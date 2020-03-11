The Most Popular HR Software in India

HROne

HROne HRMS Software is a Complete employee life-cycle management software, HROne HRMS solution helps in handling your employees better without spending time on micromanaging them. It is cloud based hrms software that is extremely easy to use and is suitable for all types of organization, irrespective of the size and nature of business.

Its core features are:

Recruitment management Workforce management Payroll management Timetable management Employee Self-service Performance management Training management Reports, etc.

GreytHR

GreytHR is one of the best HR software solutions that helps simplify the HR process of an organization. From managing all the core HR activities to managing other related tasks, this software automates every process. It not only helps save time but also minimizes errors.

Some of its features are:

Managing lifecycle activities Employee information management Employee communication Reminders and alerts Payroll management Leave management

Spine HR Suite

Spine HR Suite is a comprehensive human resource management in India, Spine HR Suite takes care of all business requirements; from managing your employees and workflow to handling accounting details.

It comes with features like:

Attendance management Performance management Recruitment management Payroll management Asset management Employee self-service management Training management Workforce management Performance appraisal On-boarding Compensation management

Beehive

Beehive HRMS system helps manage your employees efficiently without investing too much time and effort. It let you manage your employees right from recruitment to retirement. It is a one-stop solution for all your HRM needs.

It comes with features like:

Time & attendance management Employee self-service Payroll management Training management Grievance management Recruitment management.

Zoho People

Zoho People is a complete online HR software solution that takes care of all your HR activities. It is the ideal software to manage the workforce of your company more efficiently. It is customizable to meet the varying needs of different business organizations.

Its key features are:

Centralized employee data Employee self-service Time& attendance management Performance management Performance review

Sum HR

Sum HR is a cloud based HRM solution, sumHR helps manage every aspect of a best human resource management software more efficiently. It is easy-to-use and simplifies the entire process.

Some of the key features of this software:

Attendance monitoring Leave tracking Payroll management Employee directory Performance review Platforms available on: Cloud, SaaS, Web

HRMantra is one of the best HRMS software in India that helps manage the workforce of any business organization more efficiently.

Some of its key features include:

Human resource management Recruitment management Attendance management Leave management Payroll management Travel, claim & helpdesk management Performance management Learning management Project management

247 HRM

247 HRM simplifies all human resource management system needs of an organization. It’s not just useful in managing your workforce but also lets you manage payroll and other important activities efficiently.

Its key features are:

Employee self-service Leave management Attendance management Payroll management Performance management Expense management Talent management

ADP Vista HCM

ADP Vista HCM is a comprehensive HR management solution that helps users organize different HR related tasks and keep employee data in a streamlined manner.

Since it is cloud-based, ADP Vista HCM provides a homogenous combination of different tools pertaining to HR management. Some of these tools are attendance management, payroll management, employee self-service, leave management and much more.

Its key features are:

Asset Management Attendance management Bonus, Loan & Advances Management Email Integration Employee Self Service Management Exit Management & Separation Management Help Desk HR & Payroll Mobile Support Payroll Management Performance Management Recruitment Management





