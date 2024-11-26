The Truth of Digital Nomads: The Long Way Home and What It Really Teaches Us

Before we begin, if you haven’t read <Part 1> and <Part 2> of The Reality of Digital Nomads, make sure to check it out!

Rediscovering Home

The best part of being a digital nomad didn’t strike me until it was over..





I returned home like Leonardo DiCaprio after surviving an attack from a grizzly bear. As the bus carried me from Incheon Airport to Gangnam, I gazed at Seoul’s cityscape through the window. We passed the park where I once cried after an unprecedented fight with my ex, the luxurious hotel where I’d had a staycation with my high school best friend, and the tall building where I’d faced my first nerve-wracking job interview. All my history that I had forgotten during my travels came back as once, as something that I was so proud to have endured. And when we finally arrived in my old neighborhood, I felt the familiar comfort it always offered, quietly welcoming me back.





As I mentioned in Part 1, the idea of being “digitally homeless” reminds us that a home is more than just a roof over our heads. It includes family, friends, familiar neighborhood faces—like the couple I awkwardly greet internally every morning at the gym. Being away and facing challenges brought a deep sense of gratitude for these overlooked constants that have shaped me. And simply feeling this gratitude for something so familiar is, in itself, a profound joy.

Growth Through Challenges

Finding myself while away from home hasn’t made me dislike the culture and community that shaped me. With a greater understanding of who I uniquely am, I realize that the customs formed by my culture and community will remain a lifelong part of my identity. Back in my home community, my shyness still existed. Before, I was the type of girl who loved popcorn but would skip it when at the theater alone, worried about what strangers might think if they saw me in line by myself. I’d even wait until the theater emptied out to shyly grab a bag on my way out, and it didn’t magically wash away from being a digital nomad. But it got better as I learned about my incredible adaptability and the kindness that emerges when it needs to. The whole experience let me rediscover my strengths and cultivate new ones.





Yet, the downsides of being a digital nomad are hard to ignore. The immense mental stress of constant relocation while balancing a full-time job was the toughest. While traveling, I was often overwhelmed by the fear of losing my job due to poor performance. Ironically, I ended up losing my job four months after finishing my travels—not because of poor performance while traveling, but due to something entirely out of my control: restructuring. (Though, if I’m honest, it had more to do with a new marketing manager who didn’t seem to like me, but getting fired is a story for another post.)





Having returned home after surviving and overcoming massive stress on the road, I wasn’t even fazed by the bad news. Instead, it served as a double reminder not to stress over things beyond my control. Pushing my limits under intense pressure had made me mentally stronger. This newfound ability to handle stress with composure might just have become my greatest superpower.

Possibly in the future.. (Never Mind)

I’m now working remotely for another blockchain company, and I still have a desire to live as a digital nomad again. However, if I set off again, I’d like to stay in each city for at least three months. Living through Airbnb rates, even in Southeast Asia, ended up costing quite a bit. As a young woman who likes nice things, I stayed in spacious apartments with pools and gyms in the most developed neighborhoods. When I got sick of Airbnbs, I headed for hotels. My monthly rent alone was at least $1,600. If I go again, I’d prefer to reduce costs with a short-term rental contract instead of Airbnbs.





Moreover, with a longer stay, I want to try blending in with the local community rather than just being a foreigner. Now that I have a clearer sense of who I am, I’d like to confidently introduce myself to new friends and share in detail what parts of me come from my culture and what parts are intrinsically me. I’d also like to reduce the stress of constantly moving from place to place and really take in my surroundings at a more relaxed pace.

(Never Mind) The Complexities of Immersion

Actually, while the last paragraph might have made for a neat conclusion to this article, it wouldn’t be honest. I enjoy being alone; that’s why I write these blogs. As an introvert, it’s the most entertaining activity for me. Initially, I intended this piece to present slowmads as the next big trend, aiming to craft a buzzworthy article. But the truth is, traveling slowly—staying in one place for two to six months—might strip away the convenience, thrill, and lessons of the fast-paced digital nomad lifestyle.





Settling down for an extended period has its downsides. You begin to see the cracks of a culture. When I stayed in Tokyo for the seventh time—accumulating a total of two months—I realized that its meticulous, rule-based culture came with challenges. There seemed to be a “right” way to do everything, and I quickly learned that I was often doing things “wrong.” Something as innocuous as receiving a wet towel with one hand was a faux pas.





I only became aware of this because of a friendship I formed during my stay. She was half-Japanese, half-American, and would quietly correct me under her breath: “You’re not supposed to do it that way.” What began as harmless ignorance soon made me feel increasingly self-conscious. Japan, my culinary haven of udon, tempura, and yakiniku, started to feel less comforting and more judgmental. I no longer felt at ease there.





That’s when I started longing for home—not just the physical space, but the feeling of being somewhere where I was noticed yet inherently accepted. This journey, ironically, led me to a newfound appreciation for home and all the ways it raised me and allowed me to exist in my most natural form.





With already a lot of stress that comes from balancing full-time work and adapting to a new environment, I wouldn’t prefer to also have to experience the downsides of the different culture that makes me feel inferior. But this is all about perspective - maybe I’ve just learned that Japan isn’t the right place to settle long-term, as a new home was what I was looking for in the beginning anyways.

Why Fast-Paced Travel Still Appeals

From my experience, being a digital nomad is the perfect opportunity to become a borderline workaholic, driven by loneliness and isolation from any sense of community. Yet, paradoxically, it also offers profound opportunities for spiritual growth. Experiencing diverse cultures and unfamiliar landscapes pushes you out of your comfort zone, uncovering parts of yourself long buried beneath habitual ways of thinking.





During my time as a digital nomad, I found the space to love myself again as I turned 28. I advanced in my career, diving headfirst into work while enduring immense psychological pressure. If you’re considering taking the leap into this lifestyle, I’d highly recommend a fast-paced approach. It provides the illusion of starting over—a fresh, history-free existence—and keeps you moving so quickly that you’re not weighed down by the need to create one. Above all, traveling alone allows you to amplify that small, inner voice until it’s finally loud enough to be heard.

Final Thoughts

To summarize, fast-paced digital nomading delivers life in its rawest form. The frantic juggling act of adapting to new environments while maintaining a full-time workload builds resilience and sharpens your ability to manage stress. The exposure to various cultures, coupled with the freedom from the labels of your past, nurtures spiritual growth. And the solitude—no friends, no usual yoga or fitness studios—creates a unique opportunity to focus intensely on your work and yourself.





When the journey inevitably leads you back home, you’ll find a newfound sense of gratitude. You’ll see your old environment with fresh eyes and uncover unexpected joys in the familiar.





I recognize that everyone’s journey as a digital nomad is unique. I’d love to hear about yours in the comments—how you traveled, managed the logistics, and what you gained or perhaps lost along the way.

Thank you for reading my stories, and thank you to those who reached out after. I hope it provided good insight to everyone of you :)



