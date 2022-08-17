Cardano # ADA

Cardano had always had to fight the tag of being Charles Hoskinson’s unadulterated vision of Ethereum. Today, Cardano comes with some of the most peer-reviewed papers, its own set of fanatics, and now, even smart contracts.

