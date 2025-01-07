Arcana Network Launches Chain Abstraction SDK To Unify Multi-Chain Experience

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, January 7th, 2025/Chainwire/--Arcana Network has introduced its Chain Abstraction SDK, designed to streamline the multi-chain experience for developers and users alike. This innovative solution allows developers to integrate Chain Abstraction into their applications, enabling users to spend a unified balance across chains without the need for swapping, bridging, or managing gas. Simplifying Blockchain Complexity for Developers and Users As Web3 expands across Layer 1s, Layer 2s, Appchains, and Rollups, fragmented ecosystems have created significant barriers for developers and users alike. Arcana’s Chain Abstraction SDK abstracts these complexities with just a single integration, enabling seamless spending of assets across chains. Key Benefits of Arcana’s Chain Abstraction SDK Unified Balances: Users enjoy aggregated balances across chains, enabling instant transactions without bridging or swapping assets.\nWallet Flexibility: Supports existing EOA wallets, including MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, Rabby, and others.\nFrictionless User Experience: Gas payments in stablecoins like USDC or USDT, near-instant cross-chain transactions in under 20 seconds, and full custody of user assets.\nDeveloper-Friendly Integration: Plug-and-play SDK with minimal front-end changes and no need for smart contract upgrades or migrations. The SDK currently supports ETH, USDT, and USDC across Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Base, and Optimism, with more chains and assets coming soon. https://www.youtube.com/embed/8WppRhMTcxA A Milestone Achieved Earlier this year, Arcana’s Chain Abstraction protocol launched the Arcana Wallet, a Chrome extension that showcased a unified, chain-abstracted experience on popular decentralized apps such as Aave, Uniswap, CowSwap, Jumper, and Hyperliquid. With the launch of the Chain Abstraction SDK, Arcana is now enabling developers to integrate this seamless functionality directly into their applications. Getting Started with Arcana’s Chain Abstraction SDK A demo application showcasing the SDK in action.\nComprehensive documentation\nInstructions for How Arcana's Chain Abstraction SDK works “As the Web3 ecosystem grows, chain abstraction is no longer optional—it’s essential for the next generation of applications,” says Mayur Relekar, CEO of Arcana Network. “With the launch of our SDK, we enable new possibilities for developers and users across ecosystems while moving toward Arcana Network's Mainnet launch in Q1 2025.” About Arcana Network Arcana Network is a leading Chain Abstraction Protocol, powered by an Appchain, with the mission to transform the Web3 UX. Since its inception in 2021, Arcana Network has introduced products that make web3 effortless. The upcoming Chain Abstraction Protocol built on a Modular Appchain and powered by $XAR, is the next evolution in simplifying Web3. $XAR is the utility token that captures protocol fees, secures the network, incentivizes early adopters, and rewards resource providers. Arcana Network’s innovative technology is backed by prominent investors, including Balaji S., Polygon founders, John Lilic, and Santiago Roel, and investment funds such as Fenbushi, Republic, Woodstock, Polygon Ventures, DCG, LD Capital, and others. Website | Twitter | Telegram | YouTube Contact Marketing Manager Andria Efstathiou Arcana Network andria@arcana.network This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, January 7th, 2025/Chainwire/--Arcana Network has introduced its Chain Abstraction SDK, designed to streamline the multi-chain experience for developers and users alike. This innovative solution allows developers to integrate Chain Abstraction into their applications, enabling users to spend a unified balance across chains without the need for swapping, bridging, or managing gas. Simplifying Blockchain Complexity for Developers and Users As Web3 expands across Layer 1s, Layer 2s, Appchains, and Rollups, fragmented ecosystems have created significant barriers for developers and users alike. Arcana’s Chain Abstraction SDK abstracts these complexities with just a single integration, enabling seamless spending of assets across chains. Key Benefits of Arcana’s Chain Abstraction SDK Unified Balances: Users enjoy aggregated balances across chains, enabling instant transactions without bridging or swapping assets. Wallet Flexibility: Supports existing EOA wallets, including MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, Rabby, and others. Frictionless User Experience: Gas payments in stablecoins like USDC or USDT, near-instant cross-chain transactions in under 20 seconds, and full custody of user assets. Developer-Friendly Integration: Plug-and-play SDK with minimal front-end changes and no need for smart contract upgrades or migrations. Unified Balances: Users enjoy aggregated balances across chains, enabling instant transactions without bridging or swapping assets. Wallet Flexibility: Supports existing EOA wallets, including MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, Rabby, and others. Frictionless User Experience: Gas payments in stablecoins like USDC or USDT, near-instant cross-chain transactions in under 20 seconds, and full custody of user assets. Developer-Friendly Integration: Plug-and-play SDK with minimal front-end changes and no need for smart contract upgrades or migrations. The SDK currently supports ETH, USDT, and USDC across Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Base, and Optimism, with more chains and assets coming soon. https://www.youtube.com/embed/8WppRhMTcxA https://www.youtube.com/embed/8WppRhMTcxA https://www.youtube.com/embed/8WppRhMTcxA A Milestone Achieved Earlier this year, Arcana’s Chain Abstraction protocol launched the Arcana Wallet , a Chrome extension that showcased a unified, chain-abstracted experience on popular decentralized apps such as Aave, Uniswap, CowSwap, Jumper, and Hyperliquid. Arcana Wallet Arcana Wallet With the launch of the Chain Abstraction SDK, Arcana is now enabling developers to integrate this seamless functionality directly into their applications. Getting Started with Arcana’s Chain Abstraction SDK A demo application showcasing the SDK in action. Comprehensive documentation Instructions for How Arcana's Chain Abstraction SDK works A demo application showcasing the SDK in action. demo application demo application Comprehensive documentation Comprehensive documentation Comprehensive documentation Instructions for How Arcana's Chain Abstraction SDK works Instructions for How Arcana's Chain Abstraction SDK works Instructions for How Arcana's Chain Abstraction SDK works “As the Web3 ecosystem grows, chain abstraction is no longer optional—it’s essential for the next generation of applications,” says Mayur Relekar, CEO of Arcana Network. “As the Web3 ecosystem grows, chain abstraction is no longer optional—it’s essential for the next generation of applications,” says Mayur Relekar, CEO of Arcana Network. “With the launch of our SDK, we enable new possibilities for developers and users across ecosystems while moving toward Arcana Network's Mainnet launch in Q1 2025.” “With the launch of our SDK, we enable new possibilities for developers and users across ecosystems while moving toward Arcana Network's Mainnet launch in Q1 2025.” About Arcana Network Arcana Network is a leading Chain Abstraction Protocol, powered by an Appchain, with the mission to transform the Web3 UX. Arcana Network Arcana Network Since its inception in 2021, Arcana Network has introduced products that make web3 effortless. The upcoming Chain Abstraction Protocol built on a Modular Appchain and powered by $XAR, is the next evolution in simplifying Web3. $XAR is the utility token that captures protocol fees, secures the network, incentivizes early adopters, and rewards resource providers. Arcana Network’s innovative technology is backed by prominent investors, including Balaji S., Polygon founders, John Lilic, and Santiago Roel, and investment funds such as Fenbushi, Republic, Woodstock, Polygon Ventures, DCG, LD Capital, and others. Website | Twitter | Telegram | YouTube Website Website Twitter Twitter Telegram Telegram YouTube YouTube Contact Marketing Manager Andria Efstathiou Arcana Network andria@arcana.network This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here here here