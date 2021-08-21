Motivation from Mathematics: Hire for Slope, not Y-Intercept

Mattrickard: The slope is the only thing that matters in the long run. The shorter the interval, the flatter the lines look, regardless of how steep the slope is. Don't give up when things aren't living up to your standards. Use the right time scale for motivation, use the right motivation, and use the wrong time scale. Every great idea started with a spark, and it pays off in the end, he says. The short run is always longer than we think, but the long-run is always shorter.