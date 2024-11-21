DegenLayer Introduces The First Memecoin Focused Blockchain

**LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg, November 21st, 2024/Chainwire/--**DegenLayer, a newly launched memecoin focused blockchain & trading terminal app suite, has announced its testnet release, marking a key step toward its upcoming mainnet launch. The platform aims to facilitate zero setup memecoin trading and creation, leveraging the $20 billion liquidity within the Optimism Superchain ecosystem.
The project's developers project daily revenues of $1 million in ETH, assuming a daily DEX trading volume of $200 million. With low transaction fees and a streamlined user interface, DegenLayer seeks to provide a gateway for mainstream users to engage in blockchain-based trading and creation.
The project's native token $DELAY was fair launched on Uniswap last week, and is set to be listed on one of the top 15 CoinGecko-ranked exchanges next week, providing access to the token to their 10 million+ user community.
The project is powered by a 60+ person team behind notable successes including
"Our proven track record in both Web3 and gaming demonstrates our ability to deliver compelling user experiences," says Jacob Rylko, Co-Founder & CEO. "With DegenLayer, we're leveraging our existing reach of 3 million+ users through our Telegram mini-app, Firecoin, to accelerate adoption."
DegenLayer's launch represents a significant milestone in making memecoin trading accessible to mainstream users while leveraging established Optimism infrastructure, the same that is used by Coinbase's BASE Layer 2.
For more information about DegenLayer and its revolutionary approach to memecoin trading, users can visit
CEO
Jacob Rylko
DegenLayer
This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program