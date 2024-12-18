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How AI Can Help Improve Work-Life Balance and Allow Managers To Get Back to Management

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byThe Tech Panda@thetechpanda

The Tech Panda explores technology’s impact on Indian lives and its ties with business and economy.

December 18th, 2024
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The Tech Panda
    byThe Tech Panda@thetechpanda

    The Tech Panda explores technology’s impact on Indian lives and its ties with business and economy.

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The Tech Panda@thetechpanda

The Tech Panda explores technology’s impact on Indian lives and its ties with business and economy.

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management#middle-management#ai-in-management#ai-adoption#leadership-in-ai-era#ai-implementation-strategies#business-strategy#management-automation#effective-leadership

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