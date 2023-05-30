You are creating value to me that was long lost over the years.

Hello,I became a Hacker Noon reader for quite some time now. I am based in Egypt, reading about Tech, Product, investing and other things. I came across HackerNoon first when reading an article about the Tech gadgets that a product manager should have in 2022 :) I write to you to tell you thank you very much for Hacker Noon. You are creating value to me that was long lost over the years. I am sure that you are marking an over the top impact and will continue to do so for as long as the internet is alive. Again, thank you and wish you all the best

