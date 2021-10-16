Decentralized Storage and Data Privacy for Developers

Search icon
Ethereum 2.0 hasn't offered much in terms of data management and data privacy. Scalability still poses an issue. From what it looks like, Ethereum 2.0 was mainly developed to solve the issue of gas fees, a prevalent problem in the Ethereum Network, neglecting other key areas. Arcana solves this gap that a pure decentralized storage platform or Layer 1 Blockchain like Ethereum is not capable of.
Paras Babbar

@parasbabbar
Paras Babbar

Got my first Bitcoin at $2237 Content Writer, Blogger, Marketing Consultant

