contribute to this dissatisfaction?
📌 Technical debt and outdated processes
📌 Burnout from high-pressure environments
📌 Limited career growth or unclear advancement paths
📌 Misalignment between developers’ values and organizational goals
📌 The Traditional-Digital Divide: While pure software companies still dominate, nearly 60% of developers work in traditional industries that have transformed into tech companies. This trend reinforces the idea that every company is becoming a tech company.
📌 Financial Sector’s Influence: Fintech and Traditional Banking employ over 10% of developers. Throughout my career working with financial institutions, I’ve witnessed their evolution from tech consumers to innovators.
📌 Essential Services Transformation: Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Retail each claim 4.4% of the developer workforce—highlighting how digital transformation reshapes core industries. These sectors have progressed beyond merely adopting technology; they’re now driving innovation.
📌 Universal importance: Both happy and unhappy developers strongly prioritize “Improving code quality” and “Learning new tech.”
📌 Role-specific differences: Happy developers score “Driving strategy for my team” higher than unhappy ones, indicating this factor’s unique motivational impact.
📌 Underestimated factors: Contributions to open source and securing environments, while less impactful overall, might serve as niche drivers for specific developer groups.
📌 Strategic alignment: Opportunities to improve code and explore new technology are vital to boosting satisfaction universally.
Salary remains critical in job satisfaction, but its impact varies significantly by country and context. As Erin Yepis from the Stack Overflow team explained in the “Dev Interrupted” podcast:
“I looked at the top 10 countries that responded to the developer survey. Most happy developers are definitely above the 50th salary percentile, but the relationship between salary and satisfaction is stronger in some countries than others. For example, in the Netherlands, job satisfaction scores stayed consistent regardless of salary. However, developers in Brazil or France were more swayed by higher salaries.” – Erin Yepis
This highlights how context matters. Developers’ satisfaction may be less tied to income in countries with more robust social safety nets or more balanced work cultures.
As a leader, these insights hit home. Whether you’re managing a team of engineers or leading at the senior leadership (CxO, VP) level, this data is a call to action:
Join Me: Follow me on the Engineering Bolt Newsletter, Twitter, and Linkedin for Career, Leadership, and Growth advice.
[Data: Stack Overflow Developer Survey 2024]