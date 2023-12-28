Can a Manager Have Fun With Their Team? My Experience Says Absolutely!

What do people imagine when they hear the word ‘manager’? Control, review, enforcement? Maybe not, but whatever it is, the word ‘fun’ is hardly making the list. My experience as a and Managing Partner tells me fun should absolutely make the cut. I believe it is one of the foundations of effective teamwork. CEO Here is how my team and I have good time together. Cozy corners Having a team that is spread over 90 countries, it is difficult for everyone to take part in offline celebrations. That is why we established online team building events where teams can gather during a call, talk, learn something new, play some games, and get to know each other even despite the miles that separate them. Over 13 years of my tenure as a CEO, I have been trying to do everything I can to bring the members of our team closer and establish real camaraderie. From personal experience, I know how important it is to have a colleague, or better yet, a workplace buddy you can lean on, talk to, and brainstorm with. It is one of the most effective ways to build a lasting and efficient team. Some of SupportYourApp’s departments even made an online dinner their monthly tradition — once a month, they gather to talk about everything and nothing and enjoy some delicious homemade food. What’s not to love? Book club I said it before, and I’ll say it again — reading is one of my favorite activities. Having a favorite book is like having a best friend — it is always there to comfort, provide new ideas, and bring good emotions. With this thought in mind, in 2017, my team and I established a corporate book club. Every month, we read and discuss a book. For example, right now, we are reading The Colours of Our Memories by Michel Pastoureau—a good one to end the year with. This tradition was picked up by all other SupportYourApp departments. Some even took it further and established movie clubs. I also find the process of discussing a book eye-opening. The people on my team voiced thoughts and ideas I didn’t think I would hear from them. The book club not only allows us to read and learn but actually helps us have fun and get to know each other even better. Sport and eco-initiative I have been running, doing yoga, playing tennis, and going to the gym for years. I also wanted a team that would support me in my passion for staying healthy and in shape. My wish came true. Now, sport is an inseparable part of our corporate life. My team and I engage in online sports sessions, do yoga and even take part in local marathons and charity runs. We stay active no matter the weather and time of year. But that is not all. I am also very passionate about decreasing my personal carbon footprint and waste, which, in 2019, led me to suggesting a SupportYourApp eco-initiative, which was promptly picked up and made an inseparable part of our corporate lives. The Secret Santa tradition Secret Santa is thought to be a tradition for teams that work from their offices and can actually gather together to exchange gifts. SupportYourApp has five offices and seven hubs around the world. There are 1200+ people on our team, which means it is nearly impossible to gather all of us under the Christmas tree. Imagine the size of the thing. Our team does Secret Santa online. Our system is very convenient because the gifter and the giftee can communicate anonymously to make sure everyone buys and gets the most desirable and fitting Christmas gift. I also take part in the tradition. Over the past few years my Secret Santa gave me a book, a vinyl record, and a workshop certificate. Supporting the tradition and making sure everyone has fun while doing so is a very effective team-building technique that only adds to the general holiday spirit. Offline corporate parties and gatherings SupportYourApp’s birthdays, the growth of our team, and achieving a common milestone — there are numerous reasons for an offline corporate party. Over the last few years, SupportYourApp held a Boho-style party, some Valentine's Day and Halloween gatherings, and, of course, celebrated SupportYourApp’s birthdays and growing team. My team and I also gather when we have absolutely nothing to celebrate, but the company of each other. We go for picnics, walk sightseeing tours, and even take trips to other cities just to shake things up. We also dedicate some time to visiting two horses that SupportYourApp rescued in 2019 — Fichta and Pistachio. They live in a stable outside the city and are always happy to receive visitors. Sometimes, we buy apples and carrots and take them for a walk and a snack. These visits are always a pleasure and a lot of fun. These celebrations have a very practical use — they serve as landmarks that allow us to stop and look back at everything we have achieved and build plans for the future. So yes, I am a manager and a leader. That doesn’t mean that I don’t have fun with my team. To be honest, fun is part of our corporate life and communication. It helps us stay closer and work together, even when the world around us presents us with new challenges. And I wouldn’t change it for the world.