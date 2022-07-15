6 Essential Steps to Build a Blockchain Startup

Tech writer/editor based in Colombia. Always curious. 💡
While it’s the get-rich-quick schemes and flashy non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of apes on Twitter that have been getting the spotlight,
“It’s like the early days of the internet,”
Many entrepreneurs that have ventured into the new territory today find themselves running global enterprises. Just think about OpenSea, the most popular NFT marketplace. Founded in 2017, the company is now worth a staggering $13.3 billion. Addressing a well-defined purpose, OpenSea has managed to use blockchain to shift how we think about digital assets and their scarcity.
Newcomers can seize the ripe opportunities, too. In 2021, crypto and blockchain startups raised a record
But the high-reward potential of blockchain shows merely one side of the coin. The fast-paced and unpredictable nature of the industry makes it difficult to navigate, presenting a unique set of challenges for founders. You need to bet on agility and constant learning – because there’s a long, twisty path ahead.
“In blockchain, everything needs to happen yesterday,” Janay Symonette, the head of marketing and communications at Deltech Bank, shared with me. “There’s a big difference between launching a startup and launching a blockchainstartup. You need to understand how fast things are moving and always be curious.”
Knowing it’s a wild ride, would you still be up for it?
Having researched and spoken to blockchain entrepreneurs, as well as experts and communications professionals supporting their journeys, I’m bringing you an overview of everything you need to build a blockchain startup.
If you’re toying with the idea of launching a blockchain startup just for the sake of it, stop right there. While the benefits of the technology are extensive, don’t pursue its __real-world implementation__unless you really understand it.
From pitch presentations to trend rundowns, blockchain is now thrown around as a trendy buzzword, portrayed as an omnipotent solution to every problem. That’s hardly the case, though. The technology may be a powerful hammer, but not everything is a nail.
So, what is blockchain, and what is it good for?
This order is immutable, making the data entry irreversible and permanent. On top of that, no one owns or controls the database, so forgery or fraud is almost impossible. All this brings exceptional features that __entrepreneurs can leverage__in the real world:
These features have been vital in transforming how we establish trust among stakeholders, execute transactions, define digital scarcity, verify our identity, and much more. Being such a disruptive force, blockchain is bound to profoundly impact how we conduct business.
Today, blockchain has become almost synonymous with crypto, allowing us to exchange value in new ways. However, there are countless use cases of blockchain in business, spanning industries and functionalities beyond finance – including governance, ownership history, identity, rights management, and tracking, among others.
A blockchain startup is a company built on blockchain or using the technology as an enabler or element behind its product or service. As the first step of your journey, make sure that what you’re doing with blockchain can create actual real-world value.
Find the best way to use the hammer on the right nail.
Once you have a problem, you need to know what you want to build to solve the problem – and which part of the business, information structure, and technology setup you want to use blockchain for.
Will you be ridding artists of “parasitic” middlemen? Or will you be recording patient data such as healthcare records and diagnoses in an entirely new way? Perhaps, are you planning to give back the power to the user in a sector that has been exploiting our data (such as social media)?
The options are limitless. To get your head out of the clouds, though, remember not to have a goal too broad. You may not be able to solve all problems in an industry like logistics, but could you tackle container fulfillment or fuel optimization? Well, that may be enough.
“Even in finance, there’s so much to do: NFTs, metaverse, trading, custody, staking, lending, payments… so many types of services, but you can’t do everything,” points out Bruno Macchialli, the CEO of Delchain, a digital asset and financial services platform. “Find your value proposition and go strong on that.”
Defining your product, even if in broad brushstrokes, lets you envision a strategic structure around it. You can then create an initial breakdown of the investment required to build your startup, as well as outline potential pricing, revenue, and maintenance costs.
Knowing what you want to build will help you understand the tech needs, too. Will you leverage an existing blockchain, such as Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple, or EOS? Or do you need to create your own with unique functionalities? Even if you answer the latter, keep the questions coming. Are you trying to fix a problem no other blockchain has solved? How are existing blockchains inadequate?
If no blockchain truly meets your requirements, you might want to build one from scratch or modify or forkan existing one. This means altering the network by changing the protocol – such as what Bitcoin cash did with Bitcoin. You can either work with companies like LimeChain or Softeq, which create blockchain protocols and apps based on your criteria, or do the heavy lifting in-house.
“If you just want to start a blockchain for the heck of it, or just to prove you can do it, or to use it as a learning experience, then my advice is to learn as much as you can about whatever existing blockchain you like the best, or is closest to the kind of blockchain you want to build,”
The decision on your setup is critical, as each of these options bears differences in costs, capabilities, technical expertise, and customization options.
No matter how innovative your product may be, the fundamentals of building a product that engages an audience and generates revenue remain the same. That said, there are some nuances in blockchain to watch out for.
There’s no one roadmap to follow to get your blockchain business up and running – what works best for you might not work for the next person, and vice versa. Yet, there are some best practices and common pitfalls to pay attention to.
First, don’t release a solution not ready for the market. Blockchain is already abstract as it is, so have a product that works both in a proof-of-concept and in the real world.
Second, be realistic. Don’t get fooled by cheap success or viral fame; none of these last long. “Too many projects became the hot new thing, only to see their token price crash,” __says__Suvrangsu Das, the founder of a web3 PR company. “I advise new startup founders to think about their token economics, incentives, and potential activity.”
Will your product still have added value a year from now? Is it designed to evolve with the market? And are you ready for a bear market? __Bitcoin__may have reached its all-time high of over $68,000 last November, but now, it has sunk below $20,000. Yet, a plunge like that won’t be existential for most entrepreneurs building authentic products with real value, so strive to become one of those.
Many founders are blind to the future – and blind to change – which makes them susceptible to the cardinal sin of entrepreneurship: They fall in love with their product. Instead of getting burned by the slightest change in the market, build your startup in a flexible way – and keep evolving over time.
This also means you don’t want to take
Two things can help you ensure your product is ready to go:
You want to build a product that’s
Test your blockchain technology even before building a minimum viable product (MVP). David Vatchev, a venture development lead at R3,
Your blockchain-based business model will be your revenue engine andthe key to defining your go-to-market (GTM) strategy.
You can use
Your choice should depend on your product and the audience you’re marketing it to, but it’s worth noting that today, P2P and utility tokens are the most popular models. One of the most prominent examples of the latter is Ethereum, which is both a cryptocurrency as well as a token utility that provides access to the decentralized computing service of its network.
If you’re enabling some form of crypto, you can’t escape regulations. Make it a priority from the start to familiarize yourself with state and federal laws, taxation systems, accountability, intellectual property and privacy, cybersecurity, and insurance policies.
“What you learn today about new legislation could be changed tomorrow, so you have to get used to this pace without losing your breath,”
notesJeremy Foo, the founder of TripCandy, a travel crypto cashback startup.
Some countries and regions are naturally more blockchain-friendly than others. “You need to understand the regulatory aspect of crypto, as it affects where you establish your company – be it the Bahamas, El Salvador, or other jurisdiction,” acknowledges Bruno Macchialli from Delchain. “This will ultimately shape the legal structure of your startup.”
Crypto startups also have to comply with anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) standards. For additional regulations, always do your due diligence to guarantee you’re safe to operate within a particular jurisdiction.
Many heads turned when Sandy Carter, the vice president of AWS, Amazon’s cloud computing unit, left her job to work for a crypto company. “The momentum we’re seeing in this space is just incredible,” she
The blockchain world may be wildly attractive, but many companies struggle to draw in the right people. “Even today, finding the right team remains a big challenge in the industry,” says Bruno Macchialli from Delchain.
The founding team is always a key priority for investors, and in blockchain, this is taken to new heights. They’ll want to check if you have key roles, especially tech positions (such as CTO or VP of engineering), filled with the right talent.
Your solutions can’t come to life without technical experts. Always have one on your team to oversee the architecture. Blockchain may be complex, but your users shouldn’t feel or experience that complexity. A technical expert can also become a bridge between your business goals and customers, advancing a seamless user experience (UX). After all, navigating your product or service should be as easy as scrolling through Instagram or setting up an Asana task.
Moreover, surround yourself with people you can trust and that are eager to keep learning. In blockchain, you’re learning as you walk – and you’ll keep learning as you run and grow. Not only do you need to maintain the mindset of “everything is new and will keep on being new,” but you must also be comfortable and thrivein such an environment.
Apart from the traditional platforms, such as LinkedIn, Glassdoor, Indeed, or AngelList, turn to networking (even on apps like Discord) or explore crypto-specific job boards such as CryptoJobList or CryptocurrencyJobs to find the right talent.
Even though May saw a cooldown for the blockchain space, Q1 of this year was a hot time for startups in the sector – representing a record quarter with
Blockchain startups have all the standard __fundraising strategies__at their disposal: crowdfunding, bootstrapping, angel investment, venture capital (VC) funding, incubators, accelerators, and so on. And while some have slightly adjusted to the needs of the space, most have remained unchanged compared to other industries.
When looking for investors, know their focus. Do they have any interest in blockchain? And does your startup fit the themes that appeal to them? Angel investors, in particular, have been flooding the space, but you need to find those whose portfolios could benefit from a startup like yours. You can use websites such as AngelList to find them, but know you have the best chance when reaching out through an introduction from someone else.
Joining accelerators and incubators can pay off, too. Beyond the business lessons, they open the doors to new networks of mentors and investors. Graduating from a program also adds credibility – an important aspect for investors. Nowadays, there’s a broad spectrum of accelerators and incubators that target blockchain innovations – and lists
However, you can also consider token sales, a blockchain-specific approach. More and more startups today simply pitch their idea, set up their blockchain for a new token, and get the seed capital they need to get their venture off the ground. This strategy, known as Initial Coin Offering (ICO) can work well, but it’s worth noting that investors have been
Even after you receive funding, don’t underestimate managing investor expectations. “What you have [in blockchain] is a brand new generation of investors that are high on the idea they could become overnight millionaires – and count on you to get them there,”
Matthew Niemerg, the CEO of consultancy Cardinal Cryptography,
highlightsthe importance of trusting your own judgment. “It's fine to listen to others' opinions and take them into consideration, but you can't please everyone. You'll waste more time doing that than working on what you want to build.”
In blockchain entrepreneurship, communications can serve to educate or update the community – but also to build accountability and trust for your project.
These two ingredients are critical, and you can only advance them by
The best thing you can do is advance a mix of earned media and public opportunities, as well as owned media and social channels.
Earned media is a little more tricky than owned media, as you have to invest in building relationships with journalists, influencers, and media contacts.
For starters, develop a media monitoring habit. Manuela Villegas, my colleague and a senior account executive at Publicize, explains why that’s important, “It can help you newsjack. Have a soft pitch you can quickly use when you spot news or a tweet you can talk about.” So, don’t miss out on piggybacking on big news just because you’re adamant about discussing your product only.
“Initially, the biggest publications may not take you into account, but it’s important to be on their radar right from the start,” Manuela Villegas adds. “With industry publications, it may be easier to get coverage. You can start with smaller outlets and slowly move up to bigger ones.”
But there’s another thing to keep in mind. “Editors, journalists, and the media, in general, are very skeptical of crypto projects, blockchain startups, and everything related to NFTs,” notes Catalina Carvajal, my colleague and an account manager at Publicize. “Many have had negative experiences and don’t want to promote a project that could fail or be fraudulent.”
This is why you want to share your social proof when pitching the media. Catalina Carvajal suggests every blockchain startup has answers to these questions:
Next, you want to focus on the aspect of your project that might be newsworthy. “Find an angle that generates curiosity – there always needs to be a hook,” Catalina Carvajal notes.
Once you start getting media coverage, Manuela Villegas suggests having your own “press room” on your website. That way, you can aggregate all content about you in one place.
Additional communications strategies you can try:
If you look at all the well-established blockchain startups, you’ll notice their websites have clean, crisp design and are packed with valuable content, such as blogs and whitepapers.
Start by including a clearly defined vision, mission, and “about us” page, highlighting the key team members. Make sure to stress the problem your product is solving, as well as token details, where relevant. Steer clear from any jargon or overly technical words – by using a lighter, engaging tone, you present the perfect marriage between humans and technology.
Some strategies to try out include:
As a rule of thumb, remember to focus only on a few channels at once. In his
Bob Greifeld, the CEO of NASDAQ, declared, “Blockchain is the biggest opportunity set we can think of over the next decade or so.” If he’s right, the 20s will indeed be ruled by blockchain.
As a last piece of advice, remember this equation:
Solution to a real-life problem + Interested, large-enough pool of future paying customer+ Strong team guided by a growth strategy + Transparent and consistent communications = Success