629 reads

Technology, Economics, and Human Behavior: The Art of Token Engineering with Naty Shi

by
byTereza Bízková@terezabizkova

Tech writer/editor based in Colombia. Always curious. 💡

September 30th, 2024
featured image - Technology, Economics, and Human Behavior: The Art of Token Engineering with Naty Shi
    Speed
    Voice
Tereza Bízková
← Previous

NEAR’s Illia Polosukhin: AI as the Crucial Piece in Web3 Advancement

Up Next →

Blockchain Bridges Gaps Where Traditional Finance Fails, Says Stellar Development Foundation

About Author

Tereza Bízková HackerNoon profile picture
Tereza Bízková@terezabizkova

Tech writer/editor based in Colombia. Always curious. 💡

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

web3#web3#web3-ecosystems#blockchain-technology#token-economics#token-design#token-engineering-academy#naty-shi#hackernoon-top-story

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
X
Muckrack
Newsbreak
Scien
Boorghani

Related Stories