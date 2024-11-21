Arcana Network Launches Chain Abstraction Wallet, Ushers In a New Era Of Multi-Chain Transactions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, November 21st, 2024/Chainwire/--Arcana Network is thrilled to announce the launch of the Arcana Wallet Beta, now available on the Chrome Store, setting a new standard in blockchain accessibility and user experience through its pioneering Chain Abstraction Protocol.
Built as the first Externally Owned Account (EOA) wallet to leverage Chain Abstraction, Arcana Wallet enables a frictionless, multi-chain experience where users can spend assets across Ethereum, Base, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism seamlessly, with 20+ new chains coming soon. The Chrome Extension wallet is available at
Arcana Wallet offers a range of features designed to eliminate fragmentation and provide users with streamlined access to decentralized finance. Through Arcana’s Chain Abstraction protocol, users can now manage their aggregated USDC, USDT, and ETH balances across multiple networks, all in a single wallet interface, and spend these funds instantly on any supported chain without the need for bridging.
“At Arcana, our goal is to reimagine blockchain usability by abstracting the complexities that come with multi-chain interactions. Arcana Wallet delivers an intuitive and effortless experience that allows users to engage with dApps across chains, without technical barriers” said Mayur Relekar, Founder & CEO of Arcana Network.
At its Beta launch, Arcana Wallet supports popular dApps, including Uniswap, Aave, Polymarket, Hyperliquid, and Jumper, with compatibility for additional applications and chains on the horizon. From currently supporting Ethereum, Base, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum, the protocol aims to scale support to +20 EVM and non-EVM L1s, L2s, and appchains. Allowing users to manage funds from any of the integrated networks, it will mark a significant step toward a unified blockchain ecosystem.
To cater the developer community, Arcana Network is also launching the Chain Abstraction SDK, enabling developers to implement Arcana’s Chain Abstraction features in their own dApps. The SDK is intended to provide a versatile toolkit for developers to build chainless user experiences and simplify blockchain interactions for end users, helping to grow Arcana’s vision of a unified Web3 UX.
As the Arcana Wallet Beta moves through its Testnet phase, feedback from users and partners will help shape the next generation of blockchain interactions.
Users can download Arcana Wallet from the Chrome Store and experience the power of Chain Abstraction:
Since its inception in 2021, Arcana Network has introduced products that make web3 effortless, with more than 4 million wallets generated, 500,000 active users, and 6 million transactions to date. The upcoming Chain Abstraction Protocol built on a Cosmos Appchain and powered by $XAR, is the next evolution in simplifying Web3.
$XAR is the utility token that captures protocol fees, secures the network, incentivises early adopters, and rewards resource providers.
Arcana Network’s innovative technology is backed by prominent investors, including Balaji S., Polygon founders, John Lilic, Santiago Roel, and investment funds such as Woodstock, Fenbushi, Republic, Polygon Ventures, DCG, LD Capital and others.
Marketing Manager
Andria Efstathiou
Arcana Network
This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program