Scaling AI and Automation for the Enterprise: Insights from Mahesh Chayel





Businesses are racing toward smarter operations through AI, automation, and digital transformation. The challenge doesn’t just lie in the adoption of new tech, however, but in doing so at scale.





Mahesh Chayel , a Product Management Leader at Meta, has spent his career bridging complex technologies with tangible business outcomes. With over 12 years of experience leading AI-based products across global giants like TripAdvisor, Oracle, and NEC Asia Pacific, Mahesh’s philosophy on innovation and leadership is rooted in continuous learning, transparency, and mentorship.

A Versatile Start in Product Leadership

Mahesh’s start in product management wasn’t planned. He began his career as a software engineer at Oracle , where he explored diverse roles, including product marketing, analytics, and investment banking. His pivotal moment came through a mentor’s advice: find what you love, and success will follow. For Mahesh, product management proved to be the ideal fusion of creativity, impact, and strategic thinking—there was something special about creating something that he knows can easily impact people’s daily lives and make a real positive change.





A top-ranked graduate from India’s Institute of Management (IIM) and MIT Sloan School of Management, Mahesh excelled in several disciplines. This broad foundation gave him the ability to work seamlessly across industries, a skill that would later prove invaluable in global roles spanning India, Singapore, Japan, and the United States.

Innovation with AI at Meta and Beyond

At Meta, Mahesh plays a key role in the adoption of generative AI and Machine Learning (ML) solutions. He spearheaded the integration of Gen AI into Ads and Monetization—an initiative designed to level the playing field for small enterprises by enabling them to compete with larger companies. These solutions offer small and medium-sized enterprises the same precision in ad targeting as major corporations.





Mahesh’s leadership style centers around clarity and trust. “AI isn’t just about efficiency; it’s about making sure people feel in control of the technology they use,” he explains. During his tenure at TripAdvisor, Mahesh introduced ML-driven advertiser bidding, which empowered smaller businesses to optimize their ad spend and boost their return on investment. This fierce commitment to transparency remains a guiding principle in Mahesh’s work at Meta, where establishing trust in AI products is paramount.

Challenges in Scaling and Leading in AI Solutions

While AI offers transformative potential, scaling these technologies presents unique challenges. Businesses often struggle with aligning AI initiatives across business units, while smaller organizations need low-barrier solutions to unlock automation. Mahesh’s approach to scaling—what he calls a ‘1-to-100’ model—focuses on optimizing proven systems rather than experimenting from scratch.





Mahesh emphasizes that AI must change behaviors, not just processes. “Many organizations try to bolt AI onto their workflows without realizing it requires a shift in mindset,” he notes. His experience implementing scalable automation has made him a sought-after speaker at conferences, including the Product Innovation Summit and the MIT India Summit.





Mahesh has had to work harder than most to earn recognition in competitive environments. Growing up in a modest middle-class household in India, he initially struggled to find his calling. “People say you need to know what you want early on, but that wasn’t my journey,” he reflects. His experience of excelling across multiple fields—from engineering to marketing—shaped his ability to adapt quickly. These challenges honed his resilience and helped him approach new problems with confidence. This outlook helped Mahesh inspire others to embrace a mindset of growth through exploration.

Mentorship in Community Engagement

In addition to leading AI initiatives, Mahesh actively mentors aspiring product managers both within Meta and the broader tech community. Whether through LinkedIn or industry events, he imparts practical advice on identifying product-market fit, scaling solutions, and leading complex teams. “Mentorship is about giving sound advice, but it’s also about helping people discover their potential,” he shares.





Mahesh has also spoken at prestigious events such as Product-Led Growth and the Singapore International Energy Symposium, covering topics like building scalable ML products and setting new industry standards for AI-enabled enterprises. For Mahesh, knowledge must be shared to drive collective growth.

Recognitions and Notable Achievements

Mahesh’s expertise has earned him numerous awards, including the Globee Gold Award for thought leadership and the Stevie Gold Award for contributions to product management and marketing. He has also received internal awards such as the ‘Get Shit Done’ award at TripAdvisor for driving significant business growth and the Oracle U-ROC award for his exceptional performance.





His professional journey is also marked by academic achievements, including ranking among the top 1,000 of 300,000 candidates in India’s IIM entrance exam and earning a second-place university ranking during his undergraduate studies.

Passion as the Driving Force

Mahesh’s career is an excellent example of the importance of following one’s passion. His early experiences navigating multiple roles helped him discover what he truly enjoyed. “Once you love what you do, it stops being a job,” he reflects, a philosophy that has driven his professional success.





This mindset is something Mahesh actively instills in the people he mentors. He encourages them to explore diverse career paths and pursue continuous learning. His belief that passion fuels excellence has become a cornerstone of his leadership style.

A Future Shaped by AI and Automation

Mahesh is focused on tackling some of the most complex challenges facing the business world. His vision involves not just deploying AI solutions but also creating scalable frameworks that redefine industry standards. “The future belongs to those who continue evolving,” he says. Mahesh’s ability to adapt and learn positions him at the forefront of the tech world as he shapes the future of AI and automation.





He envisions a world where automation enables businesses to operate more efficiently while also enhancing human creativity. Through continuous learning and collaboration with experts, he plans to stay ahead of the curve and keep pushing boundaries.





__Mahesh Chayel’__s work shows the transformative potential of AI and automation when applied thoughtfully and at scale. His approach, which is centered around mentorship, continuous learning, and trust, offers a roadmap for tech professionals navigating digital transformation.





Businesses might continue to grapple with the complexities of AI adoption, but Mahesh is armed with expertise and insights to provide both inspiration and practical solutions. As he says himself, “Setting a new standard for innovation and leadership in tech—that’s the vision, and one worth working toward.”