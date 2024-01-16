The Noonification: Is Automation Dehumanizing Marketing? (1/16/2024)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here How to Build a Decentralized Charity Platform with Next.js, TypeScript, and Solidity By [ 8 Min read ]\nBuild a decentralized application (Dapp) for a charity marketplace. Learn Solidity, Ethereum, OpenZeppelin, Next.js, TypeScript, Hardhat, EthersJs, Redux-Toolki @daltonic Read More. Securing the Unpredictable: Random Number Technology In Web3 Games By [ 6 Min read ]\nIn this article, we explore the role randomness plays in Web3, whether it’s possible to beat random number generators (RNGs), and how to go about cracking RNGs @felixarpa Read More. Carbon Aware Computing: Next Green Breakthrough or New Greenwashing? By [ 33 Min read ]\nBig Tech is marketing its use of carbon-aware computing as way to cut emissions. without mentioning its limits or its dangers. A deep dive, and a way forward. @ismaelvelasco Read More. What Could Have Stopped the 23andMe Hack? By [ 8 Min read ]\nHere’s how the 23andMe hack happened and how different login-access control solutions could have stopped it. @hillpot Read More. Is Automation Dehumanizing Marketing? By [ 5 Min read ]\nA personal take on how the misuse of automation is dehumanizing marketing interactions. @deepikapundora 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe HackerNoon Team ✌️ Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME