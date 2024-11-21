GMT DAO Launches Groundbreaking Burn Initiative With a Target Of Up To 600 Million GMT

SYDNEY, Australia, November 21st, 2024/Chainwire/--The GMT DAO, an independent community organization of GMT holders, is excited to announce the launch of the GMT Burn Initiative—an event designed to place the future of GMT firmly in the hands of its community.
Through this initiative, GMT holders will vote on the decision to burn up to 600 million GMT, equivalent to 100 million USD, marking this as one of the most ambitious token burns in the web3 ecosystem.
The GMT Burn Initiative reflects the GMT DAO’s commitment to transparency, governance, and sustainable token management. This community-driven approach aligns with the DAO's goal to shape GMT’s future responsibly and collaboratively.
This initiative showcases a proactive effort to ensure GMT's sustainable future, emphasizing innovation and community engagement. The GMT DAO remains committed to true decentralization, empowering GMT holders to shape its direction.
By enabling votes on key proposals, including a potential major token burn, the DAO highlights the power of collective input and its dedication to building a strong, thriving ecosystem.
The GMT DAO is an independent organization of GMT holders dedicated to overseeing GMT’s future through transparent and community-led governance.
The DAO’s formation represents a commitment to empowering GMT holders with a voice in key decisions, from token management to ecosystem development.
