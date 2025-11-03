New Story

Fortune Folly

by
byVladimir Shelkovnikov@c4twithshell

DevOps engineer with interest in cybersecurity

November 3rd, 2025
featured image - Fortune Folly
    Speed
    Voice
Vladimir Shelkovnikov
← Previous

Here's Why AI Can’t Replace You

About Author

Vladimir Shelkovnikov HackerNoon profile picture
Vladimir Shelkovnikov@c4twithshell

DevOps engineer with interest in cybersecurity

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#ai#startup#llms#artificial-intelligence#ai-dnd#chatgpt-dungeon-master#chatgpt-dm#hackernoon-top-story

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories