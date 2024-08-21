Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Can’t Stop Peeling, Won’t Stop Peeling: TON Game BANANA Notches 5M Users In 3 Weeksby@chainwire
    118 reads

    Can’t Stop Peeling, Won’t Stop Peeling: TON Game BANANA Notches 5M Users In 3 Weeks

    by ChainwireAugust 21st, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow
    en-flagENru-flagRUtr-flagTRko-flagKOde-flagDEbn-flagBNes-flagEShi-flagHIzh-flagZHvi-flagVIfr-flagFRpt-flagPTja-flagJA
    EN

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    BANANA, the idle TON game, continues its meteoric rise hitting 5 million users in less than three weeks. This milestone cements BANANA’s position as one of the fastest-growing TON games and highlights the immense potential of the TON blockchain for user engagement.
    featured image - Can’t Stop Peeling, Won’t Stop Peeling: TON Game BANANA Notches 5M Users In 3 Weeks
    Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture

    SANTA CLARA, CA, August 21st, 2024/Chainwire/--BANANA, the idle TON game, continues its meteoric rise hitting 5 million users in less than three weeks.


    This milestone cements BANANA’s position as one of the fastest-growing TON games and highlights the immense potential of the TON blockchain for user engagement.


    Backed by CARV, a leading modular data layer for gaming and AI, BANANA’s success story began with a bang, gaining 1 million users in just 72 hours post-launch. To date, BANANA counts more than 1M daily active users, 1.4M connected social accounts, and 45M in-game tasks completed.


    In BANANA, players enter a world where they collect a wide array of Bananas, each with unique attributes and rarities. Clicking on Bananas rewards players with points (PEELs), and when luck is on their side, players can trade these Bananas for various rewards, including points and USDT (up to 500 USDT), ensuring engagement.


    At the heart of BANANA’s appeal is the CARV Protocol, a revolutionary data layer that empowers users with unprecedented data sovereignty. Players can own, control, and monetize their in-game data, participating directly in the value their engagement generates.


    “We’re not just celebrating the game’s growth today – we’re ushering in a new data era and empowering the future of data in gaming and AI,” said CARV CGO Leo Li.


    “Reaching 5 million users proves the power of incentive-aligned games on TON. We’re committed to a fair, transparent data ecosystem benefiting both partners and gamers and look forward to developing more in this direction.”


    The game’s success is part of a larger trend within TON. Other games like Hamster Kombat and Notcoin have also attracted millions of users on the chat platform Telegram, showcasing the potential of the TON blockchain for mass adoption of decentralized applications.


    “The rise of games like BANANA demonstrates the immense potential when you combine Telegram’s vast user base with incentive-aligned gameplay,” Li explained. “With half of Telegram’s 950 million users interacting with mini-apps monthly, we’re just scratching the surface of what's possible.”


    As part of its commitment to fostering growth within TON, and leveraging the team’s expertise in user engagement and data management, CARV is open to collaborating with other innovative TON-based projects and furthering its foray into first-party game development.


    “The success of BANANA is just the beginning – we’re excited to continue pushing the boundaries of combining engaging gameplay with user-centric data. Watch this space.”


    To play BANANA and begin earning, check out Twitter (X) or Telegram.

    About CARV

    CARV Protocol is a modular data layer that facilitates data exchange and value distribution across the gaming and AI sectors. It encompasses end-to-end data flow processes, including data verification, identity authentication, storage, processing, model training, and value distribution.


    With CARV Protocol, every individual can now own, control, verify, and monetize their data, revolutionizing how data is used and shared, by ensuring privacy, ownership, and control are firmly in the hands of individuals, pioneering a future where data generates value for all. Join the vibrant community on Twitter (X), Discord and Telegram.

    Contact

    COO

    Victor Yu

    [email protected]

    This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here.



    Rootstock Grants Program
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture
    Chainwire@chainwire
    The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.
    Read my storiesVisit Our Website

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgweb3 #web3 #banana #chainwire #banana-announcement #ton-blockchain #memecoin #crypto-adoption #good-company

    LANGUAGES

    hackernoon-top-storyEnglishhackernoon-ruRussianhackernoon-trTurkishhackernoon-koKoreanhackernoon-deGermanhackernoon-bnBengalihackernoon-esSpanishhackernoon-hiHindihackernoon-zhChinesehackernoon-viVietnamesehackernoon-frFrenchhackernoon-ptPortuguesehackernoon-jaJapanese

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    X

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    $DEFI Token Hits 7 Major Exchanges: A Milestone Achievement
    by chainwire
    Jan 31, 2024
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    TON Game ‘BANANA’ Hits 1M Users In 72 Hours
    by chainwire
    Jul 30, 2024
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    $DEFI Token Hits 7 Major Exchanges: A Milestone Achievement
    by chainwire
    Jan 31, 2024
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    $JTC Network To List On BitMart Exchange
    by chainwire
    Jan 09, 2024
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Decentralized Applications Integrate Sui’s Groundbreaking zkLogin Google Authentication
    by chainwire
    Jan 25, 2024
    #web3
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas