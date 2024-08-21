Can’t Stop Peeling, Won’t Stop Peeling: TON Game BANANA Notches 5M Users In 3 Weeks

SANTA CLARA, CA, August 21st, 2024/Chainwire/--BANANA, the idle TON game, continues its meteoric rise hitting 5 million users in less than three weeks.





This milestone cements BANANA’s position as one of the fastest-growing TON games and highlights the immense potential of the TON blockchain for user engagement.





Backed by CARV, a leading modular data layer for gaming and AI, BANANA’s success story began with a bang, gaining 1 million users in just 72 hours post-launch. To date, BANANA counts more than 1M daily active users, 1.4M connected social accounts, and 45M in-game tasks completed.





In BANANA, players enter a world where they collect a wide array of Bananas, each with unique attributes and rarities. Clicking on Bananas rewards players with points (PEELs), and when luck is on their side, players can trade these Bananas for various rewards, including points and USDT (up to 500 USDT), ensuring engagement.





At the heart of BANANA’s appeal is the CARV Protocol, a revolutionary data layer that empowers users with unprecedented data sovereignty. Players can own, control, and monetize their in-game data, participating directly in the value their engagement generates.





“We’re not just celebrating the game’s growth today – we’re ushering in a new data era and empowering the future of data in gaming and AI,” said CARV CGO Leo Li.





“Reaching 5 million users proves the power of incentive-aligned games on TON. We’re committed to a fair, transparent data ecosystem benefiting both partners and gamers and look forward to developing more in this direction.”





The game’s success is part of a larger trend within TON. Other games like Hamster Kombat and Notcoin have also attracted millions of users on the chat platform Telegram, showcasing the potential of the TON blockchain for mass adoption of decentralized applications.





“The rise of games like BANANA demonstrates the immense potential when you combine Telegram’s vast user base with incentive-aligned gameplay,” Li explained. “With half of Telegram’s 950 million users interacting with mini-apps monthly, we’re just scratching the surface of what's possible.”



As part of its commitment to fostering growth within TON, and leveraging the team’s expertise in user engagement and data management, CARV is open to collaborating with other innovative TON-based projects and furthering its foray into first-party game development.





“The success of BANANA is just the beginning – we’re excited to continue pushing the boundaries of combining engaging gameplay with user-centric data. Watch this space.”



To play BANANA and begin earning, check out Twitter (X) or Telegram.

About CARV

CARV Protocol is a modular data layer that facilitates data exchange and value distribution across the gaming and AI sectors. It encompasses end-to-end data flow processes, including data verification, identity authentication, storage, processing, model training, and value distribution.





With CARV Protocol, every individual can now own, control, verify, and monetize their data, revolutionizing how data is used and shared, by ensuring privacy, ownership, and control are firmly in the hands of individuals, pioneering a future where data generates value for all. Join the vibrant community on Twitter (X), Discord and Telegram.

COO

Victor Yu

